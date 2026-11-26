Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2026) - Bruce Johnson, Executive Vice President, Martinrea Innovation Development (MiND), Martinrea International Inc. (TSX: MRE) ("Martinrea" or the "Company"), along with their executive team, joined Eliza Riego, Managing Director, Product Innovation and ESG Strategy, Chief Operating Officer, TMX Group, to open the market to celebrate the Company's 30th listing anniversary on Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and 25 years of incorporation.





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Martinrea International Inc. is a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems. Martinrea operates in 53 locations in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Germany, Slovakia, Spain, South Africa and Japan. Martinrea's vision is making lives better by being the best supplier we can in the productions we make and the services we provide.

For more information on Martinrea, please visit www.martinrea.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/326041