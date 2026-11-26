Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2026) - Allegiance Resources Corp. (CSE: ALLG) (FSE: BG5) ("Allegiance" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jarrett Berezan as Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective immediately.

The Company also announces the appointment of Nicky Mei to the Company's Board of Directors as well as the resignation of Kelly Abbott as Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company, both effective immediately.

Mr. Berezan brings 20 years of experience in mining and power generation industry. He began his career as a mine engineer and went on to lead mine production and power plant operations, helping guide the workforce through the transition from coal to natural gas. More recently, ha has helped prepare a major underground potash mine and its workforce for production. He holds a bachelor's and master's degree in mining engineering from the University of Alberta.

Mr. Mei is a Vancouver-based corporate development and capital markets consultant with nearly a decade of experience in financial services, including financial planning at a major Canadian institution. Nicky supports founders and early-stage companies with capital-raising readiness, investor communications and the development of compliant systems, helping them prepare for investment and build stronger foundations for growth.

On behalf of the Board of Directors, the Company extends a warm welcome to Mr. Jarrett Berezan and Mr. Nicky Mei and looks forward to working with both in this new chapter for the Company.

The Company thanks Mr. Abott for his contributions and service and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

About Allegiance Resources Corp.

Allegiance Resources Corp. (CSE: ALLG) (FSE: BG5), formerly Pegmatite One Lithium and Gold Corp., is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on tungsten and other critical metals in established mining jurisdictions. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Thanksgiving, Five T's and Rio Grande tungsten projects in British Columbia and, through its wholly owned U.S. subsidiary, Wolfram Critical Minerals Inc., the Golden Scheelite Tungsten Project in Humboldt County, Nevada.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Allegiance Resources Corp.

Jarrett Berezan

Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the registration of the transfer of the Properties in Mineral Titles Online, the release of the Payment Shares, the deferred cash payment and future exploration of the Properties. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including that the Company will obtain its Free Miner Certificate and that the Claim Holders will complete the transfer of the Properties, and is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including title and title transfer risks, availability of financing, and general economic and market conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/326056