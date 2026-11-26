Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2026) - Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: MON) (OTC Pink: MXTRF) (FSE: ES0) ("Montero" or the "Company") announces that it has received the historical digital exploration database licensed from BHP Chile Inc. ("BHP") under the agreement announced on November 9, 2026 (the "Data License Agreement"). The database relates to the Company's 100%-owned Avispa copper-molybdenum project in northern Chile.

The digital database comprises historical exploration information relating to 34 drillholes and approximately 2,700 assay records, including drillhole collar locations, surveys, geological logs, and assay results. Montero is also arranging the acquisition and transfer of approximately half of the remaining available physical drill samples, including drill chips, cuttings, and pulps, where available. These samples will provide an opportunity for independent geological examination and selected analytical verification.

Dr. Tony Harwood, President and CEO of Montero, commented: "Receipt of the historical drilling database is an important step forward for Avispa, providing valuable geological and assay information to improve our understanding of the project's copper-molybdenum potential. Our focus is on identifying priority exploration targets while preserving capital."

Montero has commenced reviewing and validating the historical drilling database, including drillhole locations, geological logs and assay records. This information will be integrated with the Company's existing geological, geochemical and geophysical datasets, using artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques to assist geological interpretation, identify mineralisation patterns and refine exploration targets for concealed copper-molybdenum porphyry systems. As physical drill samples become available, Montero intends to undertake geological examination and selective re-assaying where appropriate.

As the remaining physical drill samples become available, Montero intends to undertake geological examination, selective re-assaying, and additional analytical work where appropriate. This work will assist in validating the historical information and improving the Company's understanding of the mineralisation and alteration systems encountered in previous drilling.

The historical drilling database will be integrated with Montero's existing exploration information across its consolidated Avispa concession holdings. The Company intends to use the combined information to prioritise areas for further exploration and assess the potential for future drilling programmes.

The Company has not established a mineral resource at Avispa. Any future drilling programme will depend on the results of the technical evaluation and the availability of funding.





Figure 1: Avispa Copper-Molybdenum Project showing Montero's mineral concessions, historical drillhole locations and the licensed data Area of Interest.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11789/326028_bebebee8c48d5b63_001full.jpg

The historical drilling information was generated by previous operators and has not yet been independently verified in its entirety by Montero. The Company is undertaking a review of the completeness, reliability, and quality of the historical data before using it for detailed exploration targeting.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Marcial Vergara, B.Sc. an independent consulting geologist and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Vergara is independent of the Company.

About Montero

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. is a Canadian exploration company focused on copper and gold exploration in Chile. Montero holds a 100% interest in the Avispa copper-molybdenum project in the Palaeocene Porphyry Cu-Mo Belt of northern Chile and has options to acquire the Elvira and Potrero gold projects in the Maricunga Gold Belt.

Montero is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MON, the OTC market under the symbol MXTRF, and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol ES0. Montero has 11,181,106 common shares, 1,363,637 warrants, and 735,383 stock options outstanding.

For more information, contact:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to: the anticipated benefits of the Data Licence Agreement; the timing and successful integration of the historical exploration dataset; the Company's ability to utilise and validate the historical exploration data and physical samples; the advancement, exploration potential and future development of the Avispa project; the potential for future exploration programmes, resource estimation and financing activities; and the Company's future plans and objectives. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "plans", "estimates", "potential", "may", "will", "should", "proposed" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "could", "would" or "might" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions considered reasonable by management at the time such statements are made, including assumptions regarding: the accuracy and completeness of historical exploration data; the ability of the Company to independently validate historical information; the availability of financing and other resources to advance the project; and general business, economic, commodity price, market and regulatory conditions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others: risks relating to the interpretation and reliability of historical exploration data; risks associated with mineral exploration and development; uncertainty relating to future exploration results; fluctuations in commodity prices; permitting and regulatory risks; political and social risks; operational and technical risks; financing risks; risks related to title, concession renewals and royalty obligations; the Company's ability to exercise its contractual right to repurchase the NSR;and general economic and market conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release, and Montero undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/326028