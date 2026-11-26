VARIANSE Launches Free Online Academy for Traders and Investors

LONDON, Nov. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global online broker VARIANSE has announced the launch of Varianse Academy, a free, web-based learning platform for traders and investors. The Academy gives beginners a structured introduction to financial markets and helps experienced traders sharpen how they analyse markets, manage risk and review their performance. The launch is part of VARIANSE's commitment to expanding its educational offering to meet the needs of traders worldwide.

Many trading problems come from the mechanics and habits around a trade rather than from the market view itself. A stop-loss fills at a different price than expected. Three trades that looked unrelated all move against the account at once. A strategy looks promising in a backtest, and it is unclear whether it would hold up in live markets. Varianse Academy addresses these challenges with free, practical lessons that help traders build their skills, assess risk and make informed decisions before, during and after a trade.

Available through the VARIANSE website, the Academy opens with Foundations of Investing & Trading. Each self-paced course is designed to include 21 modules and 140 bite-sized lessons, offering more than 12 hours of learning. Modules take approximately 36 minutes on average.

The course starts with how markets work, how orders are placed and how to practise on a demo account. It then progresses to technical and macroeconomic analysis, trading psychology and strategy development. A winning trade can follow a poor decision, just as a losing trade can follow a well-executed plan. The course helps learners assess the decisions behind each outcome.

Before a trade. A winning trade can come from a poor decision, and a losing trade can come from a well-executed plan. The course helps learners distinguish between the two by looking at how they assessed risk, whether they followed their rules and what they can learn from the outcome.

A winning trade can come from a poor decision, and a losing trade can come from a well-executed plan. The course helps learners distinguish between the two by looking at how they assessed risk, whether they followed their rules and what they can learn from the outcome. During a trade. Learners explore how an interest rate announcement can affect volatility, what that could mean for position size and how seemingly unrelated trades can share the same underlying exposure.

Learners explore how an interest rate announcement can affect volatility, what that could mean for position size and how seemingly unrelated trades can share the same underlying exposure. After a trade. Learners use a trading journal to see whether they followed their plan and spot recurring mistakes. They also explore how apparently separate positions can share the same underlying exposure.

The Academy's advanced modules explore why a trading strategy can deliver impressive results in a backtest yet fall short in live markets. Learners examine how to spot overfitting and assess whether a strategy's apparent edge is likely to hold as market conditions change.

A dedicated module on AI and data-driven trading explores how traders can use AI to interpret charts, analyse market news and gauge sentiment. Learners also examine the data and assumptions behind AI-generated insights to judge how much confidence to place in them.

"The experienced traders at VARIANSE helped shape the Academy around decisions they face daily, from managing risk when markets move quickly to testing a strategy and reviewing trades after they close. We made it free so traders can learn at their own pace and return to the lessons as their experience grows."

- VARIANSE Trading Team

VARIANSE plans to expand the Academy over time with dedicated learning tracks on forex, stocks, CFDs, options, futures, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and cryptocurrency. The planned curriculum will also cover proprietary trading, copy trading, asset management, trading platforms, introducing brokers and affiliates, and popular trading instruments.

The courses are designed by VARIANSE's expert analysts and draw on their day-to-day market analysis and practical trading experience. The aim is to help learners understand how trading decisions are made and develop a clear process for making and reviewing their own.

About VARIANSE

VARIANSE is a globally regulated leading fintech broker that combines institutional trading technology with direct market access, enabling traders, asset managers and algorithmic trading firms access to trade the financial markets.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in London, VARIANSE serves clients in more than 100 countries. The brand is internationally regulated, including by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Financial Services Commission (FSC) Mauritius, and registered by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) St. Vincents and the Grenadines.

VARIANSE is the Official Global Trading Partner of Southampton Football Club.

Visit varianse.com

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