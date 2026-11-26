Ireland is making progress on plans to introduce plug-in solar to the market, and householders could start having legal access to these systems by the summer of 2027, provided that safety, product and regulatory reviews needed for implementation go to plan. The Irish distribution operator, ESB Networks, has given its support to "the safe and proportionate deployment of compliant plug-in solar systems" as long as network visibility is maintained via a customer registration process. This comes from the pages of a report by a working group set up to identify and assess the technical, standards, safety, ...

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