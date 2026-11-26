As Wankai refocuses on its core business amid a volatile economic environment, the partners have decided to discontinue their collaboration





The financing process for the Longlaville project has reached new milestones





Clermont-Ferrand (France), 26 November 2026 (6:00 p.m. CET).Carbios (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB) today announces the termination of its partnership with Wankai and provides an update on the progress of its Longlaville project.

Termination of the partnership with Wankai

In 2026, the partnership with Wankai enabled the validation of Carbios' technology performance using locally sourced Chinese feedstocks and secured the first biorecycled PET offtake agreements. Wankai thus acknowledged the performance and robustness of the technology developed by the Company.

However, in a volatile economic environment that has led Wankai to refocus on its core business, namely the production of virgin PET, the parties have decided to terminate their partnership and the exclusivity granted for Asia.

No technology transfer has taken place under this collaboration, and all of Carbios' know-how, intellectual property rights and trade secrets remain fully protected.

The Company is intensifying discussions with leading recycling companies in Asia to secure licensing agreements, supported by growing market interest in its proven enzymatic recycling technology, particularly in the textile-to-textile segment, complementing the packaging market.

Longlaville plant project

The Longlaville project financing process has recently reached several new milestones:

Senior debt financing 1 : the credit committees of the partner banks have approved the financing of the project's entire senior debt requirements.

: the credit committees of the partner banks have approved the financing of the project's entire senior debt requirements. Financing guarantees2: Bpifrance Assurance Export has confirmed its commitment to provide a senior debt guarantee at the expected level, while EIFO is about to launch its final guarantee approval process.

The Company is pursuing discussions with equity investors to complete the project's financing package.

In parallel, discussions are ongoing with stakeholders from the packaging and textile industry to reach the 70% pre-sales threshold, a key condition for the restart of the project.

An update on the Company's strategy will be provided during a webcast in the first quarter of 2027.

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Financial and Corporate Calendar 2027:

Q1 2027 : Webcast on strategic priorities

: Webcast on strategic priorities April 28, 2027 : Publication of Full-Year 2026 Results

: Publication of Full-Year 2026 Results June 24, 2027 : 2027 Annual General Meeting

: 2027 Annual General Meeting September 17, 2027: Publication of First-Half 2027 Results

About Carbios:

Carbios is a biotechnology company that develops and industrializes biological solutions to reinvent the lifecycle of plastics and textiles. Inspired by nature, Carbios designs enzyme-based biological processes to break down plastics, with the mission of preventing plastic and textile pollution and accelerating the transition to a circular economy. Its two innovative technologies-dedicated to PET biorecycling and PLA biodegradation-are currently scaling up to industrial and commercial levels. Carbios is supported by prestigious brands in the cosmetics, food, and apparel industries, aiming to improve the recyclability and circularity of their products. Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo, and Suntory Beverage & Food Europe took part in a packaging consortium founded by Carbios and L'Oréal. On, Patagonia, PUMA, PVH Corp., and Salomon collaborate with Carbios in a textile consortium. Carbios is part of the global community of B Corp certified companies that are transforming their business models to serve the common good.

Visit www.carbios.com to learn more about biotechnology for circular plastics and textiles.

LinkedIn: carbios / Instagram

Information on Carbios shares:

ISIN Code FR0011648716

Ticker Code Euronext Growth: ALCRB

LEI 969500M2RCIWO4NO5F08

Carbios is eligible for the PEA-PME, a government program allowing French residents investing in SMEs to benefit from income tax rebates.

Disclaimer on forward-looking statements and risk factors:

This press release contains forward-looking statements, not historical data, and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts and data stated will occur. These forward-looking statements are based on data, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by Carbios. Carbios operates in a competitive and rapidly evolving environment. It is therefore not in a position to anticipate all risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the materialization of a risk or combination of risks could lead to results that differ significantly from those mentioned in any forward-looking statement. Carbios draws your attention to the fact that forward-looking statements are in no way a guarantee of its future performance and that its actual financial position, results, cash flows, its partnerships and corporate agreements, and the development of the sector in which Carbios operates may differ significantly from those proposed or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this document. In addition, even if Carbios' financial position, results, cash flows, its partnerships and corporate agreements, and developments in the industry in which it operates are consistent with the forward-looking information contained in this document, such results or developments may not be a reliable indication of Carbios' future results or developments. Readers are also advised to carefully consider the risk factors described in the Universal Registration Document filed with the French Financial Markets Authority ("AMF") and made available free of charge on the Company's website. Should all or any part of these risk factors occur or others, in no case whatsoever will Carbios be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or for any related damages. This information is given only as of the date of this press release. Carbios makes no commitment to publish updates to this information or on the assumptions on which it is based, except in accordance with any legal or regulatory obligation applicable to it.

For additional information, please contact:

Carbios

Laura Perrin - Communication

Benjamin Audebert - Investor Relations

+33 (0)4 73 86 51 76

contact@carbios.com Maarc - Press Relations

Bruno Arabian

+33 (0)6 87 88 47 26

Simon Dulucq

+33 (0) 6 10 98 55 64

carbios@maarc.fr

1 The banks' approvals remain subject to the satisfaction of the conditions set out in the agreed draft senior debt financing documentation, including securing pre-sales agreements covering 70% of the future plant's capacity.

2 Bpifrance Assurance Export (France) and EIFO (Denmark) support strategic industrial projects by facilitating their financing, notably through partial bank debt guarantee mechanisms.

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