First patient dosed in Gabather's Phase II TOTEMS study of GT-002

Gabather AB (publ) today announces that the first patient has been dosed in the Phase II TOTEMS study, in which the drug candidate GT-002 is evaluated in patients in the schizophrenia spectrum. With this, the evaluation of GT-002 in patients has begun.

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, Nov. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TOTEMS is conducted at the Center for Neuropsychiatric Schizophrenia Research (CNSR) at Mental Health Centre Glostrup, Copenhagen University Hospital, with funding from Innovation Fund Denmark. The study began in May 2026 with healthy volunteers. With today's dosing, the study has entered its patient part.

"This is the moment we have been working towards. With the first patient dosed, GT-002 is now being tested where it matters: in people living with schizophrenia. Cognitive impairment is what holds many of these patients back from work, education and independent life, and there is still no approved medicine for it. We are grateful to the team at CNSR, whose persistence in recruiting from a demanding patient group has made today possible," says CEO Michael-Robin Witt.

About TOTEMS

TOTEMS is a randomised, double-blind Phase II study with a cross-over design, in which 20 patients and 30 healthy volunteers receive single doses of GT-002, the comparator oxazepam and placebo. The study examines how GT-002, a partial positive allosteric modulator of the GABAA receptor, affects brain function and cognition. Recruitment of further patients continues at CNSR, and positive results could pave the way for further clinical development.

This information is information that Gabather AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU No 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on 26 November 2026 at 15:45 CET.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Michael-Robin Witt, CEO

Gabather AB

E-mail: mrw@gabather.com

Phone: +46 73 687 28 39

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The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/11735/4429903/4393792.pdf Gabather_PR_TOTEMS_26112026_EN

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