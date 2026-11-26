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VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 26, 2026 / NFTR Technologies Inc. (formerly, 1317234 B.C. Ltd.) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced reverse takeover (the "Transaction") with RTRS Technologies Inc. ("RTRS"), a pre-revenue medical device company developing the NaturalFit device, a patient-specific dental implant intended as a simplified single-visit alternative to conventional screw-based dental implants. The Transaction was completed pursuant to a merger agreement and plan of reorganization dated as of September 11, 2026, as amended on October 29, 2026 (the "Merger Agreement"), among the Company, RTRS, RTRS Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company ("Merger Subco"), 1600916 B.C. Ltd. ("Finco") and 1600919 B.C. Ltd. ("Finco Subco"). Concurrently with the completion of the Transaction, Finco closed its subscription receipt financing and the subscription receipts were converted and exchanged for securities of the Company, as described below.

The Company's subordinate voting shares (the "Subordinate Voting Shares") are expected to commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") on or about November 30, 2026 under the symbol "NFTR", subject to the Exchange issuing its final bulletin.

Pre-Closing Matters

Prior to the completion of the Transaction:

(a) the Company: (i) effected a consolidation (the "Consolidation") of its outstanding common shares on the basis of 0.1622 of a post-Consolidation share for each pre-Consolidation share; (ii) changed its name from "1317234 B.C. Ltd." to "NFTR Technologies Inc." (iii) re-designated its issued and outstanding common shares as Subordinate Voting Shares; and (iv) created a new class of multiple voting shares (the "Multiple Voting Shares") (collectively, the "Company Amendments"); and

(b) RTRS: (i) converted all of its outstanding preferred stock into common stock on a one-for-one basis; (ii) effected a split of its outstanding common stock (each post-split share, an "RTRS Share") and stock options on the basis of 5.390358 RTRS Shares for each share; (iii) converted its outstanding convertible promissory notes in the aggregate principal amount of US$1,445,000, together with accrued interest, into 2,676,194 RTRS Shares at a price of $0.80 per RTRS Share; and (iv) converted its bridge notes in the aggregate principal amount of US$2,733,000 (C$3,905,457) (the "Bridge Notes") into 3,905,457 units of RTRS (each, an "RTRS Unit") at a price of $1.00 per RTRS Unit, with the principal amount converted into Canadian dollars at an exchange rate of US$1.00 = C$1.4290. Each RTRS Unit consisted of one RTRS Share and one share purchase warrant of RTRS (an "RTRS Warrant"), each RTRS Warrant having terms equivalent to the SVS Warrants (as defined below).

Concurrent Financing

On November 24, 2026, Finco completed a brokered and non-brokered private placement (the "Concurrent Financing") of 2,804,227 subscription receipts (the "Subscription Receipts") at a price of C$1.00 per Subscription Receipt for aggregate gross proceeds of C$2,804,227, consisting of 2,788,227 Subscription Receipts sold in a brokered private placement led by Haywood Securities Inc. (the "Agent") and 16,000 Subscription Receipts sold in a non-brokered private placement. The Agent's option to increase the size of the brokered private placement was not exercised.

In connection with the Concurrent Financing, Finco paid the Agent a cash commission of C$153,082.27 and issued to the Agent 153,082 compensation options (the "Compensation Options"), each exercisable to acquire one unit of Finco at a price of $1.00 per unit, with each unit consisting of one common share of Finco and one common share purchase warrant of Finco exercisable to acquire one common share of Finco at a price of $1.50, and paid the Agent a corporate finance fee at its minimum of US$250,000 (C$358,150, based on an exchange rate of C$1.4326 per US$1.00), plus applicable taxes, 25% of which (C$89,537.50, plus GST) was paid in cash and 75% of which was satisfied by the issuance of 268,612 Subscription Receipts to the Agent (the "Corporate Finance SRs"). No Agent compensation was payable in respect of the non-brokered private placement or the Bridge Notes. In addition, the Company paid Beacon Securities Limited ("Beacon") a cash finder's fee of C$10,000 and issued to Beacon 10,000 compensation options (the "Beacon Compensation Options") on the same terms as the Company Compensation Options (as defined below).

Immediately prior to the completion of the Transaction, the Subscription Receipts (including the Corporate Finance SRs) were converted into an aggregate of 3,072,839 common shares of Finco (the "Finco Shares") and 3,072,839 common share purchase warrants of Finco (the "SR Warrants"). Pursuant to the amalgamation of Finco and Finco Subco (the "Amalgamation"), such Finco Shares and SR Warrants were exchanged for an aggregate of 2,746,112 Subordinate Voting Shares and 16,336.35 Multiple Voting Shares, and 2,746,112 Subordinate Voting Share purchase warrants of the Company (the "SVS Warrants") and 16,336.35 MVS Warrants (as defined below), respectively, with holders that are U.S. residents receiving one Multiple Voting Share and one MVS Warrant for every twenty Finco Shares and SR Warrants. Each SVS Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Subordinate Voting Share at a price of $1.50 until November 26, 2031, being the date that is 60 months from the date of the Exchange's final bulletin. The Compensation Options were exchanged for 153,082 compensation options of the Company (the "Company Compensation Options") on equivalent terms, with each Company Compensation Option being exercisable to acquire one unit of the Company at a price of $1.00 per unit until November 26, 2031, with each unit consisting of one Subordinate Voting Share and one SVS Warrant. The net proceeds of the Concurrent Financing have been released from escrow to Finco.

The Transaction

The Transaction was completed by way of a "reverse triangular" merger pursuant to which, among other things:

(a) Merger Subco merged with and into RTRS pursuant to the provisions of the Delaware General Corporation Law, and RTRS became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company;

(b) the outstanding RTRS Shares (including the RTRS Shares issued on the conversion of the convertible promissory notes and the Bridge Notes) were exchanged for an aggregate of 2,266,061 Subordinate Voting Shares and 789,279.20 Multiple Voting Shares, with holders that are U.S. residents receiving one Multiple Voting Share for every twenty RTRS Shares;

(c) the 3,905,457 RTRS Warrants issued on the conversion of the Bridge Notes, all of which were held by U.S. residents, were exchanged for an aggregate of 195,272.85 Multiple Voting Share purchase warrants of the Company (the "MVS Warrants"), on the basis of one MVS Warrant for every twenty RTRS Warrants, with each MVS Warrant being exercisable to acquire one Multiple Voting Share at a price of $30.00 until November 26, 2031;

(d) the outstanding stock options of RTRS were exchanged for an aggregate of 1,286,927 economically equivalent stock options of the Company; and

(e) Finco and Finco Subco amalgamated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), and the amalgamated corporation became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

In addition, the Company issued to the holders of its Subordinate Voting Shares outstanding immediately prior to the Transaction an aggregate of 750,001 SVS Warrants on the same terms as the SVS Warrants issued in exchange for the SR Warrants.

The Multiple Voting Shares are not listed on the Exchange. Subject to certain conditions, each Multiple Voting Share is convertible into twenty (20) Subordinate Voting Shares.

The Company Amendments were approved by the shareholders of the Company by written consent on November 24, 2026. In connection with the completion of the Transaction, MNP LLP has resigned as auditor of the Company and Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP, the auditor of RTRS, has been appointed as auditor of the Company. In the opinion of the Company, no "reportable event" (as such term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations) has occurred. Endeavor Trust Corporation has been appointed as registrar and transfer agent of the Company.

The re-designation of the Company's common shares as Subordinate Voting Shares and the creation of the Multiple Voting Shares are intended to allow the Company to maintain its status as a "foreign private issuer" as determined in accordance with Rule 3b-4(c) under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, by minimizing the proportion of the outstanding voting securities of the Company that are held by "U.S. persons". The holders of Multiple Voting Shares are entitled to one vote in respect of each Subordinate Voting Share into which such Multiple Voting Shares could be converted and, as such, the Multiple Voting Shares do not hold voting rights that are superior to those of the Subordinate Voting Shares on an as-converted basis. The right of holders of Multiple Voting Shares to convert their shares into Subordinate Voting Shares is subject to the Company preserving its "foreign private issuer" status.

Additional information with respect to the Subordinate Voting Shares, the Multiple Voting Shares and the Transaction is available in the Company's filing statement dated November 13, 2026 (the "Filing Statement"), as supplemented by subsequent news releases of the Company, each of which is available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Board of Directors and Management

Following the Transaction, the board of directors of the Company is comprised of Jason Shelton, David W. Smalley, Gilbert G. Garcia II, Amir Abolfathi and James Bowen. Jason Shelton is the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Philip Ellard is the Chief Financial Officer, Ruedger Rubbert is the Chief Technology Officer and David W. Smalley is the Corporate Secretary of the Company. Information regarding the backgrounds of the directors and officers of the Company can be found in the Filing Statement.

Investor Relations Agreements

The Company has engaged BND Projects Inc. ("BND") and Market One Media Group Inc. ("Market One") to provide investor relations services. BND, a capital markets consulting firm based in the Greater Toronto Area, Ontario, whose principal is Christina Cameron, provides investor relations, corporate communications and investor outreach services under an agreement dated September 1, 2026, which was assumed by the Company on completion of the Transaction, for an initial term of one year, renewing month to month thereafter, in consideration of a cash fee of $8,500 per month (plus HST). Market One, a media and investor awareness firm based in Vancouver, British Columbia, whose principal is Farhan Lalani, will provide a 12-month digital media and investor awareness campaign commencing on the date the Subordinate Voting Shares commence trading on the Exchange, in consideration of a cash fee of $140,000 (plus GST) payable within three days of that date. The fees will be paid from the Company's working capital. Each of BND and Market One is at arm's length to the Company, and neither BND nor Market One (nor any of their principals) holds, or is entitled to receive, any securities of the Company. Further details are set out in the Filing Statement.

Outstanding Securities and Transfer Restrictions

Following the Transaction, there are 5,762,174 Subordinate Voting Shares and 805,615.55 Multiple Voting Shares issued and outstanding on an undiluted basis, representing an aggregate of 21,874,485 Subordinate Voting Shares on an as-converted basis. In addition, there are 1,286,927 stock options, 3,496,113 SVS Warrants, 211,609.20 MVS Warrants, 153,082 Company Compensation Options and 10,000 Beacon Compensation Options of the Company outstanding.

The following table sets out the number and percentage of securities of the Company outstanding on an undiluted and fully diluted basis following completion of the Transaction and the Concurrent Financing:

Securities Number of Securities Number of Underlying Subordinate Voting Shares(1) % Undiluted(1) % Fully Diluted(1) Subordinate Voting Shares held by shareholders of the Company prior to the Transaction 750,001 750,001 3.43% 2.40% Subordinate Voting Shares issued in exchange for RTRS Shares held by holders other than U.S. residents (excluding the Bridge Notes) 2,266,061 2,266,061 10.36% 7.26% Multiple Voting Shares issued in exchange for RTRS Shares held by U.S. residents (excluding the Bridge Notes) 594,006.35 11,880,127 54.31% 38.06% Subordinate Voting Shares and Multiple Voting Shares issued in connection with the Concurrent Financing (including the Corporate Finance SRs) 2,746,112 SVS and 16,336.35 MVS 3,072,839 14.05% 9.84% Multiple Voting Shares issued in connection with the conversion of the Bridge Notes 195,272.85 3,905,457 17.85% 12.51% Total (undiluted) 5,762,174 SVS and 805,615.55 MVS 21,874,485 100% 70.07% Subordinate Voting Shares issuable on exercise of SVS Warrants(2) 3,496,113 3,496,113 N/A 11.20% Multiple Voting Shares issuable on exercise of MVS Warrants(3) 211,609.20 4,232,184 N/A 13.56% Subordinate Voting Shares issuable on exercise of stock options 1,286,927 1,286,927 N/A 4.12% Subordinate Voting Shares issuable on exercise of Company Compensation Options and Beacon Compensation Options (including the SVS Warrants issuable thereunder) 163,082 326,164 N/A 1.04% Total (fully diluted) 31,215,873 31,215,873 N/A 100%

Notes:

(1) Calculated on an as-converted basis, with each Multiple Voting Share convertible into twenty (20) Subordinate Voting Shares.

(2) Includes the SVS Warrants issued in exchange for the SR Warrants (including those forming part of the Corporate Finance SRs) and the 750,001 SVS Warrants issued to the holders of Subordinate Voting Shares outstanding immediately prior to the Transaction.

(3) Includes 195,272.85 MVS Warrants issued in exchange for the RTRS Warrants issued on the conversion of the Bridge Notes and 16,336.35 MVS Warrants issued in exchange for SR Warrants held by U.S. residents.

As disclosed in the Filing Statement, 1,046,872 Subordinate Voting Shares, 445,268.25 Multiple Voting Shares and 1,036,431 stock options of the Company held by principals of the Company (representing approximately 45.50% of the issued and outstanding Subordinate Voting Shares on an undiluted, as-converted basis) have been deposited in escrow with Endeavor Trust Corporation pursuant to a Tier 2 value security escrow agreement. In addition, 1,780,458 Subordinate Voting Shares and 43,877.45 Multiple Voting Shares are subject to the seed share resale restrictions of the Exchange, which release 20% of such securities on the date of the Exchange's final bulletin and a further 20% on each of the dates that are 3, 6, 9 and 12 months thereafter.

The securityholders of RTRS and the Company (other than in respect of securities acquired in the Concurrent Financing or on conversion of the Bridge Notes) have entered into lock-up agreements in favour of the Agent (the "Lock-Up"), pursuant to which they have agreed not to sell or otherwise dispose of their securities of the Company for a period of 180 days following completion of the Transaction without the consent of the Agent and, in the case of securities issued 60 days or more before the closing of the Concurrent Financing, to the release of such securities in tranches of 20% on the date that is 21 months following completion of the Transaction and every six months thereafter, subject to certain exceptions.

Early Warning Requirements - GPG Funds

CCJ PF Investment, LLC, GPG Healthcare Opportunities Fund, LLC, GPG RT, LLC and GPG Healthcare Opportunities Fund II, LLC (collectively, the "GPG Funds"), each of which is managed by GPG RT, LLC, announce their intention to file an early warning report in accordance with National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues (an "Early Warning Report") in connection with the acquisition by the GPG Funds of an aggregate of 494,740.90 Multiple Voting Shares and 101,816.25 MVS Warrants pursuant to the Transaction (including on the conversion of the Bridge Notes), at a deemed price of C$20.00 per Multiple Voting Share, for a total deemed value of C$9,894,818.

Immediately prior to the Transaction, the GPG Funds did not, directly or indirectly, own or control any securities of the Company. The 494,740.90 Multiple Voting Shares represent approximately 61.41% of the issued and outstanding Multiple Voting Shares and approximately 45.23% of the issued and outstanding Subordinate Voting Shares (assuming the conversion of all Multiple Voting Shares), and, together with the MVS Warrants, approximately 49.90% of the Subordinate Voting Shares on a partially diluted, as-converted basis assuming the exercise of such MVS Warrants. 392,924.65 of such Multiple Voting Shares are subject to escrow and the Lock-Up.

Gilbert G. Garcia II, a director of the Company, is one of the managers of GPG RT, LLC and may be considered a joint actor of the GPG Funds. Mr. Garcia does not individually own, or exercise control or direction over, any securities of the Company.

Early Warning Requirements - GPG Houston

HTX RPC1 0122 Investment, LLC, HTX RPC2 0423 Investment LLC and HTX RPC3 0326 Investment, LLC (collectively, the "GPG Houston Funds"), each of which is managed by Green Park & Golf Ventures - Houston, LLC ("GPG Houston"), announce their intention to file an Early Warning Report in connection with the acquisition by the GPG Houston Funds of an aggregate of 188,204.20 Multiple Voting Shares and 89,884.10 MVS Warrants pursuant to the Transaction (including on the conversion of the Bridge Notes), at a deemed price of C$20.00 per Multiple Voting Share, for a total deemed value of C$3,764,084.

Immediately prior to the Transaction, the GPG Houston Funds did not, directly or indirectly, own or control any securities of the Company. The 188,204.20 Multiple Voting Shares represent approximately 23.36% of the issued and outstanding Multiple Voting Shares and approximately 17.21% of the issued and outstanding Subordinate Voting Shares (assuming the conversion of all Multiple Voting Shares), and, together with the MVS Warrants, approximately 23.49% of the Subordinate Voting Shares on a partially diluted, as-converted basis assuming the exercise of such MVS Warrants. 98,320.10 of such Multiple Voting Shares are subject to the Lock-Up.

John Leader is the manager of GPG Houston and makes the investment and voting decisions in respect of the securities held by the GPG Houston Funds, and he and GPG Houston may be considered joint actors of the GPG Houston Funds. Mr. Leader does not individually own any securities of the Company.

Each of the persons named above acquired the securities described above for investment purposes and may, from time to time and at any time, acquire additional securities of the Company in the open market or otherwise, or dispose of any or all of such securities in the open market or otherwise, depending on market conditions, the business and prospects of the Company and other relevant factors. A copy of each Early Warning Report will be filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and may be obtained by contacting the Company at the contact information below.

About NFTR Technologies Inc.

Through its wholly-owned subsidiary RTRS, the Company is a pre-revenue medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of the NaturalFit device, a custom-designed, patient-specific dental implant intended as a simplified single-visit alternative to conventional screw-based dental implants. The NaturalFit device is laser-milled to match the precise three-dimensional anatomy of each patient's tooth socket, as captured through cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) imaging. The Company is currently advancing U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance and CE Marking under the EU Medical Device Regulation, with commercial launch targeted for 2027.

For more information, contact:

NFTR Technologies Inc.

Jason Shelton

President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (604) 227-5699

Email: info@rtrstech.com

Cautionary Statements

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The Company's securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

The Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information, including statements regarding the expected commencement of trading of the Subordinate Voting Shares on the Exchange, the issuance of the Exchange's final bulletin, the business of the Company and its plans for regulatory clearance and commercialization of the NaturalFit device. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. The business of the Company is subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties. Please refer to the Filing Statement and the Company's other filings on SEDAR+ for further details. The material factors and assumptions include the Company being able to obtain the necessary regulatory approvals. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

SOURCE: NFTR Technologies Inc.

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