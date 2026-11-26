First gas from SE-MGH achieved on November 10, 2026 with production averaging 7.4 MMcf/d to date 1

Total corporate production has tripled to approximately 1,850 boe/d compared to average Q3 2026 production 2

Increased cash flow from higher production expected to support next phase of gas development and balance sheet improvement

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2026) - Criterium Energy Ltd. (TSXV: CEQ) ("Criterium" or the "Company"), an independent upstream energy development and production company focused on energizing growth for Southeast Asia, today released its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

"With delivery of first gas at SE-MGH behind us, and in anticipation of increased cash flow in future quarters, our focus will be on the next phase of gas development and strengthening our balance sheet," said Matthew Klukas, President and CEO of Criterium Energy. "We continue to work closely with our lenders to identify a long-term debt solution that supports a flexible capital program and a clear path for deleveraging the balance sheet. We are optimistic that we can achieve these twin objectives backed by stable, contracted gas production, which will account for the majority of our overall production and reduce the impact of rapidly fluctuating oil prices on revenue."

Operational and Financial Highlights

Early gas production exceeding expectations: On November 10, 2026, first sales gas was achieved from the 21 Bcf3 SE-MGH field. Production has averaged 7.4 MMcf/d during the first two weeks supported by stable wellhead pressures1. To date, approximately 150 bbls of condensate has been produced, averaging 12-13 bbl/d4.

Total company production exceeds 1,850 boe/d2: Oil production in Q3 2026 averaged 573 bbl/d4. Together with average gas production of 7.4 MMcf/d as reported on November 24, 2026, overall proforma production totaled approximately 1,890 boe/d2.

Strong oil price realizations and fixed-price gas contract: For October 2026, Criterium realized an oil price of US$120/bbl, reflecting a premium to Indonesian and Dated Brent benchmarks. Condensate produced from SE-MGH is blended with the Company's existing oil production and sold under the same contracts. Under the terms of its Gas Sales Agreement ("GSA"), Criterium receives a fixed price of US$7.00/MMBtu on a take-or-pay basis. Based on a measured gas heating value of 1,117 Btu/scf during early production, this is equivalent to approximately US$7.82/Mcf. At current gas production levels, Criterium anticipates gross monthly revenue generated from gas sales of approximately US$1.7 million5.

Maintenance undertaken to limit oil production decline: To address natural decline and oil production falling below expected levels, the Company has conducted maintenance activities at both the PLT and MGH oil fields. This work was completed after gas production commenced at SE-MGH without interrupting oil production.

Year-to-date cash flow from operations increased 42%: Cash flow from operations rose 42% compared to the same period last year6. In Q3, the Company narrowed its net loss by 42% and increased net revenue by 5% year over year, supported by strong realized oil prices. Operating expenses have declined 15% year to date, reflecting lower production volumes, and were approximately equal in Q3 compared to the same quarter last year.

Balance sheet management remained a top priority in Q3 2026: The Company's cash position remained relatively flat at C$1.9 million on September 30, 2026, versus C$2.0 million on December 31, 2025. Cash generated from operations during the quarter was invested into the maintenance programs at MGH & PLT and for testing and preparations for N-MGH development. Nominal repayments to lenders occurred in Q3 with sustained payments expected to resume with stabilized gas production at SE-MGH. Management continues to work with the Indonesian Tax Office and its lenders to find sustainable, long-term solutions to reduce the Company's overall leverage.

The Next Phase of Gas Development is Advancing

Following production of first gas from SE-MGH, Criterium is shifting its focus to the next phase of low-cost gas developments, including N-MGH, Macan Gedang, and Cerah.

At N-MGH (5 Bcf of 2P Reserves3), following the successful well test of MGH-20 in Q1 2026 and MGH-32 in Q3 2026, the Company has commenced front-end engineering design ("FEED") and surveying work to support subsequent construction activities. As currently designed, the project involves the construction of a new pipeline that first connects the N-MGH wells to the Central Mengoepeh Oil Field processing facilities before continuing to the SE-MGH and downstream processing facilities and sales point. The Company is currently producing oil from MGH-20 and monitoring gas production rates and pressures, which remain supportive of further development.

In addition to increasing total sales gas volumes, produced gas may also be utilized for power generation, reducing diesel consumption and lowering operating costs associated with oil production. Criterium anticipates future production from N-MGH of 2-3 MMcf/d3, in addition to incremental oil volumes.

At Macan Gedang (13 Bcf of 2C Resource3), where the Macan Gedang-1 well successfully tested at rates of up to 5 MMcf/d7, the Company has discussed a fast-track development mechanism, known as 'Put on Production', with the Indonesian regulator, SKK MIGAS. This mechanism, while still requiring a formal development approval process, has the potential to save considerable time. The anticipated plan to first gas for Macan Gedang requires a new production well to be drilled and connected via pipeline to the same processing facilities that SE-MGH is utilizing.

At Cerah (34 Bcf of 2U Resource3), the Company has completed an assessment to re-establish access roads and the well site in preparation for the drilling of Cerah-2, which will twin the Cerah-1 well. Cerah-1 previously encountered gas shows within the Gumai formation but was not tested. It is anticipated that the Company will develop Cerah with a similar 'Put on Production' mechanism.

Drilling activities at both Macan Gedang and Cerah are currently scheduled for 2027, with preparations for longer lead-time items beginning in Q4 2026.

Q3 Financials & Financial Update

In Q3 2026, the Company made limited lender payments and is currently negotiating the recommencement of regular amortization payments following first gas from SE-MGH. The Company is working with its lenders to find a long-term solution and intends to communicate a clear deleveraging strategy focused on strengthening the balance sheet through a combination of debt reduction and growing operating cash flow. The contracted gas production from SE-MGH is expected to materially diversify and stabilize the Company's operating cash flow profile.

Adjusted Financial and Operational Summary

Three Months ended Nine months ended ($000 CAD, except per share and per boe amounts) September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 September 30, 2026 Financial Petroleum sales 7,210 8,776 23,913 Cash flow from (used in) operating activities 17 1,480 1,027 Net Income (Loss) (2,174) (2,697) (7,507) Capital Expenditures (121) (171) (696) Weighted average common shares outstanding (000s) 140,251 139,751 139,165 Weighted average fully diluted shares outstanding (000s) 238,422 237,922 238,422 Operating Average daily production4 (bbl/d) 573 627 629 Netbacks ($CAD/bbl) Petroleum and natural gas sales 138.08 147.23 128.76 Royalties (Government Take) (41.58)

(47.04)

(37.65) Production Costs (63.29)

(57.33)

(53.76) Operating Netback 33.21 42.86 37.75

Criterium's unaudited financial results and supporting Management's Discussion & Analysis for the three-month period ended September 30, 2026 are available on SEDAR+ and can also be found on the Company's website (Reports & Filings).

Outlook

With the addition of gas production from SE-MGH, Criterium anticipates overall production exiting 2026 will be materially higher than at the beginning of the year. The Company is also evaluating various oil production enhancement initiatives, which could further help boost overall production in future quarters. Increased production in 2026 was funded from operating cash flow, supported in part by higher oil prices versus prior-year periods, and the Company intends to fund future production growth principally through operating cash flow driven by stable, contracted gas production.

Stay Connected to Criterium

Shareholders and other interested parties who would like to learn more about the Criterium opportunity are encouraged to visit the Company's website, review a recent corporate presentation, and follow the Company on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn for ongoing corporate updates and relevant international oil and gas industry information.

About Criterium Energy Ltd.

Criterium Energy Ltd. (TSXV: CEQ) is a Canadian-based upstream energy company focused on the aggregation and sustainable development of assets in Southeast Asia that can deliver scalable growth and cash flow generation. This region is expected to reach a population approaching 800 million people within the next 25 years, driving world-leading economic growth and record-high energy demand. With international operating expertise and a local presence, Criterium intends to contribute responsible, safe and secure sources of energy to help meet this demand. The Company is committed to maximizing total shareholder return by executing across three strategic pillars that include (1) fostering a successful and sustainable reputation; (2) infrastructure led development and production; and (3) achieving operational excellence with an unwavering commitment to safety. For further information please visit our website (www.criteriumenergy.com) or contact:

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Notes

1SEM-01 average production calculated based on five days of production at 32/64" choke, which produced at an average rate of 7.0 MMcf/d and well-head pressure of 992 psig, and seven days of production at 36/64" choke, which produced at an average rate of 7.6 MMcf/d and well-head pressure of 908 psig.

2 Gas production converted to barrel of oil equivalent ("boe") using a 5.615 Mscf/boe conversion rate.

3 2025 Report: Reserve Report commissioned by Criterium Energy Ltd. and prepared by ERCE Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., an independent reserves evaluator and auditor, dated March 23, 2026 with effective date of December 31, 2025 (the "2025 Report"), which was prepared in accordance with the definitions, standards, and procedures contained in the Canadian National Instrument 51-101 Standards of Disclosure of Oil and Gas Activities. The Reserve Report is available on Criterium's SEDAR+ profile.

4 Estimate based on field production reports

5 Assumes a 31-day month at a constant production rate of 7.4 MMcf/d less fuel gas and losses associated with the Teluk Rendah Gas Processing Facility

6 Includes lifting of 40,500 bbls that occurred in January 2025, attributed ~C$3.4MM in revenue and ~C$2.0MM to Q4 2024 Funds Flow based on capitalized inventory numbers in the Company's YE 2024 Financial Statements

7 Macan Gedang test duration was approximately 2 days and produced 4.6 MMcf/d through a 48/64" choke.

Abbreviation Meaning bbl barrel bbl/d barrels per day Bcf billion cubic feet boe barrel of oil equivalent boe/d barrels of oil equivalent per day FEED front-end engineering and design GSA Gas Sales Agreement Mcf thousand cubic feet MGH Mengoepeh field MMBtu million British thermal units MMcf/d million cubic feet per day Mscf/boe thousand standard cubic feet per barrel of oil equivalent N-MGH North Mengoepeh field PLT Pematang Lantih field psig pounds per square inch gauge SE-MGH Southeast Mengoepeh field SEM-01 Southeast Mengoepeh gas well SKK MIGAS Indonesia's upstream oil and gas regulator TSXV TSX Venture Exchange

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking information and statements that are based on expectations, estimates, projections, and interpretations as at the date of this news release. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends", "seek", "aims" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to vary from forward-looking statements or may affect the operations, performance, development and results of Criterium's businesses include, among other things: risks and assumptions associated with operations; risks inherent in Criterium's future operations; increases in maintenance, operating or financing costs; the availability and price of labour, equipment and materials; competitive factors, including competition from third parties in the areas in which Criterium intends to operate, pricing pressures and supply and demand in the oil and gas industry; fluctuations in currency and interest rates; inflation; risks of war, hostilities, civil insurrection, pandemics, instability and political and economic conditions in or affecting Indonesia or other countries in which Criterium intends to operate (including the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian conflict); severe weather conditions and risks related to climate change; terrorist threats; risks associated with technology; changes in laws and regulations, including environmental, regulatory and taxation laws, and the interpretation of such changes to Criterium's future business; availability of adequate levels of insurance; difficulty in obtaining necessary regulatory approvals and the maintenance of such approvals; general economic and business conditions and markets; and such other similar risks and uncertainties. The impact of any one assumption, risk, uncertainty or other factor on a forward-looking statement cannot be determined with certainty, as these are interdependent and the Company's future course of action depends on the assessment of all information available at the relevant time. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

With respect to forward-looking statements contained in this press release, Criterium has made assumptions regarding, among other things: future exchange and interest rates; supply of and demand for commodities; inflation; the availability of capital on satisfactory terms; the availability and price of labour and materials; the impact of increasing competition; conditions in general economic and financial markets; access to capital; the receipt and timing of regulatory and other required approvals; the ability of Criterium to implement its business strategies; the continuance of existing and proposed tax regimes; and effects of regulation by governmental agencies.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the parties do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures

Throughout this press release and other materials disclosed by the Company, Criterium uses certain measures to analyze financial performance, financial position and cash flow. These non-IFRS and other specified financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. The non-IFRS and other specified financial measures should not be considered alternatives to, or more meaningful than, financial measures that are determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of Criterium's performance. Management believes that the presentation of these non-IFRS and other specified financial measures provides useful information to shareholders and investors in understanding and evaluating the Company's ongoing operating performance, and the measures provide increased transparency and the ability to better analyze Criterium's business performance against prior periods on a comparable basis.

Operating Netback per bbl

Operating netback per bbl equals petroleum sales less royalties and net opex calculated on a per bbl basis. Management considers operating netback per bbl an important measure to evaluate its operational performance as it demonstrates its field level profitability relative to current commodity prices.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/325972