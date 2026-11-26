A Delaware-based climate company opens its doors to individuals and businesses with transparent carbon allocation, standards-backed projects and no minimum commitment beyond a fraction of a tonne

Dover, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2026) - As businesses and households look for credible ways to act on their carbon emissions, CarbonTarget is launching a straightforward way to offset carbon by the tonne. Buyers can see exactly which projects their money supports and keep a certificate that points back to the evidence.

The company, CarbonTarget Inc., built the platform around a problem buyers keep raising: it is often hard to tell what a credit actually paid for. Instead of a single opaque line item, the platform shows the project mix behind every purchase. Each buyer receives a downloadable allocation certificate that links to its version history and current status.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11704/325852_carbontarget1.jpg

A market that is sorting itself by quality

Demand for climate credits has not disappeared, but buyers have become much more selective. Overall retirements held broadly steady in 2025, masking a decisive shift in buyer behavior as the market entered a sorting phase. The first half of 2026 shows the same pattern. Retirements across the wider voluntary market reached 104 million tonnes of CO2 in H1 2026, the highest first-half volume on record, even as combined Verra and Gold Standard retirements slipped about 9%. Credits that carry the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market's Core Carbon Principles label are drawing particular interest: retirements of CCP-approved credits rose 18%.

"People no longer ask whether offsetting exists. They ask whether they can trust what they're buying," said David Pope, CEO of the company. "Our answer is to show the work: the projects, the registry references, the allocation and a record the buyer can check for themselves."

How it works

The platform is built around three steps. Customers estimate their footprint in tonnes of CO2e, choose a quantity and a project mix, and receive a certificate with a project-level breakdown. Pricing is US$20.00 per tonne, and buyers can enter any amount down to two decimals, so a small business or an individual traveler can offset a single trip as easily as a corporation can offset a year of operations. Anyone ready to Purchase Carbon Credits can do so from the homepage and register an account to manage certificates in one place.

The company is explicit that offsetting complements emissions reduction rather than replacing it. Its guidance begins with measuring and cutting what you can, then addressing the remainder.

Project review and standards

The portfolio draws on credits issued under recognized standards, including Verra, the Gold Standard, the Universal Carbon Registry, and the Global Carbon Registry. Before a project is listed, the company says its team reviews design documents, monitoring and verification reports and project boundaries. Where applicable, it uses independent third-party assessments to confirm issuance under a recognised standard. It also evaluates additionality, over-crediting risk, leakage, reversal risk, safeguards and community engagement, and checks for overlaps that could lead to double counting.

Those who want to learn the basics first can take the company's complimentary e-learning course, Introduction to Carbon Credits and Neutrality, which issues a training attendance certificate.

For companies building net-zero strategies, Carbon Credit Offsets with a documented trail are increasingly a matter of reporting readiness as well as reputation. The documentation behind each purchase is meant to give sustainability teams something concrete to point to in disclosures and stakeholder conversations.

Buyers who want to see how a purchase works in practice can view a sample certificate on the site, which is marked as a sample and not valid retirement evidence.

At a time when Carbon Credits face closer scrutiny than ever, Mr Pope says the goal is simple. "We'd rather earn trust slowly with evidence than ask for it up front with a slogan."

About the company

CarbonTarget Inc. is a climate-action company based in Dover, Delaware. It lets individuals and organizations explore, purchase and document carbon offsets, with transparent project allocation and certificates tied to registry evidence. More information is available at https://carbontarget.net.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/325852