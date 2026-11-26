Scatec said on Nov. 26 that it has decided to withdraw its 288 MW Mercury solar project from South Africa's Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (REIPPPP) and sell it to Lyra Energy, its joint venture supplying commercial and industrial customers under multi-year power purchase agreements (PPAs). The Norwegian company cited "growing demand for corporate offtake agreements at attractive returns." Lyra expects to start construction on Mercury in the first half of 2027. Scatec did not disclose the sale price. South Africa's Department of Electricity and Energy listed ...

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