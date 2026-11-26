DEKRA Sustains Growth and Unlocks New Opportunities

TIC Company Reviews Its 2026 Performance

Amid continued economic and geopolitical uncertainty, DEKRA remains firmly committed to its strategic course. The global expert organization expects revenue to increase by around 5% to 4.7 billion euros in 2026, building on its resilient core business, global presence, and new areas of growth.

STUTTGART, Germany, Nov. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "Economic conditions remain challenging, but our resilient business model and deep technological expertise in our strategic growth areas of Mobility, Digital Trust, and Sustainability give us a clear advantage, allowing us to capitalize on new growth opportunities," says Stan Zurkiewicz, CEO and Chairman of the Management Board of DEKRA. "We are strengthening our established business and expanding our presence in markets where we see significant long-term potential. At the same time, we are investing in new capabilities for the technologies of tomorrow."

Digital Trust - Building Confidence in Digital Systems

Digital Trust is one key area in which DEKRA is driving future growth. Ubiquitous connectivity and the exponential development and adoption of artificial intelligence, including physical AI, are driving demand for independent testing and certification services. As a result, traditional testing services are increasingly being complemented by Digital Trust services.

DEKRA further strengthened its position in this field in 2026. One major milestone was becoming the world's first accredited certification body for biometric AI systems in accordance with the requirements of the EU AI Act. The company is also expanding its capabilities in cybersecurity and post-quantum cryptography; for example, through a strategic collaboration with IBM. The aim is to support companies in deploying new technologies safely and with confidence.

"New technologies offer enormous opportunities, but they also introduce new risks. Trust cannot be built on a mere promise that a technology is safe," emphasizes Zurkiewicz. "It requires verifiable evidence and independent assessments. This is where we see a key responsibility for DEKRA - and an important area of future growth."

Date Stuttgart, November 26, 2026 / No. 119 DEKRA e.V. Contact Marie Hertfelder Corporate Communications Phone +49-711-7861-1360 Handwerkstraße 15 Fax +49-711-7861-741-360 70565 Stuttgart, Germany E-Mail marie.hertfelder@dekra.com www.dekra.com

Read the full version here: https://www.dekra.com/en/media-relations/

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