Consolidated revenue of €2.9 million as of the end of September 2026

Cash position of €22.3 million as of September 30, 2026 after funding preparatory work for Phase 2b in sepsis and the industrial activities of the LCAT program

Regulatory News:

ABIONYX Pharma, (FR0012616852 ABNX eligible for the PEA PME), a next-generation biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for sepsis and intensive care based on a proprietary apoA-I technology platform, today provided an update on its operations and its cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2026.

Regarding its core strategic business dedicated to developing innovative therapies aimed at improving patients' lives, the Company did not generate any revenue during the first nine months of the fiscal year, as ABIONYX Pharma continued to provide its bioproduct free of charge in connection with applications for Compassionate Use Authorization (AAC).

As of September 30, 2026, the ABIONYX Pharma Group reported consolidated revenue of €2.9 million, which is attributable solely to its subsidiary IRIS Pharma's contract research organization (CRO) business in ophthalmology. Based on information available as of the date of this press release, the Company anticipates that IRIS Pharma's revenue for fiscal year 2026 will remain broadly stable compared to that of fiscal year 2025.

As of September 30, 2026, ABIONYX Pharma's consolidated cash and cash equivalents stood at €22.3 million, compared to €26.9 million as of June 30, 2026.

This change reflects, in particular, the Company's allocation of resources to prepare for the next stages of CER-001's development, including the launch of preparatory activities for the Phase 2b RACERS 2 clinical trial in septic shock and the initiation of production and industrial validation work for the LCAT program.

These expenditures are part of ABIONYX Pharma's strategy, which follows two complementary paths: a regulatory pathway for an ultra-rare disease, LCAT deficiency, and a broader therapeutic opportunity targeting one of the leading causes of mortality worldwide, sepsis.

Selected Financial Information (IFRS)*

M€ September

30, 2026 September

30, 2025 Biotech revenue 0.00 0.0 IRIS Pharma Revenue 2.93 3.06 Total Revenue 2.93 3.06 Other revenue and operating income 0.0 0.0 Total revenue and operating income 2.93 3.06 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 22.33 2.81 *The financial information presented corresponds to the consolidated data as of September 30 of each fiscal year, as the Group's scope of consolidation has not changed. The data presented as of September 30, 2026, and September 30, 2025, have not been audited or reviewed by the Statutory Auditors.

Next financial press release:

2026 Annual Results, February 25, 2027

About ABIONYX Pharma

ABIONYX Pharma is a next-generation biopharmaceutical company focused on sepsis and critical care, developing breakthrough biotherapies for serious diseases for which there are no effective treatments. Through its proprietary apoA-I-based technology platform, ABIONYX Pharma designs innovative biopharmaceuticals and next-generation HDL vectors that target the immune-inflammatory dysregulation at the core of sepsis and other severe diseases. Driven by recognized scientific expertise, a differentiated pipeline, and an expanding global clinical network, ABIONYX Pharma aims to redefine therapeutic standards for sepsis and become a key player in intensive care.

Disclaimer:

The statements contained in this document may constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements include all matters that are not historical facts and can generally, but not always, be identified by the use of words such as "believes," "expects," "should," "anticipates," "intends to," "estimates," "is expected to," "will continue to," "may," "is likely to," "forecasts," or similar expressions, including their variations, negative forms, or comparable terms.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance; they involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, and ABIONYX Pharma's actual operating results, financial condition, and the development of the industry in which it operates may differ materially from those indicated or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this document. Furthermore, even if ABIONYX Pharma's operating results and financial condition, as well as developments in the industry in which it operates, are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this document, such results or developments are not necessarily indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods. ABIONYX Pharma does not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements that may be made in this document, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

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Contacts:

ABIONYX Pharma

infos@abionyx.com