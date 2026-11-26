Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2026) - Keek Social Inc. (TSXV: KEEK) (OTC Pink: PRSNF) ("Keek" or the "Company") provides a corporate update on recent developments affecting its operations and strategic direction.

Financing Efforts

The Company advises that its recent financing efforts did not result in securing financing. Management continues to evaluate available funding alternatives.

App Store Status and Web-Based Platform

The Company's iOS developer account has been suspended, and its applications have been removed from the Apple App Store. Keek is currently appealing that decision with Apple.

In the interim, the Company has developed a progressive web application (PWA) that operates independently of Apple's ecosystem. The PWA when available can be installed directly from the Company's website onto a user's phone, allowing Keek to maintain continuity of service for its users.

Potential Reverse Takeover Transaction

The Company is in discussions with a Guyana-based Canadian gold exploration company regarding a possible reverse takeover transaction. Although the company is optimistic that a deal will be reached in the near future, there can be no assurance that these discussions will result in a definitive agreement or that any transaction will be completed. The Company will provide further updates as matters progress.

About Keek Social Inc.

Keek Social Inc. is a Toronto, Ontario-based technology company. Keek Social Inc. is a Toronto-based social media and live streaming platform company focused on creator monetization and social commerce. It was formerly known as Personas Social Incorporated and changed its name to Keek Social Inc. in October 2025.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the appeal of the App Store decision, the performance and adoption of the Company's progressive web application, and the potential reverse takeover transaction. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

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