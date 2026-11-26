Starks Associates

Intra-African trade reaches $213.8bn while only 15% of the continent's trade stays within Africa, Starks' report finds



26-Nov-2026 / 19:30 CET/CEST

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Banks' share of African trade has fallen from 40% to 23%, and a shortage of foreign currency is the constraint they cite most often ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, November 26, 2026/APO Group/ -- Instant payments across Africa have more than tripled to 64.6 billion transactions a year, while gaps in currency, identity and data keep that growth largely within national borders Starks Associates ( www.StarksAssociate.com ) today released How Money Moves Across Africa at PAPSS COWRY 2026, a report on how payments between African countries work and what holds them back. Drawing on Afreximbank ( www.Afreximbank.com ) data, the report finds that trade between African countries reached $213.8 billion in 2025 and still accounts for only about 14.6% of the continent's total trade. Instant payment systems within African countries handled 64.6 billion transactions worth $1.98 trillion in 2024, more than three times the 2020 volume, according to AfricaNenda ( www.AfricaNenda.org ). Payments across borders have not kept pace. A business in Lagos paying a supplier in Accra needs cedis in the right amount, a rate its bank can execute and a bank that can verify the counterparty, and the report finds shortfalls at each step. Of the banks surveyed by the African Development Bank ( www.AfDB.org ), 36% cited limited foreign currency liquidity as their main constraint on trade finance, and banks' share of African trade fell from 40% between 2011 and 2019 to 23% between 2020 and 2024. Where no direct market exists between two African currencies, banks route payments through the US dollar, which means two conversions and two spreads. Identity checks add further friction. Nigeria had only 541 active Legal Entity Identifiers ( www.GLEIF.org ) in September 2025, which leaves banks to verify most corporate counterparties from scratch for each cross-border payment. Starks Associates supplies the foreign currency and settlement liquidity that, according to the report, decides whether a cross-border payment goes through, converting African currencies directly into one another without a dollar leg. It is a liquidity partner to PAPSS ( www.PAPSS.com ). With no public price series for business payments of this size, the report includes indicative quotes from the Starks desk. A naira to cedi payment costs 0.80% at $10,000 and 0.64% at $250,000. Naira to Kenyan shilling payments cost 0.72% and 0.58%, and Mozambican metical to Botswana pula payments 0.49% and 0.40%. "Moving money across Africa has always needed three things: a currency people accept, someone they trust to honour it, and a safe route for it to travel," said Oreoluwa Adeyemo, Co-CEO of Starks Associates. "The route is far stronger than it was five years ago. Our role is to make sure the currency is available when a business needs it, so that a supplier in Accra or Nairobi is paid in its own currency." Adewole Adedeji, Co-CEO of Starks Associates, said: "We have published our desk prices so that treasurers, banks and regulators can work from the same numbers. A business paying a supplier in another African country should know what that payment will cost before it sends it, and we would welcome other providers sharing their prices too." The report calls on banks to quote rates they can execute, on corporate treasurers to compare providers on the amount the supplier receives, on regulators to make access to foreign currency for trade predictable, on payment system operators to publish indicative costs, and on development finance institutions to provide guarantees and local-currency liquidity lines. Starks plans to act on several of the report's findings in 2027. The company intends to extend its liquidity to more African payment corridors, expand its Private Credit product for businesses that trade across borders, and work more closely with central banks, payment system operators, banks and development finance institutions on the gaps the report identifies. Its aim is to make trade between African countries as straightforward as trade within them. PAPSS COWRY 2026 takes place in Addis Ababa on 26 and 27 November, co-hosted by PAPSS and the National Bank of Ethiopia ( www.NBE.gov.et ), which joined the system in October. Starks, a sponsor of the summit, joins its main-stage panel on foreign exchange, treasury and settlement on Friday 27 November. The full report, How Money Moves Across Africa, is available to download at https://apo-opa.co/4AZt0Nq . Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Starks Associates. Download Image (1): https://apo-opa.co/3X4zegc (L-R Abdulkareem Salami, Director of Treasury, Afreximbank; Oreoluwa Adeyemo, co-CEO Starks Associates Limited; Adewole Adedeji, co-CEO Starks Associates Limited; Mike Ogbalu III, Chief Executive Officer, PAPSS) Download Image (2): https://apo-opa.co/4A9IazD (Intra-African trade reaches $213.8bn while only 15% of the continent's trade stays within Africa, Starks' report finds) Media contact:

team@the1420company.com About Starks Associates:

Founded in 2022 by Oreoluwa Adeyemo and Adewole Adedeji, Starks Associates provides liquidity, multi-currency settlement and treasury services that let businesses convert one African currency directly into another. The company has processed more than $6 billion in cross-border payments across more than 20 currency pairs in over 18 jurisdictions. Its clients include more than 50 businesses and, through them, more than 500 small and medium-sized enterprises. Starks is a liquidity partner to the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System and a sponsor of PAPSS COWRY 2026.



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