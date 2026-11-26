Switzerland has increased its incentives for solar installations. The Federal Council has amended the Energy Promotion Ordinance (EnFV), raising one-time payments for PV systems in the below-30 kW and 30 kW to below-100 kW categories by CHF 40/kW. The power-based contribution is capped at 30% of the investment costs of reference systems. Building-integrated PV systems qualify for an additional payment of about 10%. The Federal Council has also increased the rate for the high one-time payment (HEIV) for systems below 150 kW that do not consume their own electricity. The rate is now CHF 550/kW, ...

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