Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2026) - Canada Climate Week Xchange (CCWX) event hosts and honoured guests, joined Eliza Riego, Managing Director, Product Innovation and ESG Strategy, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to close the market in celebration of CCWX 2026.





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Co-founded by TSX, alongside five other national organizations, CCWX demonstrates how market infrastructure providers can mobilize capital markets to tackle climate challenges. Given TSX's central position within Canada's capital markets, stock exchanges are uniquely positioned to foster broad stakeholder engagement, and advance a national conversation on climate-aligned action and initiatives.

CCWX follows a decentralized model, where events are hosted by a variety of organizations, with formats ranging from in-person to virtual, a feature that maximizes accessibility for Canadians. Climate events this week included multiple panel discussions at the TMX Market Centre today, discussing public and private climate initiatives and implications for the insurance and mining sectors.

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