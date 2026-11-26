Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2026) - Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd. (TSXV: IDL) (the "Company") today announces that in the period beginning March 6, 2019 and ending on November 9, 2026, the Company entered into certain loan agreements with certain directors, related parties and Control Persons (as such term is defined in TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") Policy 1.1 - Interpretation) of the Company, pursuant to which the Company was advanced certain amounts of debt by such directors and Control Persons (collectively, the "Debt Transactions"). These related party transactions may refer as non-arm's length transactions. The proceeds of the Debt Transactions were used to fund the Company's ongoing operations and for general corporate commercial purposes. Through inadvertence, the Company did not publicly disseminate the details of the Debt Transactions at the time such Debt Transactions were completed.

The Debt Transactions consisted of transactions among the Company and certain directors and Control Persons of the Company. Paul Lin, a director of the Company, advanced three installments of principal pursuant to the terms of certain promissory notes issued by the Company as follows: (i) on March 6, 2019, Mr. Lin advanced a principal amount of USD$71,073; (ii) on August 27, 2019, Mr. Lin advanced a principal amount of CAD$31,001.60; and (iii) on March 13, 2020, Mr. Lin advanced a principal amount of CAD$27,200.00 (such advances collectively referenced as the "Lin Transactions"). The amounts advanced to the Company pursuant to the Lin Transactions are non-interest bearing, unsecured obligations of the Company, payable on demand.

Tim Seung, a director of the Company, advanced three installments of principal pursuant to the terms of certain promissory notes issued by the Company as follows: (i) on February 14, 2020, Mr. Seung advanced a principal amount of CAD$26,254.00; (ii) on March 31, 2021, Mr. Seung advanced a principal amount of CAD$62,003.20; and (iii) on June 30, 2022, Mr. Seung advanced a principal amount of CAD$41,252.88 (such advances collectively referenced as the "Seung Transactions"). The amounts advanced to the Company pursuant to the Seung Transactions are non-interest bearing, unsecured obligations of the Company, payable on demand.

The amount of principal advanced to the Company pursuant to the Lin Transactions and the Seung Transactions remain outstanding and payable obligations of the Company. The Company has not repaid any amounts owing by it to Mr. Lin and Mr. Seung pursuant to the Lin Transactions and the Seung Transactions, respectively.

New Journey Health Group Ltd. ("New Journey") holds 40.86% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company; by virtue of its shareholdings, it is a Control Person as defined under the policies of the TSXV. On November 21, 2022, and subsequently thereafter until October 31, 2025, New Journey advanced certain amounts of principal to the Company (the "New Journey Transactions") pursuant to the terms and conditions of a loan agreement and ancillary promissory note documentation entered into by and among the Company and New Journey (collectively, the "New Journey Documentation"). Pursuant to the terms of the New Journey Documentation, the term of each advance of principal matures on the earlier of: (a) five years from the date of the advance; or (b) the date a resolution is passed to dissolve New Journey. Interest accrues on the principal amounts at 6% for the duration of the term of such advance. As at October 31, 2026, the Company is indebted to New Journey pursuant to the New Journey Transactions in the aggregate amount of USD$2,182,736.90 (CAD$3,047,100.71).

On January 1, 2020, and subsequently thereafter until September 16, 2022, Hua Star Capital USA LLC ("Hua Star") advanced certain amounts of principal to the Company (the "Hua Star Transactions") pursuant to the terms and conditions of a loan agreement and ancillary promissory note documentation entered into by and among the Company and Hua Star (collectively, the "Hua Star Documentation"). Hua Star is a related party of the Company as it is controlled by Mr. Seung, a director of the Company. Pursuant to the terms of the Hua Star Documentation, the term of each advance of principal matures on the earlier of: (a) five years from the date of the advance; or (b) the date a resolution is passed to dissolve Hua Star. Interest accrues on the principal amounts at 6% for the duration of the term of such advance. As of October 31, 2026, the Company is indebted to Hua Star pursuant to the Hua Star Transactions in the aggregate amount of USD$1,498,000.00 (CAD$2,091,208.00).

As of October 31, 2026, the company has not paid out any interest accrued to New Journey on the amount of USD$484,531.40 (CAD $676,405.83) and to Hua Star on the amount of USD$300,021.50 (CAD $418,830.01). The company estimates it would borrow up to USD$410,000.00 in promissory notes from New Journey in the next 12 months.

Exchange rate used in translation of USD amount to CAD amounts is 1.396 on October 30, 2026, published on bank of Canada website.

Following notification of the delayed disclosure of the Debt Transactions by the TSXV, the Company has been working diligently to provide the required disclosure to its shareholders and to the TSXV in respect of the Debt Transactions. The Company continues to undertake to provide the necessary and timely disclosure of its material business activities, as required by the policies of the TSXV.

The Company will provide shareholders with updates on the status of its ongoing activities as information becomes available.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes", or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might " or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate to the Company's ongoing public disclosure in respect of its business activities, and the undertaking or completion of the Company's plans for its future business. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the delay or failure to receive board, shareholder, court or regulatory approvals; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; changes in laws; consumer or market demand for the products and services contemplated to be offered by the Company; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

NEITHER THE TSXV NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSXV) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

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