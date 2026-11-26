xTool's Black Friday deals: get creative with exclusive savings

LONDON, Nov. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With its biggest savings of the year, xTool is offering UK customers the chance to save up to £4,686 through the tiered discount programme during its Black Friday campaign, from 2 November to 4 December 2026. From personalised Christmas gifts and festive decorations to ambitious DIY projects, creative enthusiasts, makers and small businesses can bring their ideas to life for less. The campaign features exclusive discounts on laser engraving, laser cutting and digital manufacturing solutions, alongside weekly lightning deals, material flash sales and free gifts with qualifying purchases.

From Laser Engraving to Colour Printing: Black Friday Highlights

Whether creating intricate engravings, colourful printed designs or precise laser cuts, xTool machines offer a wide range of creative possibilities. While compact devices such as the xTool F2 are particularly well suited to personalised gifts and smaller DIY projects, more powerful models such as the xTool P3 and F2 Ultra offer versatile capabilities for more demanding projects and professional users.

The Right Machine for Every Creative Project

xTool M2 - Where Creativity Meets Colour

The xTool M2 Color Craft Laser combines colour printing, laser cutting and engraving in a single machine. It can be used to create personalised Christmas decorations, custom greeting cards and creative gift packaging. For DIY enthusiasts, the M2 offers numerous opportunities to bring their own ideas to life. Discover more at: xTool M2 Color Craft Laser Cutter & Engraver

xTool F2 - Create Your Own Personalised Gifts

This compact laser engraver combines an infrared laser with a diode laser, enabling precise engraving on a variety of materials. From keyrings and jewellery to leather accessories, the F2 can transform everyday objects into unique, personalised creations. Discover more at: xTool F2: 5W IR & 15W Diode Portable Dual Laser Engrave

xTool O1 Omni Printer - For Versatile, Full-Colour Printing Projects

Combining UV, UV DTF, DTF and DTG printing technologies, the xTool O1 Omni Printer offers a versatile solution for creative and personalised projects. It can be used to produce vibrant designs on a wide range of materials, from custom apparel and accessories to decorative objects, stickers and premium personalised gifts. Discover more at: xTool O1 Omni Printer | The World's First 4-in-1 Omni Printer

xTool F2 Ultra - For Advanced Engraving Projects

Combining a MOPA fibre laser with a diode laser, the xTool F2 Ultra is particularly well suited to intricate engraving and metalworking. It can be used to create jewellery, metal accessories and premium personalised products. Discover more at: xTool F2 Ultra UV: 5W UV Laser Engraver

xTool P3 - Bringing Big Ideas to Life with Precision

Equipped with a powerful 80W CO2 laser, the xTool P3 is designed for ambitious makers and professional users. The machine enables precise cutting and engraving on materials such as wood and acrylic, making it ideal for elaborate decorations, larger DIY projects and the production of customised products. Discover more at: xTool P3 80W Flagship CO2 Laser Cutter

The more you buy, the more you save

Under the motto "Shop more, save more, create more", xTool is introducing a tiered discount system this year. The principle is simple: the higher the order value, the greater the additional savings. Eligible discounts are automatically applied at checkout.

The different discount tiers are as follows:

Minimum Order Value Additional Discount £549 £70 £899 £120 £1,599 £210 £3,299 £480 £4,999 £820 £8,199 £1,400 £11,999 £2,400

The promotion is aimed at both newcomers taking their first steps into creative manufacturing and experienced makers and small businesses looking to expand their production capabilities.

From Black Friday to the Christmas Workshop

With the festive season just around the corner, xTool's Black Friday promotion offers the perfect opportunity to explore new creative possibilities and bring personalised gift ideas and festive decorations to life.

Rather than opting for traditional gifts, xTool machines make it possible to create meaningful, personalised keepsakes. Engraved wooden ornaments, custom-printed decorations and personalised jewellery can add a truly personal touch to Christmas celebrations.

For small businesses and independent entrepreneurs, xTool's Black Friday offers also present an opportunity to invest in new technologies and expand their product ranges with customised items.

Full details of the UK Black Friday offer, and participating products are available at: xTool UK | Laser Cutter, Engraver, Welder & DTF Printer

About xTool

xTool is a brand founded in 2020 that specialises in smart digital fabrication machines. The company's mission is to foster creativity by developing intelligent, user-friendly tools that leverage advanced technologies to significantly lower the barriers to creation. The brand primarily serves makers, DIY enthusiasts, and the education sector by combining powerful software with safe, easy-to-use hardware. xTool provides users with new opportunities to bring their creative ideas to life efficiently and professionally.

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