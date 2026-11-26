Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2026) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Viro Resources Ltd. ("Viro" or the "Company"). The Vancouver-based Company recently filed a prospectus qualifying the distribution of common shares and common share purchase warrants. The shares began trading today on the CSE under the ticker symbol VIRO.

Viro is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of resource properties. The Company's strategy is to build shareholder value through systematic exploration, disciplined project evaluation and responsible development. Viro is currently focused on its interest in the Cirque REE project, which comprises three contiguous mining claims covering approximately 2,131 hectares in the Golden Mining District of British Columbia.

"The Golden Mining District is widely regarded as one of the most attractive and strategically important mining regions in the world, with strong geological, economic and infrastructural appeal," said Stuart Schady, the CSE's Vice President, Business Development. "We welcome Viro to the CSE and wish the Company success with its exploration program at the Cirque Ree property."

"Our listing on the CSE marks an important milestone for Viro Resources as we begin building a public exploration company anchored by the Cirque Ree property located in British Columbia," said Faizaan Lalani, Viro's CEO and Director. "B.C. has a long history of mineral exploration and mining, and we're excited to advance our project in a province with that depth of expertise."

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