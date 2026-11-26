2026 Cannabis Safety Award recognizes the precision engineering, quality, and reliability of STORZ BICKEL's vaporization devices

Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth", "our", "we" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (Nasdaq: CGC), a leading global company committed to bettering lives through cannabis, today announced that its subsidiary, STORZ BICKEL GmbH ("STORZ BICKEL"), has received the Flower Forward Award for Whole-Flower Vaporization Innovation at Americans for Safe Access's ("ASA") 2026 Cannabis Safety Awards.

The Flower Forward Award recognizes innovation in whole-flower vaporization, including device quality, safety and reliability. ASA, a U.S. nonprofit advocating for medical cannabis access, highlighted STORZ BICKEL's medically certified vaporization devices, the VOLCANO MEDIC 2 and MIGHTY+ MEDIC. Winners were selected through public voting and independent panel review conducted by ASA.

"STORZ BICKEL is a great example of what sets Canopy Growth apart. World-class expertise, a commitment to quality and a track record of innovation," said Luc Mongeau, Chief Executive Officer of Canopy Growth. "We're proud to have an established and respected brand in our global portfolio, and to see its team recognized for continuing to raise the bar."

"At STORZ BICKEL, we're focused on delivering a high-quality, combustion-free alternative to smoking," said David Männer, Managing Director of STORZ BICKEL. "Our reputation is built on precision engineering and consistent performance, and we continue to invest in innovation to bring that experience to more consumers. This recognition reflects the expertise of our team and the standards that have defined our brand."

For more than 25 years, STORZ BICKEL has developed precision vaporization technology designed to provide a combustion-free alternative to smoking. Its approach combines careful materials selection, controlled heating, rigorous testing and manufacturing under an ISO 13485-certified quality management system. Devices are engineered and manufactured at STORZ BICKEL's facility in Tuttlingen, Germany.

For more information about STORZ BICKEL, visit storz-bickel.com.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth is a leading global company committed to bettering lives through cannabis. With a focus on cultivation excellence, quality, trust, innovation and disciplined execution, Canopy Growth is a consumer-centric company serving patients, consumers and partners alike.

The Company's portfolio of owned and licensed brands, including Tweed, 7ACRES, DOJA, Deep Space, DeeLish, Claybourne, MTL Cannabis, Low Key by MTL and R'belle, as well as category-defining STORZ BICKEL, delivers innovative cannabis products to consumers across Canada and beyond. It is also Canada's leading provider of medical cannabis services through Spectrum Therapeutics, Abba Medix, Apollo, and Canada House Clinics.

The Company also holds an unconsolidated, non-controlling interest in Canopy USA, LLC, which provides exposure to the U.S. THC market.

Guided by its commitment to leadership, excellence, trust and innovation, Canopy Growth is working to shape a future where the plant is trusted for its ability to better lives.

For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com.

About STORZ BICKEL GmbH

STORZ BICKEL GmbH is the global leading manufacturer of high-end and medically certified cannabis vaporizers. With their commitment to quality, innovation, and compliance, the company has consistently delivered exceptional products that meet the highest industry standards. Based in Tuttlingen, Germany, STORZ BICKEL continuously drives the advancement of vaporization technology, providing a safe and efficient means of consuming cannabis for medical purposes.

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Media Contact: media@canopygrowth.com



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