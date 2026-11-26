CDK4/6 Inhibitors Market Set for Continued Growth Through 2036, Driven by Expanding Clinical Pipelines and Increasing Adoption of Targeted Therapies | DelveInsight

DelveInsight's report assesses the CDK4/6 inhibitors market across the 7MM, with steady growth anticipated through 2036.

The CDK4/6 inhibitors market growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of HR+/HER2- breast cancer, the established clinical benefits of CDK4/6 inhibitors in combination with endocrine therapy, and the growing adoption of targeted treatment approaches across different stages of the disease. Additionally, the expanding clinical development pipeline, including therapies such as Atirmociclib (PF-07220060; Pfizer), BGB-43395 (BeOne Medicines), AVZO-023 (Avenzo Therapeutics), BTX-9341 (Biotheryx), and others, are expected to drive sustained growth in the 7MM CDK4/6 inhibitors market from 2026-2036.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's CDK4/6 Inhibitors Market Size, Target Population, Competitive Landscape & Market Forecast report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, addressable patient population, which includes top indications such as HR+/HER2- Breast Cancer, Triple Negative Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Extensive-stage Small Cell Lung Cancer, and others. The selected indications are based on approved therapies and ongoing pipeline activity. The report also provides insights into the emerging CDK4/6 inhibitor drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan).

Key Takeaways from the CDK4/6 Inhibitors Market Report

The total CDK4/6 inhibitors market size is expected to grow positively by 2036 in the leading markets.

The United States accounted for the largest share of any market covered in 2025.

The report provides the total potential number of patients in the indications, such as HR+/HER2- Breast Cancer, Triple Negative Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Extensive-stage Small Cell Lung Cancer, and others .

. The total incident cases of NSCLC were 539,400 in the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan) in 2025.

in the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan) in 2025. Leading CDK4/6 inhibitor companies, such as Pfizer, BeOne Medicines, Avenzo Therapeutics, Regor Therapeutics, Roche, Genentech, Biotheryx, Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals, Shengke Pharmaceuticals, and others, are developing novel CDK4/6 inhibitor drugs that can be available in the CDK4/6 inhibitor market in the coming years.

and others, are developing novel CDK4/6 inhibitor drugs that can be available in the CDK4/6 inhibitor market in the coming years. Some of the key CDK4/6 inhibitor drugs in clinical trials include Atirmociclib (PF-07220060), BGB-43395, AVZO-023, GDC-4198, GDC-0587, BTX-9341, HRS-6209, ETH-155008, and others.

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Sadaf Javed, Functional Head of Forecasting & Analytics at DelveInsight, said that IBRANCE continues to be a leader in the CDK4/6 inhibitor class, with ~70% of patients in the US who are prescribed a CDK4/6 inhibitor receiving an IBRANCE prescription. She further added that Uptake of potential emerging therapies with a better clinical profile and specificity towards mutations occurs in indications such as NSCLC, and therapies to overcome resistance are expected to be fast.

Key Factors Driving the CDK4/6 Inhibitors Market

Rising Prevalence of Breast Cancer: The increasing global burden of breast cancer, particularly HR+/HER2- breast cancer, is driving demand for CDK4/6 inhibitors. The growing patient population requiring long-term disease management is expected to support market expansion.

The increasing global burden of breast cancer, particularly HR+/HER2- breast cancer, is driving demand for CDK4/6 inhibitors. The growing patient population requiring long-term disease management is expected to support market expansion. Increasing Adoption of Targeted Therapies: CDK4/6 inhibitors have become an important component of treatment regimens for HR+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer. Their use in combination with endocrine therapy offers improved disease control and delays disease progression in eligible patients.

CDK4/6 inhibitors have become an important component of treatment regimens for HR+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer. Their use in combination with endocrine therapy offers improved disease control and delays disease progression in eligible patients. Growing Preference for Combination Therapies: The combination of CDK4/6 inhibitors with endocrine therapies, such as aromatase inhibitors and fulvestrant, has strengthened their position in breast cancer treatment. These regimens offer complementary mechanisms of action and have become an established approach for managing hormone receptor-positive disease.

The combination of CDK4/6 inhibitors with endocrine therapies, such as aromatase inhibitors and fulvestrant, has strengthened their position in breast cancer treatment. These regimens offer complementary mechanisms of action and have become an established approach for managing hormone receptor-positive disease. Advancements in Clinical Research and Drug Development: Ongoing research into resistance mechanisms, novel drug combinations, and next-generation CDK inhibitors, including Atirmociclib (PF-07220060; Pfizer), BGB-43395 (BeOne Medicines), AVZO-023 (Avenzo Therapeutics), GDC-4198 and GDC-0587 (Regor Therapeutics/Roche/Genentech), BTX-9341 (Biotheryx), and others, is supporting innovation in the market. Investigations into combination strategies with other targeted therapies may create further opportunities to address treatment resistance and improve outcomes.

CDK4/6 Inhibitors Market Analysis

The development and approval of CDK4/6 inhibitors have significantly reshaped the treatment landscape for HR-positive/HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer.

Three selective CDK4/6 inhibitors, IBRANCE (palbociclib), KISQALI (ribociclib), and VERZENIO (abemaciclib) , in combination with endocrine therapy have long been established as preferred first-line (1L) treatment options. However, updated NCCN recommendations have strengthened the positioning of KISQALI in the first-line metastatic setting.

, in combination with endocrine therapy have long been established as preferred first-line (1L) treatment options. However, updated NCCN recommendations have strengthened the positioning of KISQALI in the first-line metastatic setting. Recently, AstraZeneca's ETCAMAH (camizestrant) received FDA accelerated approval on September 4, 2026, in combination with a CDK4/6 inhibitor for adults with HR+, HER2-negative locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer with an ESR1 mutation detected during endocrine therapy.

received FDA accelerated approval on September 4, 2026, in combination with a CDK4/6 inhibitor for adults with HR+, HER2-negative locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer with an ESR1 mutation detected during endocrine therapy. Chemotherapy and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) are generally considered in later treatment lines when endocrine-based and targeted therapies are no longer effective or suitable.

IBRANCE continues to maintain a strong position within the CDK4/6 inhibitor class, accounting for approximately 70% of CDK4/6 inhibitor prescriptions among treated patients in the US.

of CDK4/6 inhibitor prescriptions among treated patients in the US. Separately, G1 Therapeutics' COSELA (trilaciclib) has been incorporated into updated small cell lung cancer treatment guidelines from the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO).

Pfizer advanced PF-07224826, a CDK2/4/6 inhibitor, into Phase I clinical development but subsequently discontinued the program for business-related reasons, potentially reflecting a strategic shift toward prioritizing its atirmociclib combination program.

Meanwhile, the development of selective CDK4 inhibitors is being explored as a potential strategy to reduce treatment-related toxicity, particularly neutropenia, which is associated with currently approved CDK4/6 inhibitors, including IBRANCE, VERZENIO, and KISQALI.

CDK6 inhibition is believed to contribute substantially to this adverse effect, suggesting that selectively targeting CDK4 could enable more complete CDK4 blockade while potentially minimizing hematologic toxicity.

GDC-4198 (Roche and Genentech), BTX-9341 (Biotheryx), BGB43395 (BeOne Medicines), and Atirmociclib (Pfizer) are currently undergoing clinical development.

Learn more about the CDK4/6 inhibitors list @ CDK4/6 Inhibitor Drugs

CDK4/6 Inhibitors Competitive Landscape

Some of the CDK4/6 inhibitors drugs under development include Atirmociclib (PF-07220060; Pfizer), BGB-43395 (BeOne Medicines), AVZO-023 (Avenzo Therapeutics), GDC-4198 and GDC-0587 (Regor Therapeutics/Roche/Genentech), BTX-9341 (Biotheryx), HRS-6209 (Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals), ETH-155008 (Shengke Pharmaceuticals), and others.

BeOne Medicines' BGB-43395 is a novel therapeutic candidate developed to inhibit CDK4, a cyclin-dependent kinase involved in promoting cancer cell proliferation. Its selective inhibition of CDK4 while sparing CDK6 may help suppress tumor growth while minimizing CDK6-related hematological toxicities. When combined with endocrine therapy (ET), BGB-43395 has the potential to deliver meaningful clinical benefits to patients with hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative (HR+/HER2-) breast cancer, as well as other tumor types.

Pfizer's PF-07220060 is a next-generation, highly selective CDK4 inhibitor designed to provide greater selectivity for CDK4 over CDK6. This selectivity has been associated with reduced neutropenia in in vivo models, potentially allowing higher dosing and the achievement of tolerated plasma concentrations exceeding those reported for dual CDK4/6 inhibitors. Consequently, PF-07220060 may offer greater CDK4 target coverage within tumors and enhanced tumor growth inhibition across CDK4-driven in vivo models of human breast cancer and other malignancies.

Biotheryx's BTX-9341 is a first-in-class oral CDK4/6 degrader targeting key proteins implicated in multiple cancers, with CDK4/6 already clinically validated in HR+/HER2- breast cancer. In preclinical breast cancer models, BTX-9341 demonstrated greater activity than CDK4-selective and CDK4/6 inhibitors through potent and highly selective catalytic degradation of CDK4 and CDK6, strong suppression of CDK2 transcription, and induction of cell-cycle arrest. These mechanisms translated into superior in vivo efficacy in breast cancer xenograft models. In addition to its enhanced efficacy potential, BTX-9341 offers a differentiated therapeutic approach by potentially overcoming key resistance mechanisms that limit the effectiveness of existing CDK4-selective and CDK4/6 inhibitors in second-line HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the CDK4/6 inhibitors market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the CDK4/6 inhibitors market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

To see the CDK4/6 inhibitors pipeline by phase and company, visit @ CDK4/6 Inhibitor Clinical Trials

Recent Developments in the CDK4/6 Inhibitors Market

In October 2026, Alliance Foundation Trials, LLC, and Natera, Inc. , announced the initiation of AFT-70 NAVIGATE, a randomized Phase III study investigating a novel molecular residual disease (MRD)-guided treatment approach for patients with intermediate- and high-risk, early-stage ER-positive/HER2-negative breast cancer.

, announced the initiation of AFT-70 NAVIGATE, a randomized Phase III study investigating a novel molecular residual disease (MRD)-guided treatment approach for patients with intermediate- and high-risk, early-stage ER-positive/HER2-negative breast cancer. In September 2026, Eli Lilly and Company announced that the FDA has granted full approval to INLURIYO (imlunestrant), an oral estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist, in combination with VERZENIO (abemaciclib), a CDK4/6 inhibitor, for treating adults with ER-positive (ER+), HER2-negative (HER2-), ESR1-mutated locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer (MBC).

announced that the FDA has granted full approval to INLURIYO (imlunestrant), an oral estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist, in combination with VERZENIO (abemaciclib), a CDK4/6 inhibitor, for treating adults with ER-positive (ER+), HER2-negative (HER2-), ESR1-mutated locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer (MBC). In September 2026, the FDA granted accelerated approval to AstraZeneca's ETCAMAH (camizestrant) in combination with abemaciclib, palbociclib, or ribociclib for HR-positive/HER2-negative locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer when an ESR1 mutation emerges during aromatase inhibitor plus CDK4/6 inhibitor therapy. The approval is based on the Phase III SERENA-6 study.

the FDA granted accelerated approval to AstraZeneca's ETCAMAH (camizestrant) in combination with abemaciclib, palbociclib, or ribociclib for HR-positive/HER2-negative locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer when an ESR1 mutation emerges during aromatase inhibitor plus CDK4/6 inhibitor therapy. The approval is based on the Phase III SERENA-6 study. In August 2026, the European Commission approved Kisqali (ribociclib) for adjuvant treatment of patients with HR-positive/HER2-negative early breast cancer at high risk of recurrence, further strengthening CDK4/6 inhibitors' role beyond metastatic disease.

the European Commission approved Kisqali (ribociclib) for adjuvant treatment of patients with HR-positive/HER2-negative early breast cancer at high risk of recurrence, further strengthening CDK4/6 inhibitors' role beyond metastatic disease. In August 2026, updated Phase III NATALEE analyses examined the safety and treatment duration of ribociclib plus a nonsteroidal aromatase inhibitor in HR-positive/HER2-negative early breast cancer, adding longer-term evidence around adjuvant CDK4/6 inhibitor treatment.

updated Phase III NATALEE analyses examined the safety and treatment duration of ribociclib plus a nonsteroidal aromatase inhibitor in HR-positive/HER2-negative early breast cancer, adding longer-term evidence around adjuvant CDK4/6 inhibitor treatment. In July 2026, the European Commission granted approval for camizestrant (ETCAMAH) in combination with a CDK4/6 inhibitor to treat adults with estrogen receptor (ER)-positive, HER2-negative locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer who develop an ESR1 mutation without experiencing disease progression during first-line endocrine therapy combined with a CDK4/6 inhibitor.

the European Commission granted approval for camizestrant (ETCAMAH) in combination with a CDK4/6 inhibitor to treat adults with estrogen receptor (ER)-positive, HER2-negative locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer who develop an ESR1 mutation without experiencing disease progression during first-line endocrine therapy combined with a CDK4/6 inhibitor. In May 2026, Biotheryx, Inc. announced results from the first-in-human Phase I dose-escalation study of BTX-9341, a novel CDK4/6 bifunctional degrader, administered as monotherapy and in combination with fulvestrant in patients with advanced or metastatic HR+/HER2-negative breast cancer who had previously received CDK4/6 inhibitor therapy. The Phase I dose-expansion portion of the study is currently ongoing.

CDK4/6 Inhibitors Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022-2036 CDK4/6 Inhibitors Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Indications Covered in the Report HR+/HER2- Breast Cancer, Triple Negative Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Extensive-stage Small Cell Lung Cancer, and others Key CDK4/6 Inhibitors Companies Pfizer, BeOne Medicines, Avenzo Therapeutics, Regor Therapeutics, Roche, Genentech, Biotheryx, Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals, Shengke Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, G1 Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, and others Key CDK4/6 Inhibitors Atirmociclib (PF-07220060), BGB-43395, AVZO-023, GDC-4198, GDC-0587, BTX-9341, HRS-6209, ETH-155008, KISQALI, IBRANCE, COSELA, ETCAMAH, and others

What's the CDK4/6 Inhibitors Market Report Includes?

DelveInsight's CDK4/6 Inhibitors Market Report delivers executive-level intelligence on the evolving market landscape, integrating epidemiology (Total Eligible Patient Pool for CDK4/6 Inhibitors, Total Cases of Selected Indications for CDK4/6 Inhibitors, and Total Treated Cases in Selected Indications for CDK4/6 Inhibitors), treatment practices, competitive dynamics, emerging therapies, and market forecasts across the major markets through 2036. Built on a rigorous methodology combining comprehensive secondary research, primary interviews with key opinion leaders and industry experts, and proprietary patient-based forecasting models, the report provides a reliable foundation for strategic planning. Designed for pharmaceutical and biotech executives, it enables informed decisions on portfolio strategy, business development, market entry, investment prioritization, and commercial planning.

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Table of Contents

1 CDK4/6 Inhibitors Market Key Insights 2 CDK4/6 Inhibitors Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary 4 Key Events 5 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6 CDK4/6 Inhibitor Market Overview at a Glance 6.1 Current and Emerging Therapies Analysis (By Phase, RoA, and Molecule Type) 6.2 Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in 2025 in the 7MM 6.3 Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in 2036 in the 7MM 6.4 Market Share (%) Distribution by Indications in 2025 in the 7MM 6.5 Market Share (%) Distribution by Indications in 2036 in the 7MM 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Clinical Significance 7.3 Diagnosis 7.4 Diagnostic Guidelines and Recommendations for CDK4/6 Inhibitors 8 Treatment 9 Epidemiology and Patient Population 10 Marketed Therapies of CDK4/6 Inhibitors 10.1 Marketed Competitive Landscape of CDK4/6 Inhibitors 10.2 ETCAMAH: AstraZeneca 10.2.1 Product Description 10.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.2.4 Clinical Development 10.2.4.1 Clinical Trial Information 10.2.5 Safety and Efficacy 10.2.6 Analyst Views 10.3 COSELA: G1 Therapeutics 10.4 KISQALI: Novartis and Astex Pharmaceuticals 11 Emerging Therapies of CDK4/6 Inhibitors 11.1 Key Emerging Competitive Landscape of CDK4/6 Inhibitors 11.2 Safety and Efficacy Data of Emerging Drugs 11.3 Safety and Efficacy Data of Emerging Drugs 11.4 Atirmociclib (PF-07220060): Pfizer 11.4.1 Product Description 11.4.2 Other Developmental Activities 11.4.3 Clinical Development 11.4.3.1 Clinical Trials Information 11.4.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.4.5 Analyst Views 11.5 BGB-43395: BeOne Medicines 11.6 AVZO-023: Avenzo Therapeutics 12 CDK4/6 Inhibitors Market: Seven Major Market Analysis 12.1 Key Findings 12.2 CDK4/6 Inhibitors Market Outlook 12.3 Conjoint Analysis 12.4 Key CDK4/6 Inhibitors Market Forecast Assumptions 12.5 Total Market Size of CDK4/6 Inhibitors by Country in the 7MM 12.6 Total Market Size of CDK4/6 Inhibitors by Indications in the 7MM 12.7 United States CDK4/6 Inhibitors Market Size 12.7.1 Total Market Size of CDK4/6 Inhibitors in the United States 12.7.2 Market Size of CDK4/6 Inhibitors by Therapies in the United States 12.8 EU4 and the UK CDK4/6 Inhibitors Market Size 12.9 Japan CDK4/6 Inhibitors Market Size 13 Unmet Needs 14 SWOT Analysis 15 KOL Views 16 CDK4/6 Inhibitors Market Access and Reimbursement 16.1 United States 16.2 EU4 and the UK 16.3 Japan 16.5 Market Access and Reimbursement of CDK4/6 Inhibitors 17 Bibliography 18 CDK4/6 Inhibitors Market Report Methodology

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