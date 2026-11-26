Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2026) - Psyched Wellness Ltd. (CSE: PSYC) (OTCID: PSYCF) (FSE: 5U9) ("Psyched Wellness" or the "Company"), a life sciences company focused on the production and distribution of health and wellness products derived from the Amanita Muscaria mushroom, provides an update on its previously announced strategic review and its ongoing financing requirements.

Further to its news release dated July 29, 2026, the Company continues to pursue and evaluate strategic alternatives. These alternatives may include debt or equity financing, strategic partnerships, the sale of some or all of the Company's assets or business operations, a merger or other business combination, or a combination of these alternatives.

Gotham Green Partners and its affiliated funds (collectively, "GGP"), which have historically provided financial support to the Company, are not expected to provide further financing. As a result, the Company is pursuing alternative financing arrangements and strategic opportunities to address its working capital requirements and support its ongoing operations.

The Board and management remain focused on evaluating available alternatives with the objective of preserving shareholder value. The Company's ability to continue funding its operations will depend on securing additional financing or completing a strategic transaction that provides sufficient liquidity. If these efforts are unsuccessful, the Company may need to further reduce or curtail its operations.

There is no established timeline for completion of the strategic review. There can be no assurance that additional financing will be available on acceptable terms, or at all, or that the strategic review will result in a transaction or any particular outcome. Any proposed transaction may be subject to applicable regulatory, shareholder and other approvals.

The Company will provide further updates as material developments occur and as required under applicable securities laws. Further updates will be provided only if the Board approves a specific transaction or if disclosure is otherwise required under applicable securities laws.

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About Psyched Wellness

Psyched Wellness is a Canadian-based health supplements company dedicated to the distribution of mushroom-derived products and associated consumer packaged goods. The Company's objective is to create premium mushroom-derived products that have the potential to become a leading North American brand in the emerging functional food category.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events.

The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Strategic Review, the process and details relating thereto, including the Company's evaluation of strategic alternatives and the expectation relating thereto to maximize value for all shareholders; the possibility of a transaction involving the Company; the Board's and management's beliefs with respect to the Company's business, growth prospects, and strategic direction; and the Company's business objectives, strategies, and plans.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the Strategic Review process and the timing thereof; whether the Strategic Review will result in the Company undertaking any transaction and, if so, the terms, timing and completion thereof; general economic, market and business conditions; changes in law, regulation or policy; competitive dynamics in the Company's industry; the Company's ability to execute its business strategy; the Company's ability to retain key personnel, clients and partners; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/326051