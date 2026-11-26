ODIOT S.A. passes the 10,000-follower mark on Instagram

Paris, 26 November 2026, 5:30 pm

ODIOT S.A. (Euronext Access, FR0014010DV3 - MLODT) announces that it has passed 10,000 followers on its Instagram account, @odiot.paris.

In November 2025, when the Maison took its digital communications in hand, the account had barely 3,000 followers. In the space of a year, the community has more than tripled: 7,000 new followers have joined, an increase of 233%.

The account offers a view of the workshops behind the scenes, the silversmiths at work and the most emblematic pieces in the collections. It speaks to an international community that shares the Maison's attachment to heritage, exceptional craftsmanship and the French art de vivre.

This milestone is only a first step. ODIOT S.A. will continue to build its digital presence, an essential lever of visibility with its clients and its shareholders alike.

Follow the Maison: instagram.com/odiot.paris

About ODIOT SA

Odiot S.A. was founded 336 years ago, in 1690, and is one of the oldest and most prestigious French silversmithing Maisons, a leading figure of the 18th, 19th and 20th centuries. ODIOT has been a supplier to the Emperors and the Royal Families ever since - a legacy the Maison carries forward to this day. Renowned for its exceptional craftsmanship, the house creates outstanding silversmith pieces in solid silver and vermeil, perpetuating a tradition of excellence. ODIOT S.A. also owns the Maisons Biennais (1791), Tétard Frères (1880) and Rouge Pullon (1945), further strengthening its positioning in the high-end silversmithing trades and related services. Odiot and Rouge Pullon are distinguished as Companies of Living Heritage (Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant) by the French Minister for the Economy.

Investor Relations: investors@odiotholding.com

Press Relations: press@odiotholding.com

ODIOT S.A - Euronext Access Ticker: MLODT www.odiotholding.com

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