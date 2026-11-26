On November 9, Huawei launched LUTERRA S2, its new all-in-one residential energy storage solution, in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. It integrates a hybrid inverter, storage, and AI-powered energy management in one stackable unit. Designed for easy deployment, LUTERRA S2 can be installed and commissioned in minutes. Available in single-phase (3-10 kW) and three-phase (5- 20 kW) configurations, LUTERRA S2 is the industry's first all-in-one residential energy system built on Huawei's proprietary full-SiC (silicon carbide) architecture, delivering exceptional efficiency, power density, and reliability. ...

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