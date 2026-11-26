Microtome Market worth $0.69 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Microtome Market is projected to reach USD 0.69 billion by 2031 from USD 0.51 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Browse 300 market data Tables and 51 Figures spread through 325 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Microtome Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Microtome Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 0.51 billion

USD 0.51 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 0.69 billion

USD 0.69 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 6.2%

Microtome Market Trends & Insights:

By region, North America led the market in 2025 with a 41.0% market share.

By product, the microtome instruments segment held the prominent market share of 66.1% in 2025.

By technology, the fully automated microtome segment held the highest market share of 34.3% in 2025.

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The increasing adoption of advanced laboratory technologies and the growing need for standardized tissue preparation across diagnostic and research applications. The market encompasses manual, semi-automatic, fully automatic, and robotic microtomes used to prepare thin tissue sections for microscopic examination. Market growth is supported by the expansion of precision medicine and biomarker research, which require high-quality tissue sections for molecular and morphological analysis. Additionally, the rising adoption of digital pathology and artificial intelligence-assisted image analysis is increasing the importance of consistent tissue section thickness and sample quality to support reliable image interpretation. Growing pharmaceutical and biotechnology research activities, particularly in drug discovery, toxicology studies, and preclinical research, are further contributing to demand for microtomy equipment. Moreover, the increasing use of advanced materials and specialized specimens in clinical and research laboratories is creating demand for microtomes with improved cutting precision and application-specific capabilities. These developments, alongside the replacement of aging laboratory instruments and the integration of automated equipment into laboratory workflows, are expected to support the expansion of the global microtome market.

Advancements in microtome technology are improving tissue sectioning capabilities by enabling greater cutting precision, enhanced instrument control, and compatibility with a wider range of specimen types. The development of motorized sectioning mechanisms, adjustable cutting parameters, and ergonomic instrument designs is helping laboratories improve operational convenience and maintain consistency during tissue preparation. In parallel, the integration of automation features is supporting higher sample-processing capacity and reducing dependence on repetitive manual operations. These developments are particularly relevant to laboratories handling specialized specimens, including frozen tissues and challenging tissue samples used in histopathological and research applications. Furthermore, the growing adoption of digital pathology is increasing the importance of producing uniform, high-quality tissue sections suitable for slide scanning and image analysis. As microtome manufacturers continue to enhance instrument functionality, precision engineering, and compatibility with modern histology workflows, the market is expected to benefit from improved laboratory productivity and expanding applications across diagnostic, academic, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology settings.

The Histopathology Segment Accounted for the Largest Share of the Microtome Market in 2025.

Based on application, the microtome market is segmented into histopathology, cytopathology, biotechnology/pharmaceutical R&D, and other applications. The histopathology segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2025. Histopathology involves the microscopic examination of tissue samples to diagnose diseases, assess disease progression, and support clinical decision-making. Its dominant share is attributed to the extensive use of microtomes in preparing thin, uniform tissue sections for biopsy analysis, cancer diagnosis, and other pathological examinations. In addition, the increasing prevalence of cancer and chronic diseases, along with the growing volume of biopsy procedures, is increasing demand for precise and consistent tissue sectioning. The widespread use of histopathological testing in hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, coupled with the need for high-quality tissue preparation and reproducible microscopic analysis, is further supporting demand for microtomes in the histopathology segment.

The Hospital Laboratories Segment Accounted for the Largest Share of the Microtome Market in 2025.

The microtome market, by end user, is segmented into hospital laboratories, clinical and diagnostic laboratories, and other end users. The hospital laboratories segment accounted for the largest market share due to the high volume of tissue samples processed for histopathological examinations and disease diagnosis within hospital settings. Hospital laboratories perform a wide range of diagnostic tests, including biopsy analysis and cancer detection, creating substantial demand for microtomes and related tissue preparation equipment. Furthermore, the availability of established pathology departments and integrated diagnostic facilities enables hospitals to process large volumes of tissue specimens and maintain standardized laboratory workflows. The increasing prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases, together with the growing demand for accurate pathological assessments and timely clinical decision-making, is further supporting the adoption of microtomes in hospital laboratories.

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Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate in the microtome market during the forecast period.

The microtome market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2026 to 2031. China, Japan, and India are the primary growth markets within the region. Japan's well-established healthcare system, advanced diagnostic infrastructure, and increasing demand for precision tissue-sectioning equipment are supporting market growth. China's expanding hospital network, investments in modern healthcare facilities, and growing adoption of advanced pathological diagnostic technologies are contributing to demand for microtomes. Meanwhile, India's expanding healthcare delivery network, increasing establishment of private hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, and growing investments in pathology and cancer diagnostic services are creating opportunities for microtome market growth. North America held the largest regional share in 2025, supported by its established histopathology infrastructure, widespread adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies, strong research and development capabilities, and the presence of major microtome manufacturers. The region's mature healthcare ecosystem and emphasis on accurate pathological diagnosis further contribute to its leading market position.

Key Players

Leading players in the Microtome companies include Leica Biosystems (Germany), Epredia (US), Boeckeler Instruments, Inc. (US), Bright Instruments Co. Ltd. (UK), ERMA Inc. (Japan), Histo-Line Laboratories (Italy), Jinhua Yidi Medical Appliance Co., Ltd. (China), Medimeas (India), Medite Medical GmbH (Germany), microTec Laborgeräte GmbH (Germany), Sakura Finetek USA, Inc. (US), SLEE medical GmbH (Germany), Citotest Scientific Co., Ltd. (China), Dakewe (China), and Axlab A/S (Denmark).

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Microtome Market - Investment and Funding Scenario

Investment Funding Context

The microtome market witnessed continued investment and strategic expansion activity during 2021-2026, driven by growing demand for advanced tissue-sectioning equipment and technologies that improve diagnostic accuracy, laboratory efficiency, and workflow standardization. Market participants focused on strengthening their product portfolios across manual, semi-automatic, and fully automatic microtomes, along with related histology equipment and accessories. Strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing automation capabilities, precision cutting technologies, product development, and distribution networks enabled companies to address the evolving requirements of hospitals, clinical and diagnostic laboratories, and research institutions. Industry participants also emphasized expanding their presence in emerging markets and strengthening capabilities in histopathology, cytopathology, and biomedical research applications. Overall, investment and strategic expansion efforts during this period reflected a growing focus on innovative, reliable, and efficient tissue-sectioning solutions to meet the changing needs of clinical diagnostics and life science research.

Revenue Shift Context

The microtome market is witnessing a shift in revenue generation from conventional manual instruments toward advanced automated and specialized tissue-sectioning solutions, with increasing demand for semi-automatic and fully automatic microtomes, specialized sectioning systems, and compatible accessories. While manual microtomes continue to serve laboratories with routine sectioning requirements, demand is increasingly shifting toward advanced instruments designed to deliver greater precision, consistency, and efficiency across diverse tissue types and applications. At the same time, the market is increasingly adopting automation features, improved cutting mechanisms, ergonomic designs, and integrated histology workflows to enhance reproducibility and laboratory productivity. These developments reflect laboratories' preference for more precise, reliable, standardized, and efficient tissue-sectioning solutions and are expected to support the adoption of advanced microtome technologies across hospital laboratories, clinical and diagnostic laboratories, academic institutions, and biotechnology and pharmaceutical research facilities.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions in the microtome and broader histology market continued in 2025 compared with 2024, as companies focused on expanding their portfolios of tissue-sectioning instruments, histology consumables, and anatomical pathology solutions. These developments supported broader product offerings, geographic expansion, and stronger capabilities across tissue preparation and histology workflows, reflecting a shift toward integrated solutions designed to improve sectioning precision, specimen preparation consistency, and laboratory efficiency.

MICROTOME MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2023-OCTOBER 2026

MONTH & YEAR DEAL TYPE COMPANY 1 COMPANY 2 DESCRIPTION September 2026 Acquisition Leica Biosystems (Germany) StatLab Medical Products (US) Leica Biosystems completed its acquisition of StatLab Medical Products, strengthening its anatomic pathology portfolio and expanding its capabilities across histology products, tissue preparation, and laboratory workflows. The acquisition supports the development of more integrated diagnostic solutions designed to improve laboratory efficiency and enable timely, precise cancer diagnosis. March 2026 Strategic Alliance Sakura Finetek Global (Japan) Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan) Sakura Finetek Global and Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. announced a global alliance to align automated tissue and slide preparation solutions with digital imaging technologies. The collaboration aims to reduce variability and rework, deliver consistent scan-ready slides and high-quality digital images, and improve workflow efficiency in anatomic pathology laboratories.

Company Revenue Share Details

The leading companies maintain a substantial presence in the global microtome market, while opportunities remain for competition and further consolidation. The key players include established manufacturers such as Leica Biosystems (Germany), Epredia (US), and Sakura Finetek (Japan), which offer microtome instruments and complementary histology solutions. The presence of these established companies alongside specialized equipment manufacturers highlights the evolving competitive landscape, with market participants focusing on product innovation, strategic acquisitions, partnerships, and portfolio expansion to strengthen their market positions. Continued investments in automated microtomes, precision tissue-sectioning technologies, ergonomic designs, and integrated histology workflows are expected to further shape competition in the global microtome market.

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