Estonian energy company Evecon and French investment manager Mirova have added a 55 MW/250 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) to an operational 77.5 MW solar park. The two companies say the project, located near the town of Lihula in western Estonia, features the largest capacity battery storage system in the Baltics and currently stands as the most powerful hybrid park in the region. The 77.5 MW solar farm was completed in October 2024. Evecon and Mirova have since invested €110 million ($120.7 million) in bringing the project's hybridization to completion, with the project developed through ...

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