Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2026) - Bitcoin Treasury Corporation (TSXV: BTCT) (OTCQB: BTCFF) ("Bitcoin Treasury" or the "Company"), a Canadian Bitcoin-native company building shareholder value in Bitcoin, today announced that it has filed its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. The financial statements and Management Discussion & Analysis can be found on sedarplus.ca.

Q3 2026 Financial Results

Elliot Johnson, CEO of Bitcoin Treasury, commented, "Q3 2026 was our third consecutive quarter of Bitcoin per Share growth. Bitcoin per Share is how we measure value creation, and repurchasing shares through our Normal Course Issuer Bid remains a core tool for growing it. Our institutional lending business continued to earn Bitcoin-denominated yield on our holdings. We also continue to explore opportunities to grow Bitcoin per Share through accretive capital formation."

Key milestones achieved during the quarter ended September 30, 2026 include:

Bitcoin per Share remains the Company's north star. In Q3 2026 the Company achieved its third consecutive quarter of BPS growth, with BPS increasing 0.33% during the quarter to ₿0.0000642 per adjusted diluted share, and 1.21% year-to-date. Growth in the quarter was driven by the repurchase and cancellation of 139,200 common shares under the NCIB for total consideration of $449,245: 12,200 shares in July at an average of $3.20, 115,200 shares in August at an average of $3.16, and 11,800 shares in September at an average of $3.87.

On August 10, 2026, the Company's 100 BTC fixed-term loan to a US-based trading firm matured, and the Company received the principal balance of 100.00 BTC and 0.34 BTC in interest. On the same date, the Company entered into a new 100 BTC fixed-term loan with the same counterparty, maturing November 9, 2026, under the Master Loan Agreement dated October 20, 2025.

During the three months ended September 30, 2026, the Company sold approximately 7.23 BTC for cash proceeds of $715,632 (US$513,034) to fund share repurchases under the NCIB and add to working capital. As the NCIB repurchases were made at prices below the Bitcoin value per share, these sales and repurchases remained accretive to BPS. The Company's total Bitcoin position, including Bitcoin loaned, changed from 743.84 BTC at June 30, 2026 to 737.33 BTC at September 30, 2026.

The Company is no longer working with FRNT, which previously acted as the Company's lending advisor, effective September 28, 2026. The Company maintains sufficient internal resources to carry out its underwriting and loan management activities, including counterparty credit assessment and ongoing monitoring of the loan book.

The Company continues to evaluate capital formation opportunities that would be accretive to BPS, including potential offerings under its base shelf prospectus filed November 14, 2025.

Summary of Quarterly Results



For the three months ended September 30, 2026 For the three months ended June 30, 2026 For the three months ended March 31, 2026 For the three months ended December 31, 2025 For the three months ended September 30, 2025 Total assets $88,859,159 $63,207,672 $72,665,231 $94,278,497 $126,288,462 Revenue $79,746 $59,870 $27,690 $3,592 $Nil Total operating expenses ($376,535) ($560,370) ($472,422) ($865,314) ($1,352,397) Net income (loss) $25,255,159 ($7,869,506) ($19,280,840) ($17,999,300) $3,830,688 Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) $25,255,159 ($7,869,506) ($19,280,840) ($26,468,271) $10,253,456 Basic net income (loss) per share $2.66 $(0.81) $(1.93) $(1.79) $0.38 Fully diluted net income (loss) per share $2.25 $(0.81) $(1.93) $(1.79) $(0.04) Bitcoin holdings1 ₿ 737.33 ₿ 743.84 ₿ 759.31 ₿ 771.37 ₿ 771.38 Adjusted diluted shares outstanding 11,482,813 11,622,013 11,930,813 12,158,413 12,158,413 BPS2 ₿ 0.0000642 ₿ 0.0000640 ₿ 0.0000636 ₿ 0.0000634 ₿ 0.0000634 BPS growth (period over period) +0.33% +0.57% +0.31% n/a n/a

Net income and comprehensive income for the three months ended September 30, 2026 was $25,255,159. The income was driven primarily by a net change in fair value increase of $22,800,108 on the revaluation of the Company's Bitcoin holdings (digital currency and digital currency held as collateral), reflecting the increase in the price of Bitcoin during the quarter, a net change in fair value increase of $3,562,426 on the digital currency loan receivable, and lending income of $79,746. These increases were partially offset by a net change in fair value loss of $750,868 on the revaluation of the convertible debentures. Operating expenses for the quarter totalled $376,535.

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was $1,895,187 (nine months ended September 30, 2025: net loss of $23,965,957 and comprehensive loss of $17,741,263). The principal driver of the net loss was a net change in fair value decrease of $4,145,058 on the revaluation of digital currency and digital currency held as collateral, reflecting the volatility in the price of Bitcoin during the nine months ended September 30, 2026 (CME CF Bitcoin Reference Rate at the close of September 30, 2026 was CAD $119,119 per BTC, a decrease of approximately 0.5% from the December 31, 2025 close of CAD $119,688 per BTC). This decrease was partially offset by a net change in fair value increase of $2,957,556 on the digital currency loan receivable, a net change in fair value gain of $691,721 on the revaluation of the convertible debentures and lending income of $167,306. Operating expenses for the nine months totalled $1,409,327.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Bitcoin Treasury

Bitcoin Treasury Corporation is a Canadian-based company focused on institutional-grade Bitcoin services, initially offering Bitcoin-denominated loans. Bitcoin Treasury's core strategy is to build shareholder value through the strategic accumulation and active deployment of Bitcoin, while growing Bitcoin per Share (BPS). Recognizing Bitcoin's finite supply and long-term potential, the Corporation intends to maintain a robust treasury position while building a scalable platform for Bitcoin-based financial services.

To learn more visit www.btctcorp.com and join us on social media: X | LinkedIn

For further information, please contact:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Any statements that involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expect", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", or variations of such words and phrases) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: risks related to the Company's NCIB, including that the NCIB may not be extended, may be suspended or terminated earlier than expected, may not result in the repurchase of the anticipated number of Common Shares, and is subject to limitations imposed by the TSXV and applicable securities laws; fluctuations in the market price of the Common Shares and other market conditions that may affect the timing, extent, or pricing of purchases under the NCIB; the availability of cash flows and capital required to fund repurchases under the NCIB; business integration risks; the Company's operating results will experience significant fluctuations due to the highly volatile nature of Bitcoin; the Company operates in a heavily regulated environment and any material changes or actions could lead to negative adverse effects to the business model, operational results, and financial condition of the Company; evolving cryptocurrency regulatory requirements and the impact on the Company's business plan; Bitcoin value risk; reliance on key personnel; implementation of the Company's business plan; lack of operating history; competitive conditions; de banking and financial services risk; anti money laundering and corrupt business practices; additional capital; financing risks; global financial conditions; insurance and uninsured risks; cybersecurity risks; changes to bank fees or practices, or payment card networks; audit of tax filings; market for the common shares of Bitcoin Treasury; market price of the common shares of Bitcoin Treasury; conflicts of interest; internal controls; tariffs and the imposition of other restrictions on trade could adversely affect the Company's business; risk of litigation; pandemics or other health crisis; acquisitions and integration; risk of dilution of Bitcoin Treasury securities; dividend policy; Bitcoin price volatility; custodial risks; technological vulnerabilities; Bitcoin transactions are irreversible and may result in significant losses; short history risk; limited history of the Bitcoin market; potential decrease in the global demand for Bitcoin; economic and political factors; top Bitcoin holders control a significant percentage of the outstanding Bitcoin; availability of exchange traded products liquidity; security breaches; the requirements that accompany being a publicly traded company may put a strain on the Company's resources, divert attention from management, and adversely affect its ability to maintain and attract management and qualified board members; liquidity risk; leverage risk; and share price fluctuations.

Although management of the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions and have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward -looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, change in management's estimates or opinions, future circumstances or events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Not for distribution to United States news wire services or for dissemination in the United States.

1 BTC Holdings include the principal amount of Bitcoin loaned but exclude accrued and unpaid interest.

2 BPS is calculated as BTC Holdings divided by adjusted diluted shares outstanding. Adjusted diluted shares outstanding equal common shares outstanding plus the conversion equivalent of the convertible debentures (2,083,333 common shares at the $12.00 conversion price), and exclude the 2,431,667 performance warrants outstanding (none of which had vested as at September 30, 2026).

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