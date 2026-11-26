From Rapid Deployment to Business Continuity: Greater Connectivity Flexibility with 5G

CHANTILLY, VA / ACCESS Newswire / November 26, 2026 / The store is ready to open, employees are in place, and POS, security, and HVAC systems have been installed. Yet the internet service provider (ISP) has delayed the broadband installation.

Infrastructure construction, property approvals, installation appointments, and service coverage can all affect wired broadband availability. Meanwhile, opening schedules, project deadlines, rent, and labor costs cannot simply be put on hold.

To address these challenges, InHand Networks offers a range of 5G connectivity solutions, including the CR602, FWA12, and ODU12. These solutions help businesses of different sizes reduce their reliance on wired infrastructure, accelerate network deployment, and gain greater flexibility in how they connect.

The Connectivity Challenges of Wired Broadband Deployment

Unpredictable Installation Timelines

Infrastructure availability, construction schedules, and approval processes can prevent broadband installation from aligning with store openings, office relocations, and project deadlines.

Disruption to Critical Business Operations

POS systems, credit card payments, online orders, video surveillance, and building HVAC systems all rely on network connectivity. Delayed internet access can affect system commissioning, daily operations, and business revenue.

Challenges in Connecting New Locations to Existing Networks

For new commercial buildings, retail locations, and branch offices, connectivity means more than internet access. Businesses also need secure connections to corporate networks and internal applications.

Additional Costs from Temporary Connectivity Solutions

Consumer-grade mobile hotspots may not meet business requirements for multi-device connectivity, traffic management, and long-term operation. Equipment purchased solely as a temporary solution may also become redundant once wired broadband is available.

InHand 5G Connectivity Solutions: From Rapid Deployment to Long-Term Operations

Leveraging 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), InHand Networks delivers Ethernet and Wi-Fi connectivity through cellular networks, giving businesses greater flexibility in network deployment.

Rapid Deployment with Less Dependence on Wired Infrastructure

Where suitable cellular coverage is available, businesses can establish connectivity through 5G routers without waiting for fiber installation, significantly simplifying network deployment.

Traffic Prioritization for Business-Critical Applications

Connect POS terminals, office computers, surveillance cameras, and smart devices while prioritizing critical business traffic, such as payment transactions, through supported traffic management features.

Secure Access to Corporate Networks

Routers with IPsec VPN support can establish secure tunnels between new locations, corporate headquarters, and internal business systems, enabling cross-site connectivity and remote device management.

Flexible Failover for Long-Term Investment Value

With routers that support wired and cellular failover, businesses can use 5G as their primary connection before fiber becomes available. Once wired broadband is installed, 5G can serve as a backup connection, minimizing the impact of wired network outages.

Centralized Management for Lower Operational Overhead

InHand cloud management services enable businesses to remotely configure compatible devices, monitor network status, and troubleshoot connectivity issues, reducing on-site maintenance and simplifying multi-site network management.

Three 5G Routers for Diverse Business Connectivity Needs

From independent shops and retail chains to corporate offices and outdoor commercial environments, businesses have different requirements for network performance, device capacity, and installation.

InHand offers a diverse portfolio of 5G routers designed to address these varying connectivity needs.

CR602 5G Wi-Fi 7 Indoor Router - Connectivity for Small Businesses

Designed for cafés, convenience stores, boutique retailers, and small restaurants, the CR602 combines high-speed connectivity with ease of deployment.

High-speed 5G connectivity and Wi-Fi 7

Supports up to 32 Wi-Fi devices

POS Ready for prioritized payment traffic

10,000 mAh removable battery with up to 15 hours of battery life

With a straightforward setup, the CR602 meets the everyday connectivity needs of small businesses. Its battery-powered design also keeps the router running during external power interruptions, providing additional support for business continuity.

FWA12 5G Wi-Fi 7 Enterprise Router - Connectivity for Retail Chains and Enterprise Offices

Designed for retail chains, restaurants, corporate offices, and branch locations with greater demands for network performance, security, and management.

High-speed 5G connectivity and Wi-Fi 7

Dual 2.5GbE ports and support for up to 128 Wi-Fi devices

POS Ready for prioritized payment traffic

IPsec VPN and network segmentation

Wired and cellular failover for enhanced business continuity

Centralized cloud management via InCloud Manager (ICM)

From opening a single store to deploying networks across multiple locations, the FWA12 helps businesses build reliable, secure, and easily managed networks.

ODU12 5G Wi-Fi 7 Outdoor Router - Connectivity Beyond Indoor Coverage Limitations

Designed for commercial buildings, warehouses, construction sites, and locations with weak indoor cellular coverage.

High-speed 5G connectivity and Wi-Fi 7

Integrated antenna design with no external antennas required

PoE-powered design for simplified installation and cabling

Outdoor deployment for improved cellular reception

IPsec VPN support for secure corporate network connectivity

By leveraging outdoor cellular coverage, the ODU12 provides a flexible connectivity option for locations where wired broadband is difficult to deploy or indoor cellular reception is limited.

Overcoming Deployment Barriers for Greater Business Flexibility

5G wireless connectivity is more than an interim solution while waiting for fiber. It can also serve as a primary or backup connection, providing businesses with greater flexibility in their long-term network architecture.

From helping small businesses get online quickly to simplifying multi-site retail management and enabling connectivity in challenging commercial environments, InHand Networks combines a diverse portfolio of 5G routers with cloud management services to reduce reliance on a single connectivity method, improve deployment efficiency, and enhance business continuity.

Network infrastructure takes time. Business can't wait.

About InHand Networks

Founded in 2001, InHand Networks is a global provider of industrial IoT connectivity, edge computing, and networking solutions.

The company serves industries including industrial automation, digital energy, business networking, smart commerce, and mobility. With products deployed in more than 60 countries, InHand Networks helps organizations connect, manage, and optimize distributed operations.

For more information, visit the InHand Networks website.

Media Contact

InHand Networks

Marketing & Communications

marketing@inhand.com

SOURCE: InHand Networks

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/beyond-wired-broadband-inhand-5g-routers-offer-businesses-a-more-1307519