Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2026) - TAG Oil Ltd. (TSXV: TAO) (OTCQB: TAOIF) (FSE: T0P) ("TAG Oil" or the "Company") is pleased to report the filing of its financial results for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026. A copy of TAG Oil's financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the period ended September 30, 2026, are available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on the Company's website (www.tagoil.com).

At September 30, 2026, the Company had C$7.8 million in cash and cash equivalents and C$5.0 million in working capital. The Company has no debt. Capital expenditures were C$5,163,000 in the quarter and C$5,582,000 for the nine months, primarily on exploration and evaluation on the T-200 well. The cash balance reflects the C$11.5 million brokered private placement completed on February 18, 2026.

During the three months ended September 30, 2026, two Badr Oil Field ("BED-1") wells produced an average of 66 barrels of oil per day(1). Crude oil sales delivered from BED-1 for the same period was 53 barrels of oil per day.

The Company commenced drilling the T-200 vertical well at BED-1 on August 6, 2026, targeting the naturally fractured Abu Roash "F" ("ARF") reservoir. Subsequent to September 30, 2026, the well reached a final total depth of 4,160 meters. The Company conducted a high-pressure acid stimulation to improve wellbore clean-up and restore communication with the reservoir and its natural fractures. An artificial lift jet pump system was installed and started lifting operations on November 24, 2026. The plan is to produce the well for several days to establish a stabilized average initial production rate. The Company will report results following testing of the well.

About TAG Oil Ltd.

TAG Oil (http://www.tagoil.com/) is a Canadian-based international oil and gas exploration company with a focus on operations and opportunities in the Middle East and North Africa.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties affecting the business of TAG Oil. All estimates and statements that describe the Company's future operations, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and necessarily involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected effect of the high-pressure acid stimulation on wellbore clean-up and communication with the ARF reservoir and its natural fractures; the performance of the artificial lift jet pump system; the Company's plans to produce the T-200 well for several days to establish a stabilized average initial production rate; the production potential of the T-200 well; and the Company's plans to report results following testing of the well. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions the Company believes to be reasonable as of the date of this release, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding the accuracy of the Company's interpretation of drilling, log and testing data from the T-200 well, the effectiveness of the acid stimulation treatment and the artificial lift system, reservoir and pressure conditions being consistent with such interpretations, the availability of capital to fund future drilling, the timely performance of contractors and counterparties, the receipt and maintenance of all required regulatory approvals and permits, the availability of testing equipment, services and personnel, testing costs being consistent with budget, and the absence of material operational delays or interruptions. Production rates achieved during initial testing, including following acid stimulation and with artificial lift, are preliminary and are not necessarily indicative of the presence of commercial quantities of hydrocarbons or of the well's long-term performance or ultimate recovery. There is no assurance that the T-200 well will produce at commercial rates or that a stabilized production rate will be established on the anticipated timeline. Actual results may vary materially from the information provided in this release, and there is no representation by TAG Oil that the actual results realized in the future will be the same in whole or in part as those presented herein. TAG Oil undertakes no obligation, except as otherwise required by law, to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors change. The Company shall not be liable or responsible for any claim or damage, direct or indirect, special or consequential, incurred by the user arising out of the interpretation, reliance upon or other use of the information contained in the pages of this release.

Exploration for hydrocarbons is a speculative venture necessarily involving substantial risk. The Company's future success exploiting and increasing its current asset base will depend on its ability to develop its current properties and on its ability to discover and acquire properties or prospects that are capable of commercial production. However, there is no assurance that the Company's future exploration and development efforts will result in the discovery or development of additional commercial accumulations of oil and natural gas. In addition, even if further hydrocarbons are discovered, the costs of extracting and delivering the hydrocarbons to market and variations in the market price may render uneconomic any discovered deposit. Geological conditions are variable and unpredictable. Even if production is commenced from a well, the quantity of hydrocarbons produced inevitably will decline over time, and production may be adversely affected or may have to be terminated altogether if the Company encounters unforeseen geological conditions. The Company is subject to uncertainties related to the proximity of any resources that it may discover to pipelines and processing facilities. It expects that its operational costs will increase proportionally to the remoteness of, and any restrictions on access to, the properties on which any such resources may be found. Adverse climatic conditions at such properties may also hinder the Company's ability to carry on exploration or production activities continuously throughout any given year. References to "oil" in this release include crude oil and field condensate.

(1) Gross (as defined in CSA Staff Notice 51-324 Revised Glossary to NI 51-101 Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities) producing day average rates measured in the field prior to adjustment to sales crude oil volumes and crude oil inventory changes.

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