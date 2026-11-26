European DataWarehouse (EDW) is ready to support market participants as they transition to the new UK securitisation framework, including firms that continue to use EU reporting templates or require a consistent reporting channel across UK and EU transactions.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) published its near final rules for reforming the UK securitisation regulation framework on 25 November 2026. The rules introduce significant changes to transparency, reporting and due-diligence requirements and will become final when the Treasury makes its amendments to the Securitisation (Amendment and Miscellaneous Provisions) Regulations 2026.

The new framework is intended to make UK securitisation requirements more proportionate and flexible while preserving the information needed by investors and regulators.

The revised investor due diligence requirements are expected to take effect on 1 January 2027, with most other reforms expected to apply from 25 May 2027.

The FCA encourages users to familiarise themselves with the near-final rules and prepare for implementation.

European DataWarehouse Ltd. Executive Director, Nigel Batley says, "the new rules represent a significant change to the UK transparency framework. EDW is ready to support issuers, reporting entities, investors, and other market participants through the transition with robust data-quality controls and efficient reporting services across the UK and EU regimes.

KEY CHANGES TO THE TRANSPARENCY FRAMEWORK

The near final FCA rules make a number of material changes:

Fewer prescribed templates. The prescribed underlying-exposure templates are reduced to the following:

Annex 2A: Underlying exposures residential real estate

Annex 4A: Underlying exposures CLOs

Annex 5A: Underlying exposures automobile

Annex 6A: Underlying exposures consumer

Annex 8A: Underlying exposures leasing

Annex 10A: Underlying exposures add-on non-performing exposures

PRA/FCA Private securitisation notification template

For other asset classes and reporting categories, prescribed templates are replaced by a principles-based disclosure approach.

No distinction between public and private. The retained exposure templates apply by asset class rather than transaction type. The distinction between public and private securitisations will be retained in relation to STS notifications to the FCA and to specify those securitisations that are required to be notified to the FCA.

Greater alignment with Bank of England templates. The retained templates are reduced and more closely aligned with the Bank of England loan-level data templates including their format and common fields. Some essential FCA only fields remain and some new or amended fields have been added based on the consultation feedback.

More flexible reporting formats. The requirement to submit templates in XML is removed. Information may instead be provided in "an electronic and machine-readable, tabular or spreadsheet form (or other format which preserves data structure and allows data manipulation) such as CSV or Excel."

Simplified "no data" treatment. The previous five "no data" options are replaced by one alongside a distinction between mandatory and optional fields.

Changes for single-loan securitisations. Single-loan securitisations are not required to make information available through the underlying-exposure templates, although the wider transparency obligations continue to apply.

A reduced prescribed-document set. The required documentation is now reduced to the offering document, prospectus or termsheet, and transaction documents other than legal opinions.

Optional use of securitisation repositories. Mandatory reporting to a securitisation repository (SR) is removed, but reporting through an SR like European DataWarehouse remains a valid option.

UK AND EU REPORTING: PRACTICAL CONTINUITY

The near final FCA rules permit UK reporting entities to meet the UK underlying-exposure reporting requirements by using the corresponding EU templates including the EU corporate exposures template for CLOs.

This flexibility will be particularly relevant where EU investors, transaction documents or group reporting processes continue to require EU-format disclosures. It offers firms a route to avoid unnecessary duplication, provided the final eligibility conditions are met.

CONTINUED SUPPORT FROM EUROPEAN DATAWAREHOUSE

EDW will continue to provide a trusted reporting environment for UK securitisations. Its established infrastructure helps reporting entities meet the operational expectations underpinning effective disclosure, including data-quality controls, appropriate governance, operational resilience, information protection and integrity, controlled access and reliable long-term record retention.

For firms operating across both markets, EDW can support continuity between UK and EU reporting workflows. Market participants can continue to use EDW as a single, familiar channel for managing structured reporting, validation and access arrangements, helping reduce operational fragmentation during the transition to the new UK framework.

The greater flexibility introduced under the new framework is consistent with EDW's ongoing development of its infrastructure in response to changing market needs. This includes DealDox, EDW's dedicated data room solution for managing securitisation information and access. Together with its established reporting infrastructure, this positions EDW to support different approaches to disclosure as the UK market transitions to the new regime.

European DataWarehouse GmbH CEO, Dr. Christian Thun says, "EDW's role as market infrastructure is to anticipate how the needs of the securitisation market are evolving and ensure we have the solutions in place to support them. As the reporting landscape changes, our focus remains on providing the infrastructure and services that help market participants maintain transparency and promote confidence in the market.

EDW will continue to engage closely with clients and the wider market as the new framework moves towards implementation, helping market participants understand and navigate the practical implications of the changes, with further information and an FAQ to support this process. For further information or support, contact enquiries@eurodw.co.uk

About European DataWarehouse

European DataWarehouse (EDW) is a designated Securitisation Repository, authorised by both the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) and the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Established in 2012, EDW was the first repository of its kind in Europe, created to improve transparency and support due diligence in the asset-backed securities (ABS) market.

EDW collects, validates, and provides access to standardised loan-level data and related documentation for ABS transactions and private whole loan portfolios. By serving as a central data hub, EDW enables investors, issuers, and regulators to efficiently analyse and compare portfolios, fostering greater trust and efficiency in the securitisation ecosystem.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

European DataWarehouse GmbH

Angela De Castro

Marketing Manager

Tel. 49 (0) 69 50986 9326

Email: angela.decastro@eurodw.eu