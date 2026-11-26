KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / November 26, 2026 / AIZO Group Berhad ("AIZO" or the "Company"), today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended 30 September 2026 ("Q1 FY2027"), recording revenue of RM35.97 million, up 6% year-on-year from RM33.94 million in the corresponding quarter.

The growth was led by the Company's core civil engineering business. Civil engineering revenue rose 18% YoY to RM26.18 million from RM22.12 million, driven by higher work volume from ongoing projects. The segment remained profitable with an operating profit of RM0.31 million, reflecting the project mix during the quarter.

The bituminous products segment continued to strengthen its margins, with operating profit rising 17% YoY to RM0.64 million from RM0.55 million, supported by effective pricing strategies. Segment revenue stood at RM8.01 million, compared with RM9.66 million in the corresponding quarter.

At Group level, loss before tax narrowed 28% quarter-on-quarter to RM2.81 million from RM3.89 million in Q4 FY2026, primarily attributable to lower operating costs. Administrative expenses were also lower year-on-year at RM4.91 million, compared with RM5.24 million in Q1 FY2026. Against the corresponding quarter's loss before tax of RM1.42 million, the current quarter reflected higher finance costs of RM1.50 million and lower energy generation at the Group's solar plant, which was affected by temporary plant downtime and adverse weather conditions.

En. Ahmad Rahizal Bin Dato' Ahmad Rasidi, Executive Director of AIZO

En. Ahmad Rahizal Bin Dato' Ahmad Rasidi, Executive Director of AIZO, commented, "We have started FY2027 on a firm footing. Civil engineering revenue grew 18% on higher work volume from our ongoing projects, while our bituminous business continued to improve its profitability through effective pricing. Equally important, we significantly strengthened our cash position this quarter on the back of stronger collections."

He added, "With the share capital reduction now completed and our private placement progressing, we have rationalised our capital structure and are better positioned to pursue growth. The downtime at our solar plant was temporary, and we will remain disciplined in project selection, execution and cost control as we work to strengthen our order book."

Net cash generated from operating activities surged to RM18.24 million in Q1 FY2027 from RM1.82 million a year earlier, driven by strong collections as trade receivables declined to RM22.20 million from RM40.16 million as at 30 June 2026. As a result, cash and bank balances more than doubled to RM37.07 million as at 30 September 2026, from RM18.15 million at the end of FY2026.

On the corporate front, AIZO completed its RM75 million share capital reduction on 13 October 2026, which is intended to eliminate accumulated losses and enhance the Company's ability to declare dividends in the future when appropriate. The Company has also completed two tranches of its private placement, issuing 130 million placement shares and raising gross proceeds of approximately RM3.90 million, and has obtained an extension of time from Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad until 15 April 2027 to complete the private placement and the renounceable rights issue with free detachable warrants.

Looking ahead, the Company remains positive on its prospects for the financial year ending 30 June 2027. The Federal Government has allocated RM83 billion for development expenditure under Budget 2027, up from RM81 billion in 2026, while the construction sector expanded 6.5% in the second quarter of 2026, with civil engineering the largest contributor to the value of construction work done. AIZO expects these developments to support demand for its civil engineering services and bituminous products, and will continue to pursue new opportunities across its core segments to strengthen its order book, while enhancing operational efficiency and cost control.

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ABOUT AIZO GROUP BERHAD

AIZO Group Berhad ("AIZO" or the "Company") is primarily a civil engineering specialist and bituminous products manufacturer that has diversified into renewable energy. The Company is a registered solar photovoltaic investor with the Sustainable Energy Development Authority Malaysia and owns a 9.99MW AC floating solar power plant and has expanded its renewable energy portfolio through participation in Malaysia's Large-Scale Solar ("LSS") programme, including the successful securing of an LSS5 project.

For more information, visit https://aizo.com.my/

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of AIZO Group Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Qian Yu Chow

Email: s.chow@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: AIZO Group Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/aizo-kicks-off-fy2027-with-6-revenue-growth-as-civil-engineering-revenue-jumps-1-1325937