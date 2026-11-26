This press release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 26, 2026 / Marrelli Capital Limited ("MCL"), an Ontario Corporation, and Salma and Noah Limited Partnership ("SNLP"),an Ontario limited partnership, announce that they have each filed an early warning report (each an "EWR" and collectively, the "EWRs") in respect of common shares ("Shares") of Longview Capital (No. 1) Inc. (formerly BE Resources Inc.) (the "Company").

On November 24, 2026, MCL sold an aggregate of 2,536,392 Shares, representing approximately 22.33% of the 11,357,940 issued and outstanding Shares, to SNLP for total consideration of C$19,998.00 (approximately C$0.0079 per Share) (the "Transaction"). The Transaction was a transfer between affiliated entities under common control. It was completed by private agreement and did not take place on any market. SNLP relied on the private agreement exemption in section 4.2 of National Instrument 62-104 Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids. The Shares were purchased from one seller, MCL, by private agreement; the purchase was not made to securityholders of the Company generally; and there is no published market for the Shares.

Immediately prior to the Transaction, MCL held 2,536,392 Shares, representing approximately 22.33% of the issued and outstanding Shares, and SNLP held nil Shares. Immediately following the Transaction, SNLP holds 2,536,392 Shares, representing approximately 22.33% of the issued and outstanding Shares, and MCL holds nil Shares. MCL previously filed an early warning report dated July 6, 2026 in respect of the Shares, which MCL's EWR updates to reflect the Transaction.

SNLP acquired the Shares from MCL for investment purposes and as part of a reorganization of shareholdings among entities under common control. MCL, SNLP and their joint actors are aware that the Company has called an annual and special meeting of shareholders for December 18, 2026 to consider, among other things, the continuance of the Company from Ontario into British Columbia and the adoption of new articles, that the Company intends to relocate its head office to Vancouver, British Columbia following the continuance, and that its board of directors is evaluating a potential reorganization by way of a plan of arrangement under which shares of one or more newly incorporated subsidiaries of the Company would be distributed to shareholders, each as described in the Company's management information circular dated November 9, 2026. No agreement has been entered into in respect of the potential reorganization, its terms have not been settled, and there is no assurance that it will be proposed or completed.

Other than as described above, MCL, SNLP and their joint actors have no current plans or future intentions that relate to or would result in any of the matters described in Item 5 of Form 62-103F1. Depending on the Company's business and prospects and other factors, MCL, SNLP and their joint actors may in the future acquire additional securities of the Company, or dispose of some or all of the securities of the Company that they hold, by private agreement or otherwise, subject in each case to applicable securities laws.

The head office of the Company and the address of each of MCL and SNLP is located at 82 Richmond Street East, Toronto, Ontario M5C 1P1. Copies of the EWRs are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and may also be obtained by contacting Marie-Josee Audet by email at maudet@marrellisupport.ca or by telephone at (416) 278-5519.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information, including statements about the intentions of MCL, SNLP and their joint actors with respect to securities of the Company, and about the Company's proposed continuance, head office relocation and potential reorganization as described in its management information circular dated November 9, 2026. These statements reflect the current intentions of MCL and SNLP and the Company's public disclosure as of the date of this news release. They are subject to risks, including that the continuance may be delayed or abandoned, that required shareholder, regulatory and court approvals may not be obtained, that the potential reorganization may not be proposed or completed on any terms, and that the intentions of MCL, SNLP and their joint actors may change with market conditions and other factors. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. MCL and SNLP undertake no obligation to update it except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Marrelli Capital Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/marrelli-capital-limited-and-salma-and-noah-limited-partnership-1344067