Moss hopes the new blazer range will provide men with formal alternatives to regular suits for looking smart when out or at the office.

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2026) - Well-known British menswear brand Moss is pleased to announce that it is adding 10 new styles to its UK range of men's blazers, focusing on the double-breasted cut trend, which is taking the industry by storm. In total, it will bring the range to 45 pieces, with double-breasted styles now outnumbering single-breasted by 21 to 17.

Moss Adds Ten New Styles to Its UK Blazer Range as Double-Breasted Cuts Take the Lead

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Moss says that the new range is being targeted at men who want to look stylish and maintain a formal look without needing to wear a suit. To achieve this, it's offering blazers in a range of styles and textures, including striped options, corduroy varieties, and some designs that include chestnut flannel, ecru moleskin, and brown twill.

Speaking to 365 Retail in 2024, Gabriella Brick, Head of Design at Moss, said:

"Men want versatile clothing that transitions from the office to social events - our collections are designed with that in mind."

Some of the new blazers come in double-breasted cuts, offering formal, stylish attire with more flexibility than a full suit. With winter approaching, Moss is keen to focus on heavier fabrics that provide warmth and shield against cold weather. Six of the blazers are in tweed, seven are flannel, and four are moleskin, while several others have stretch and performance fabrics woven in. These additions can help prevent traditional materials from developing unsightly crinkles or crease marks when laid down or folded incorrectly.

Moss is also focusing on fit. Many of the new blazer styles come with tailored fitting designed for different body shapes. Twenty styles in the range are tailored, 11 are slim, and 8 come in a relaxed fit, offering more room for men with larger bodies. Sizes are available between 32 and 56, with various colours, including black, beige, brown, and blue. Moss recommends wearing blazers with polo shirts, chinos, denims, or formal trousers for the office.

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