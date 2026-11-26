Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2026) - Renegade Gold Inc. (TSXV: RAGE) (OTCQB: RENGF) (FSE: 0700) ("Renegade" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced "bought deal" private placement (the "Offering") for aggregate gross proceeds of C$7,088,517.84, which includes the partial exercise of the underwriter's option. Pursuant to the Offering, the Company sold (i) 8,146,252 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of C$0.27 per Unit (the "Unit Price"), and (ii) 16,296,766 common shares of the Company (the "FT Shares", and collectively with the Units, the "Offered Securities") at price of C$0.30 per FT Share. Red Cloud Securities Inc. ("Red Cloud") acted as sole underwriter and bookrunner in connection with the Offering.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Unit Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.375 at any time on or before November 26, 2029. Each FT Share will qualify as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Income Tax Act").

The net proceeds from the sale of Units will be used by the Company for the advancement of the Company's projects in the Red Lake Mining District in Ontario as well as for general working capital purposes.

The gross proceeds from the sale of FT Shares will be used by the Company to incur resource exploration expenses which will constitute eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (collectively, the "Qualifying Expenditures") related to the Company's gold projects in the Red Lake Mining District in Ontario and such Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers of the FT Shares with an effective date of no later than December 31, 2026 in accordance with the Income Tax Act.

As consideration for their services, the Company paid a cash fee of C$380,330.16 and issued 1,307,285 non-transferable common share purchase warrants (the "Broker Warrants") to Red Cloud and paid a cash fee of C$58,799.98 and issued 195,999 non-transferable common share purchase warrants (the "Finder Warrants") to PB Markets Inc. Each Broker Warrant and Finder Warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company (a "Broker Warrant Share" and a "Finder Warrant Share", respectively) at the Unit Price and $0.375, respectively, at any time on or before November 26, 2029. The Unit Shares, Warrant Shares, FT Shares, Warrants, Broker Warrants, Finder Warrants, Broker Warrant Shares and Finder Warrant Shares are subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities law, expiring four months and one day following the issue date, being March 27, 2027.

Devin Pickell, the President, CEO and a director of the Company, and Joseph Meagher, the Chief Financial Officer of the Company, acquired 56,000 Units and 93,000 Units, respectively, under the Offering. Participation by such insiders constitutes a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the securities issued to, or the consideration paid by, such insiders exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

The closing of the Offering remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available. This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the Company and management, as well as financial statements. "United States" and "U.S. person" have the respective meanings assigned in Regulation S under the U.S Securities Act.

About Renegade Gold Inc.

Renegade Gold Inc. is a gold exploration company with 1,542 km² of mineral claims in the Red Lake Mining District of northwestern Ontario. The Company is advancing its flagship Rebel Gold Deposit while building a greenfield discovery pipeline across the Confederation Belt, Gullrock, and Red Lake project areas. Renegade trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (RAGE), the OTCQB (RENGF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (0700).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the final approval of the Offering from the TSX Venture Exchange, the intended use of proceeds of the Offering and tax matters relating to the FT Shares. The words "anticipate," "significant," "expect," "may," "will" and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify Forward-Looking Information. Forward-Looking Information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by such Forward-Looking Information. In preparing the Forward-Looking Information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner; that all requisite approvals will be received; that all conditions to completion of the Offering (including receipt of all regulatory approvals) will be satisfied in a timely manner and all requisite information will be available in a timely manner. Factors that may cause actual results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, inaccurate assumptions concerning the exploration for and development of mineral deposits, currency fluctuations, unanticipated operational or technical difficulties, risks related to unforeseen delays; general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes; timeliness of regulatory approvals, the risks of obtaining necessary licenses and permits, changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets and the inability to raise additional financing. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this Forward-Looking Information. The Company does not assume the obligation to revise or update this Forward-Looking Information after the date of this release or to revise such information to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

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