Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market worth $21.65 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market is projected to reach USD 21.65 billion by 2031 from USD 11.63 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.

Browse 650 market data Tables and 60 Figures spread through 480 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 11.63 billion

USD 11.63 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 21.65 billion

USD 21.65 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 13.2%

Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market Trends & Insights:

By region, North America accounted for the largest market share of ~42.2% in 2025.

By product, the membrane filters segment accounted for the largest market share of ~64.0 % in 2025.

By technique, microfiltration is projected to be the fastest-growing segment, at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=255408031

The market is experiencing growth due to several key factors, such as the expansion of pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity and CDMO outsourcing. Additionally, advancements in nanofiber-based HEPA membrane filters that enhance filtration efficiency and contaminant removal in pharmaceutical manufacturing have boosted growth in the pharmaceutical membrane filtration market.

The pharmaceutical membrane filtration market is expected to be driven by the increasing production of biologics, biosimilars, vaccines, and advanced therapeutics. Membrane filtration plays a critical role in pharmaceutical manufacturing processes, including sterile filtration, protein purification, viral clearance, cell separation, and water purification. Growing demand for high-purity pharmaceutical products, stringent regulatory requirements, and the increasing adoption of single-use filtration systems are supporting market growth. As pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturing continues to expand, demand for advanced membrane filters, filtration systems, and assemblies is expected to rise.

The pharmaceutical membrane filtration market is segmented into sterile and non-sterile filtration based on type. In 2025, the sterile filtration segment accounted for the largest market share, driven by increasing production of sterile injectables, biologics, vaccines, and other contamination-sensitive pharmaceutical products. Stringent regulatory requirements for sterility assurance, growing adoption of aseptic processing technologies, and the need to minimize microbial contamination are supporting segment growth. Furthermore, advancements in membrane materials, filter integrity testing, and single-use sterile filtration systems are expected to strengthen demand.

By technique, the microfiltration segment accounted for the largest share of the pharmaceutical membrane filtration market in 2025.

The global pharmaceutical membrane filtration market is divided into microfiltration, ultrafiltration, nanofiltration, and other techniques. In 2025, the microfiltration segment accounted for the largest market share, driven by its extensive use in sterile filtration, microbial removal, clarification, and bioburden reduction across pharmaceutical manufacturing processes. Microfiltration enables manufacturers to remove microorganisms and suspended particles while maintaining product quality and process efficiency. Increasing production of biologics, biosimilars, vaccines, and sterile injectables has strengthened demand for reliable microfiltration solutions. Advancements in membrane materials, improved filtration capacity, growing adoption of single-use systems, and stringent regulatory requirements for contamination control further support the segment's growth.

The manufacturing-scale segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2026 to 2031.

Manufacturing-scale filtration is expected to emerge as a rapidly growing segment in the pharmaceutical membrane filtration market, driven by expanding commercial production of biologics, biosimilars, vaccines, and advanced therapeutics. Large-scale pharmaceutical manufacturing requires high-capacity filtration systems to support sterile filtration, protein purification, viral clearance, and other critical processing operations. Increasing investments in biomanufacturing facilities and the expansion of contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) are accelerating demand for scalable filtration solutions. Advancements in high-throughput membrane technologies, automated filtration systems, and single-use assemblies are improving operational efficiency, reducing contamination risks, and minimizing production downtime. Growing emphasis on manufacturing flexibility, process intensification, and regulatory compliance is expected to reinforce manufacturing-scale filtration's position as a high-growth segment in the global pharmaceutical membrane filtration market.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=255408031

North America accounted for the largest regional share in the pharmaceutical membrane filtration market in 2025.

The pharmaceutical membrane filtration market is divided into six regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global pharmaceutical membrane filtration market, supported by its well-established pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturing infrastructure, increasing production of biologics and biosimilars, and strong presence of leading filtration technology providers. The US drives regional growth through widespread adoption of advanced membrane filtration technologies, including sterile filtration, ultrafiltration, and single-use filtration systems. Stringent regulatory requirements, particularly FDA guidelines and GMP standards, further support product quality and contamination control. Additionally, increasing investments in biomanufacturing capacity, expansion of contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), and growing demand for sterile injectables, vaccines, and advanced therapeutics are driving the adoption of pharmaceutical membrane filtration solutions across the region.

Key Players

Leading players in the Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration companies include Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), and Parker Hannifin Corporation (US).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=255408031

Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market - Investment & Funding Scenario

Investment & Funding Context

The pharmaceutical membrane filtration market is seeing increased strategic investment as companies strengthen membrane manufacturing, sterile filtration, and bioprocessing capabilities. Investments are focused on expanding production capacity, developing advanced membrane technologies, improving supply chain resilience, and supporting biologics manufacturing. In 2025, Sartorius reported capital expenditure of approximately USD 495 million, including investments in membrane and filter production capacity. In October 2026, Merck opened a bioprocessing production center in South Korea after investing more than USD 336 million. These developments indicate continued investment in filtration infrastructure, regional manufacturing capacity, and advanced bioprocessing solutions.

Revenue Shift Context

The pharmaceutical membrane filtration market is gradually shifting toward recurring revenue from membrane filters, single-use filtration assemblies, and other consumables used throughout pharmaceutical manufacturing. While reusable filtration systems and capital equipment remain important revenue sources, growing adoption of disposable filtration solutions is supporting recurring product demand. Pharmaceutical companies and CDMOs increasingly seek integrated solutions covering membrane filtration, process optimization, validation support, and technical services. The expansion of biologics manufacturing and increasing adoption of single-use technologies are expected to strengthen recurring consumables revenue and long-term supplier relationships.

Mergers & Acquisitions

Mergers & acquisitions in the pharmaceutical membrane filtration market during 2025-November 2026 reflect increasing consolidation across filtration, purification, and bioprocessing technologies. Companies are strengthening their product portfolios, expanding manufacturing capabilities, and increasing their presence in pharmaceutical and biotechnology applications. Major developments include Thermo Fisher Scientific's acquisition of Solventum's Purification & Filtration business and Parker Hannifin's acquisition of Filtration Group Corporation. These transactions support portfolio diversification, technological integration, and expansion across global life sciences markets.

PHARMACEUTICAL MEMBRANE FILTRATION MARKET: MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2025-NOVEMBER 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description August 2026 Acquisition Parker Hannifin Corporation (US) Filtration Group Corporation (US) Parker Hannifin completed the acquisition of Filtration Group Corporation under a transaction initially valued at USD 9.25 billion, expanding its filtration portfolio and strengthening its presence across life sciences and other industrial applications. September 2025 Acquisition Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) Solventum - Purification & Filtration Business (US) Thermo Fisher completed the acquisition for approximately USD 4.0 billion, strengthening its portfolio of bioprocessing filtration, membrane technologies, and purification solutions.

Company Revenue Share Details

The top five players hold an estimated 57-62% of the pharmaceutical membrane filtration market, indicating a consolidated competitive landscape. The pharmaceutical membrane filtration market is characterized by established multinational manufacturers and specialized filtration technology providers. Leading players include Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), and Parker Hannifin Corporation (US). Their competitive positions are supported by extensive membrane filtration portfolios, global distribution networks, advanced manufacturing capabilities, and strong relationships with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The market also includes specialized players such as Meissner Filtration Products, Inc., which focuses on high-performance membrane filters and single-use filtration assemblies. Increasing investments in manufacturing capacity, product innovation, and strategic acquisitions are expected to intensify competition and strengthen the position of integrated filtration solution providers.

Browse Adjacent Market: Biotechnology Market Research Reports &Consulting

See More Latest Biotechnology Reports:

Laboratory Filtration Market by Filters (Membrane [Capsule, Syringe], Depth, Sheet, Disc), Media, Assemblies, Accessories), Material (PES, PVDF, Nylon, PTFE), Technique (Ultrafiltration, Microfiltration, Nanofiltration), End User - Global Forecast to 2031

Pharmaceutical Filtration Market by Product (Membrane filter, Depth filter, Virus filter, Air Filter, Assemblies, Systems (Single-use)), Technique (Ultrafiltration), Type (Sterile), Application (API, Protein), Scale, End User - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/pharmaceutical-membrane-filtration-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/pharmaceutical-membrane-filtration.asp

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pharmaceutical-membrane-filtration-market-worth-21-65-billion-by-2031---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302951167.html