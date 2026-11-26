Edison Investment Research Limited

Edison issues report on The Schiehallion Fund (MNTN)



26-Nov-2026 / 15:57 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



London, UK, 26 November 2026 Edison issues report on The Schiehallion Fund (MNTN) Edison issues report on The Schiehallion Fund (LSE: MNTN) The Schiehallion Fund (MNTN) provides listed equity investors with access to later-stage private businesses that have the potential to become much larger before and after an initial public offering (IPO). The 2026 listings of Anthropic, SpaceX and Bending Spoons have demonstrated the strategy's ability to identify exceptional businesses and crystallise value. Over the 12 months to end-October 2026, MNTN delivered a strong NAV and share price total return of 62.9% and 79.3%, respectively. Despite these gains, the shares currently trade at a discount to NAV of 18.2%. This may offer an attractive entry point for long-term investors, with potential additional returns from discount narrowing as the portfolio matures and more gains are realised. However, uncertainty surrounding private valuations and timing of future realisations may lead to discount volatility. Click here to read the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority . Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: enquiries@edisongroup.com +44 (0)20 3077 5700 Connect with Edison on: LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ X www.x.com/edison_inv_res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv



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