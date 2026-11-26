









Dr Shashwat Prasad, Director AI, New Media Group with Mr Satya Swaroop



Satya Swaroop, Editor and Publisher of New Media Group with the Consul General of Israel in Mumbai Mr. Yaniv Revach

MUMBAI, INDIA, Nov 26, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - New Media Group, a multimedia publishing house, today launched the second edition of Fight Against Terrorism - Sharp Minds Share Strategies at Bharat Diamond Bourse, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, marking the 18th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks.The solemn occasion was attended by Mr Yaniv Revach, Consul General of Israel; Shri D Sivanandhan, former Director General of Police, Maharashtra; Shri Anoop V Mehta, President, Bharat Diamond Bourse; a representative of the US Consulate General, Mumbai; Shri Satya Swaroop, Managing Director, New Media Group, and other distinguished guests.The aftermath of 26/11 exposed not only gaps in operational preparedness but also a serious communication divide between the police and the public. Rebuilding public confidence and strengthening the relationship between the police and the communities they serve became important priorities.As Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, from June 2009, D Sivanandhan led a series of measures to strengthen the force's operational and counter-terrorism capabilities. These included procuring modern weapons and equipment from Germany, the United States and the United Kingdom; introducing computerised firing simulators; strengthening Quick Response Teams (QRTs); deploying bulletproof vehicles and assault mobile vans; and establishing regional control rooms with clearly defined Standard Operating Procedures. Drawing on Israel's counter-terrorism experience, he also arranged specialised training for QRT personnel through trainers with expertise in responding to terror situations and operating in difficult terrain. Measures to improve police protection included facilitating the procurement of bulletproof jackets through the Maharashtra Chamber of Housing Industry (MCHI). His approach recognised that police courage had to be backed by training, equipment and adequate protection.The need to bridge the police-public communication gap also led New Media, in partnership with Mumbai Police and under Sivanandhan's leadership, to convene four seminars on terrorism and national security. The seminars brought together distinguished contributors with extensive experience in national security, intelligence, science, public service and strategic affairs. Their speeches were compiled into Fight Against Terrorism - Sharp Minds Share Strategies, first published in 2010, and launched by Shri R R Patil, then Home Minister of Maharashtra. Among its contributors were Dr A P J Abdul Kalam, Shri M K Narayanan, Shri Julio Ribeiro, Dr R A Mashelkar, Shri Sundeep Waslekar, Dr Anil Kakodkar, Shri M J Akbar and Shri B Raman.This second edition retains the substance and spirit of the original while reviewing and updating its content and references. It also pays tribute to contributors who are no longer with us, while preserving the value of their insights. Dedicated to the memory of the police personnel and members of the security forces who lost their lives on 26/11, the book also acknowledges the continuing service of those who protect the country and uphold its constitutional values.The subject remains as relevant today as it was when the book first appeared. Terrorism is not merely an act of violence; it tests the preparedness of institutions and the State's ability to respond with professionalism, coordination and foresight. As threats evolve, vigilance, public awareness and national resolve remain essential.Published by New Media, the publisher of The Mumbai PROTECTOR, Fight Against Terrorism is not intended to be an exhaustive account. It brings together informed perspectives on a continuing national and international challenge and underlines the importance of an aware and prepared public.For more information, please contact:Satya Swaroopsatya@newmediacomm.biz+91-9820031016Source: New Media GroupCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.