IoT Market worth $1,004.24 billion by 2032 - Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the IoT Market is projected to grow from USD 606.29 billion in 2026 to USD 1,004.24 billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% during the same period.

Browse 300 market data Tables and 55 Figures spread through 350 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'IoT Market - Global Forecast to 2032'

IoT Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020-2032

2020-2032 2025 Market Size: USD 547.06 billion

USD 547.06 billion 2026 Market Size: USD 606.29 billion

USD 606.29 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 1,004.24 billion

USD 1,004.24 billion CAGR (2026-2032): 8.8%

IoT Market Trends & Insights:

The Internet of Things (IoT) Market is witnessing significant growth, driven by the increasing adoption of connected devices, advancements in wireless communication technologies, and rising demand for real-time monitoring, automation, and data-driven decision-making.

The connectivity segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.1% from 2026 to 2032.

The security hardware segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.4% from 2026 to 2032.

The satellite segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 14.1% from 2026 to 2032.

The managed Services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.1% from 2026 to 2032.

Asia Pacific to be the fastest-growing region in the global IoT Market

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Enterprises are increasingly adopting IoT solutions to enable predictive maintenance, improve supply chain visibility, and deliver personalized customer experiences. With IoT, businesses can collect and analyze vast amounts of operational data, leading to smarter decision-making and cost savings. Integrating IoT with AI and analytics platforms is also enabling advanced automation and proactive risk management, further driving enterprise-level adoption.

By software, the IoT platforms segment is expected to hold the largest market share of the global IoT Market during the forecast period.

IoT platforms enable seamless device management, data integration, and real-time analytics for enterprises across industries. Leading providers such as Microsoft Azure IoT, AWS IoT Core, and Huawei OceanConnect IoT Platform offer scalable, cloud-based solutions that support millions of connected devices. The growing use of IoT platforms in manufacturing and energy is driven by the need for centralized control, interoperability, and predictive insights. These platforms also integrate AI, ML, and edge capabilities, enabling automation and faster decision-making. As organizations increasingly adopt hybrid and multi-cloud models, IoT platforms are becoming the backbone of digital ecosystems, efficiently supporting both enterprise-scale and consumer IoT deployments.

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By focus areas, the smart healthcare segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The integration of IoT in healthcare is transforming patient care by enabling continuous health tracking, real-time diagnostics, and data-driven clinical decision-making. Wearable sensors and IoT-enabled devices help monitor vital signs, medication adherence, and chronic conditions, improving patient outcomes and reducing hospital visits. Hospitals are deploying IoT for asset management, staff coordination, and predictive maintenance of medical equipment. The COVID-19 pandemic further accelerated the adoption of telemedicine and connected health solutions. With advancements in 5G, edge computing, and AI analytics, IoT is enabling personalized and preventive healthcare models. As governments and healthcare providers invest in smart health infrastructure, the segment is set for rapid, sustained growth globally.

Asia Pacific is expected to register a higher growth rate during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific IoT Market is evolving into a highly dynamic ecosystem characterized by strong collaboration between technology providers, telecom operators, and governments. Regional policies encouraging digital economies, such as Japan's Society 5.0 and India's Digital India program, are creating a favorable environment for IoT innovation. Startups and enterprises across verticals like healthcare, energy, and retail are leveraging IoT to deliver data-driven insights and improve service delivery. The growing availability of low-cost sensors and cloud-based IoT platforms is further expanding access for SMEs. Meanwhile, large enterprises are integrating IoT with AI and blockchain to improve transparency and traceability in supply chains. Despite infrastructure gaps in certain emerging economies, Asia Pacific continues to attract significant IoT investments, making it a strategic hub for technology experimentation and large-scale deployments over the next decade.

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Top Companies in IoT Market:

The Top Companies in IoT Market are Microsoft (US), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US), Huawei (China), Cisco (US), Intel (US), Qualcomm (US), Texas Instruments (US), Siemens (Germany), ABB (Switzerland), IBM (US), SAP (Germany), Hitachi (Japan), PTC (US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), HP (US), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Advantech (Taiwan), Bosch (Germany), TDK Corporation (Japan), Omron Corporation (Japan), Honeywell (US), Oracle (US), STC (Saudi Arabia), Samsung (South Korea), Ericsson (Sweden), Avnet (US), Alibaba Cloud (China), HQSoftware (Estonia), Blues (US), Telit Cinterion (US), Particle (US), ClearBlade (US), Ayla Networks (US), Losant (US), and emnify (Germany).

These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements, collaborations, product launches, enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their footprint in the IoT Market.

IoT Market - Investment & Funding Scenario

Investment and Funding Context

The Internet of Things (IoT) Market is attracting increasing investments as organizations prioritize industrial automation, intelligent connectivity, real-time asset monitoring, smart infrastructure, and digital transformation. Investment is increasingly directed toward IoT platforms, connected sensors, industrial gateways, edge computing, cellular connectivity, and cloud-based device management solutions. Major companies, including Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Huawei, Cisco, Siemens, ABB, Intel, and Qualcomm, continue to strengthen their IoT capabilities through technology development, ecosystem partnerships, and strategic investments. For instance, Siemens completed its approximately USD 10 billion acquisition of Altair Engineering in March 2025, strengthening its industrial simulation, digital twin, and data analytics capabilities. Similarly, ABB acquired Sensorfact in February 2025, expanding its industrial energy management portfolio through connected monitoring and software-as-a-service solutions. Among specialized IoT companies, Particle, Blues, emnify, ClearBlade, and Losant address demand for connected-device infrastructure, embedded connectivity, remote monitoring, and scalable IoT applications. These developments highlight growing investment in intelligent connectivity, industrial digitalization, low-power devices, and integrated IoT solutions across manufacturing, healthcare, transportation, energy, and smart infrastructure.

Revenue Shift Context

The Internet of Things (IoT) Market is shifting from traditional hardware-centric business models to integrated, software-driven solutions that combine connected devices, cloud platforms, connectivity management, and advanced analytics. Organizations are increasingly adopting subscription-based services, usage-based pricing, managed connectivity, and recurring software licensing models to improve operational efficiency and support scalable deployments. This transition is creating recurring revenue opportunities through IoT device management, cloud subscriptions, remote monitoring, software applications, and connected services. For instance, AWS IoT Core follows a consumption-based pricing structure, while Microsoft Azure IoT Hub offers tiered cloud services for connected-device communication and management. Similarly, Cisco provides IoT connectivity management capabilities, while Oracle, SAP, and IBM support connected enterprise operations through cloud applications, analytics, and integration services. Specialized players such as emnify, Blues, ClearBlade, Ayla Networks, and Losant offer recurring-service models involving IoT connectivity, cloud-based device management, and application enablement. Particle's approximately USD 20 million in annual recurring revenue at the time of its January 2026 acquisition further illustrates the commercial importance of subscription-based connected-device platforms. This shift is encouraging IoT vendors to move beyond standalone hardware sales toward integrated, recurring-revenue models that combine connectivity, software, analytics, continuous monitoring, and long-term enterprise services.

Mergers & Acquisitions

Mergers & acquisitions (M&A) in the Internet of Things (IoT) Market are increasingly focused on strengthening industrial connectivity, edge computing, intelligent automation, connected infrastructure, and software-driven solutions. Major companies such as Siemens, ABB, and PTC are reshaping their technology portfolios through strategic acquisitions and divestitures to enhance operational intelligence, industrial monitoring, and digital transformation capabilities. Recent transactions demonstrate increasing consolidation across industrial software, connected sensors, cloud platforms, and energy management systems. These developments are expanding IoT applications across manufacturing, transportation, smart buildings, energy, and connected infrastructure while supporting recurring revenue growth and integrated technology offerings.

IoT Market: Mergers & Acquisitions, January 2025-June 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description January 2026 Acquisition Digi International (US) Particle (US) Digi International acquired Particle for approximately USD 50 million, strengthening its embedded IoT connectivity, edge-to-cloud infrastructure, and subscription-based device management solutions. March 2025 Acquisition Siemens (Germany) Altair Engineering (US) Siemens completed the approximately USD 10 billion acquisition of Altair Engineering, strengthening its industrial simulation, digital twin, and AI-enabled software capabilities.

Company Revenue Share Details

The IoT market is highly competitive, with established technology providers, industrial automation companies, semiconductor manufacturers, connectivity providers, and specialized IoT solution vendors addressing growing demand for intelligent connectivity, connected infrastructure, and digital transformation. Microsoft, AWS, Huawei, Cisco, IBM, Oracle, SAP, Alibaba Cloud, and Software AG compete through cloud infrastructure, enterprise integration, IoT platforms, connectivity management, and analytics solutions. Siemens, ABB, Hitachi, Bosch, Honeywell, and Omron focus on industrial automation, connected manufacturing, predictive maintenance, and smart infrastructure, while Intel, Qualcomm, Texas Instruments, STMicroelectronics, NXP Semiconductors, TE Connectivity, and TDK support IoT deployment through processors, embedded semiconductors, sensors, and connectivity components. HPE, Advantech, Samsung, Ericsson, STC, and Avnet contribute through edge computing, industrial gateways, connected devices, telecommunications infrastructure, and technology distribution. Specialized vendors, including Telit Cinterion, emnify, Particle, Blues, ClearBlade, Ayla Networks, Losant, HQSoftware, and PTC, address industrial connectivity, cellular IoT, application enablement, cloud-based device management, and integrated IoT solutions. These companies compete through technological innovation, connectivity coverage, software capabilities, industry expertise, and strategic partnerships. However, comparable IoT-specific revenue shares remain difficult to determine because companies frequently report IoT revenue within broader cloud, telecommunications, semiconductor, industrial automation, and enterprise software segments. Furthermore, PTC's March 2026 divestiture of ThingWorx and Kepware affects its direct IoT platform exposure and should be considered when evaluating its revenue contribution.

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