The Gambia's state-owned National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC) has entered into four solar power purchase agreements (PPAs) within the last month, with battery storage included in each project. The largest agreement, signed in late October, covers a planned 148.44 MW solar project with a 50 MW/200 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS). The project will be built in Soma, in the country's Lower River Region. Under the 25-year PPA, NAWEC will act as the sole offtaker. The project is being developed by Gambian-based renewable energy company Solaris Africa Ltd. NAWEC signed a second PPA ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...