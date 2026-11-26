OTE Sports Releases 2026 Christmas Gift Guide for Runners, Cyclists, and Fitness Enthusiasts

The curated range features batch-tested energy gels, bars, and bundles starting at £10 for beginners and endurance athletes alike

LEEDS, England, Nov. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports nutrition brand OTE Sports has launched its 2026 Christmas Gift Guide, offering a selection of natural, batch-tested energy gels, bars, and hydration bundles tailored for active individuals. Designed to simplify holiday shopping for athletes of all levels, the collection ranges from £10 beginner taster packs to comprehensive marathon race-day kits.

For New Starters: The £10 Taster Pack includes six core products: hydro tabs, an energy gel, an energy chew, an energy drink sachet, an Anytime Bar, and a Super Hydro sachet, for those new to running, cycling, or gym workouts.

For Endurance & Race-Day Athletes: The Marathon Race Day Bundle provides a complete fuelling plan from pre-race preparation to the finish line, including six Super Gels, one caffeinated Super Gel+, two Super Carbs sachets, a running bottle, hydro tabs, two Anytime Bars, and a Super Hydro sachet, saving buyers 22% compared to individual purchases. For high-intensity training, the Fuel That Packs a Punch pairing combines a Berry Super Gel (40g of carbohydrate) with a Blackcurrant Super Carbs sachet (80g of carbohydrate per 500ml of water), both of which are vegan and contain added electrolytes.

For Everyday Snacking: The Sixteen Mini Anytime Bars box offers sixteen 35g flapjack-style bars in Apple & Cinnamon, Caramel, Banana, and Raspberry White Choc. Each bar is gluten-free, nut-free, and made with 100% natural ingredients.

For the Everyday Exerciser: A lighter, fruity duo for gym sessions, club runs and weekend rides. The Apple Energy Gel gives 20g of carbohydrate and is flavoured with real fruit juice concentrate. The Lemon & Lime sachet makes a pH-neutral 500ml bottle with 40g of carbs and added electrolytes. Both are vegan and gluten-free.

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