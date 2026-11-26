Kosli launches Control Center to automate SDLC controls at scale

LONDON, Nov. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kosli today launched Control Center, a new capability that enables enterprise engineering teams to automate SDLC controls at scale.

AI is massively accelerating the software delivery lifecycle, and SDLC governance work done by humans no longer scales. Manual controls cause delays, lead to poor decisions when made under pressure, and can result in non-compliant and insecure changes reaching production.

Kosli replaces this broken system with automated governance based on cryptographic evidence, allowing teams to deploy changes to production faster, with stronger controls.

Control Center is the newest layer in Kosli's Governance Engineering stack for the enterprise, building on the Kosli Evidence Store, which records every event across the SDLC.

With Control Center, teams take the existing controls in their enterprise risk catalogue and define their requirements as code. Kosli evaluates the evidence from the SDLC against those policies in real time, automating control decisions at enterprise scale. Compliant changes can flow to thousands of live applications, while non-compliant changes are stopped at the gate.

Every control decision is recorded alongside the policy and the evidence behind it, so it is easy to reconstruct and explain for audit purposes.

Control Center has been developed in close cooperation with Kosli's existing enterprise customers, and through its work with tier-one financial institutions active in FINOS, where Kosli co-leads the SDLC Controls Framework Working Group. These inputs have enabled Kosli to build an SDLC governance stack that works for any enterprise team.

"It's not uncommon for enterprise teams to build some form of evidence-gathering capability for their SDLC, but that's only the first step to fully automated governance," said Mike Long, CEO of Kosli. "The real challenge is connecting that evidence with the existing controls in your enterprise catalogue. This is what really unlocks the speed and security offered by an AI-assisted SDLC, and it's what we've been able to build thanks to feedback from customers and partners."

Control Center is in production and available now to all Kosli enterprise customers. Learn more about automating SDLC Governance at scale by visiting kosli.com

About Kosli

Kosli is governance infrastructure for the AI SDLC, a platform that engineers the controls, evidence and audit trails regulated industries need to ship software at agentic speed without losing compliance. Kosli was founded in 2019 and is backed by Deutsche Bank.

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