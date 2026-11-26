Neuranics will lead the first project within the £190 million Glasgow City Region (GCR) Investment Zone into delivery, following full business case approval by the GCR Chief Executives' Group, marking a major step forward for Scotland's semiconductor manufacturing capability.

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Neuranics semiconductor wafer featuring magnetic sensors

The £13.1 million advanced magnetic sensor manufacturing project is being delivered in partnership with the James Watt Nanofabrication Centre (JWNC) at the University of Glasgow and Kelvin Nanotechnology (KNT). It includes £5.2 million from the GCR Investment Zone, with Scottish Enterprise support towards equipment costs, and the remaining project value delivered through contributions from Neuranics, the University of Glasgow and KNT, which will operate the facility.

The investment will support the installation of a specialist Ion Beam Etch (IBE) system at JWNC, creating an important new capability for advanced magnetic sensor fabrication in Scotland. Across the wider project, it is expected to create over 100 new jobs, bring specialist semiconductor manufacturing skills to Glasgow, strengthen local supply chains and open access to advanced nanofabrication for established organisations, future start-ups, spinouts and researchers.

Noel McKenna, CEO of Neuranics, said:

"Moving into delivery is an important milestone because it turns years of technical development and partnership work into a manufacturing capability that can scale. For Neuranics, it means faster iteration, stronger control of our IP and a clearer route to commercial production from Glasgow. It also helps build the specialist infrastructure needed to support the next generation of semiconductor innovation in Scotland."

Ricky Bell, Chair of the Glasgow City Region Cabinet and Leader of Glasgow City Council, said:

"This is exactly the kind of innovation-led growth the Glasgow City Region Investment Zone was designed to support. By combining business ambition with decades of research excellence and specialist manufacturing capability, this project strengthens the Region's position in one of the world's most strategically important areas of technology semiconductors."

The investment also builds on Scottish Enterprise's longstanding support for Neuranics.

Nicola Anderson, Director of Scaling Innovation at Scottish Enterprise, said:

"We've supported Neuranics from its early research and development through to exploring international opportunities, and this investment marks an important next step. It will strengthen Glasgow's wider semiconductor cluster while supporting an ambitious Scottish technology company to scale, create high-value jobs and compete in global markets."

Welcoming the announcement, UK Government Minister for Local Government, Devolution and Regional Growth, Jim McMahon OBE MP, said:

"This is the technology of the future being built in Glasgow, creating over 100 skilled jobs and real careers for local people in an industry that will shape our economy for decades.

"The Investment Zone is about giving great ideas the room to grow. That's exactly what it's doing and we're going to keep backing the people and businesses who are making it happen."

Business and Fair Work Minister Tom Arthur added:

"This is a fantastic milestone for the Glasgow City Region Investment Zone and a great example of Scotland's innovation strengths translating into investment, high-quality jobs and new manufacturing capability.

"I'm delighted to see the first Investment Zone project moving forward. This investment will help an ambitious Scottish company scale up, strengthen our semiconductor sector and create exciting new opportunities for people and businesses across the region.

"Scotland has all the ingredients to be a leading destination for innovative companies to start, grow and succeed. By bringing together government, industry and our world-class research base, the Glasgow City Region Investment Zone can help turn that potential into lasting economic growth and opportunity, and the Scottish Government is committed to supporting that."

Neuranics acknowledges the support of Glasgow City Region, Scottish Enterprise, the University of Glasgow and Kelvin Nanotechnology in bringing this project into delivery. Through this collaborative investment, the partners are helping to strengthen Scotland's semiconductor capabilities, skills base and supply chain, while creating long-term economic value across the Glasgow City Region and the wider Scottish economy.

About Neuranics

Neuranics, based in Scotland, is a pioneering company at the forefront of magnetic sensing solutions, redefining human-machine interaction. By integrating ultra-sensitive TMR technology with custom circuit design and advanced hardware and software, Neuranics develops transformative solutions for XR, next-generation human-machine interfaces and wearable health monitoring.

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Contacts:

For further information, contact:

Charlene Alcantar

Email: info@neuranics.com

www.neuranics.com