CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / November 26, 2026 / Jade Leader Corp, ("Jade Leader" or the "Company") announces a change of the Company's auditor. At the request of the Company, BDO Canada LLP (the "Former Auditor") has resigned as auditor of the Company effective November 26, 2026. The audit committee and board of directors of the Company have appointed Crowe MacKay LLP as the successor auditor, effective November 26, 2026 (the "Successor Auditor") and this appointment will be placed before Shareholders for approval thereto at the Corporation's next Annual General Meeting.

The Company has sent a Notice of Change of Auditor (the "Notice") to the Former Auditor and to the Successor Auditor and has received a letter from each, addressed to the securities commissions in each of Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario stating that they agree with the information contained in the Notice. The Notice together with the letter from the Former Auditor and the letter from the Successor Auditor have been reviewed and approved by the Company's board of directors and are available on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

There were no disagreements or unresolved issues between the Company and the Former Auditor on any matter of audit scope or procedures, accounting principles or policies, or financial statement disclosure. It is the Company's opinion that there have been no "reportable events" (as defined in National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations) between the Company and the Former Auditor. The Former Auditor did not provide a modified opinion in their auditor's report for the financial statements of the Company for the fiscal years ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2025.

About Jade Leader Corp.

Jade Leader, with a board of directors having over 120 years of combined experience as mineral exploration geologists with proven records of discoveries, is led by J.P. Jutras, B.Sc Honors Geology, P.Geo, who is also an internationally recognized jade carver with over 30 years of experience.

"Jean-Pierre Jutras"

Jean-Pierre Jutras, President/Director

For Further Information Contact:

Jean Pierre Jutras at 1.403.233.0464

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Except for the historical and present factual information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release, including words such as "expects", "projects", "plans", "anticipates" and similar expressions, are forward-looking information that represents management of Jade Leader's internal projections, expectations or beliefs concerning, among other things, future operating results and various components thereof or the economic performance of Jade Leader. The projections, estimates and beliefs contained in such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Jade Leader's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, those described in Jade Leader's filings with the Canadian securities authorities. Accordingly, holders of Jade Leader shares and potential investors are cautioned that events or circumstances could cause results to differ materially from those predicted. Jade Leader disclaims any responsibility to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Jade Leader Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/jade-leader-announces-change-of-auditor-1344484