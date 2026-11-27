WeFetch AI Corp. Hits 30M in Monthly AI Agent Traffic

gtinfetch.ai: 12 artificial intelligence (AI) agent calls a second, 700 a minute and one million a day, on 84.8 million barcodes.

VANCOUVER, BC and LONDON, Nov. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WeFetch AI Corp. today reported 30 million in AI agent traffic over the prior 30 days across its products. Shoppers now use AI, and gtinfetch.ai delivers the barcode for the AI agents of consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands and retailers. gtinfetch.ai, the Company's lead product, holds 84,810,515 barcodes, known as Global Trade Item Numbers (GTINs), and eliminates the guesswork.

Key facts

Company: WeFetch AI Corp.

WeFetch AI Corp. Lead product: gtinfetch.ai, the AI agentic shopping barcode engine.

gtinfetch.ai, the AI agentic shopping barcode engine. AI agent traffic: 30 million over the prior 30 days.

30 million over the prior 30 days. Barcodes: 84,810,515 Global Trade Item Numbers (GTINs).

84,810,515 Global Trade Item Numbers (GTINs). Ways to buy: enterprise licence, or PayGo on x402.

enterprise licence, or PayGo on x402. PayGo currencies: USDC and Open USD.

USDC and Open USD. Access: Model Context Protocol (MCP).

Model Context Protocol (MCP). Training nodes: gtinfinder.ai, barcode pages by market, powered by gtinfetch.ai.

gtinfinder.ai, barcode pages by market, powered by gtinfetch.ai. Cloud: Microsoft Azure in France, Singapore and the United States, with redundancies on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The market: McKinsey projects that AI agents will orchestrate $3 trillion to $5 trillion in global commerce by 2030, up to $1 trillion of it in US retail. Every AI agent purchase needs the right barcode.

Two Ways to Buy gtinfetch.ai

An AI agent that shops needs the barcode, not a description of the product. gtinfetch.ai is the agentic software that delivers it: the right barcode, verified, to the AI agent that asks. gtinfetch.ai removes the guesswork and connects consumers shopping with AI to the brands. Access is now sold two ways.

Enterprise licence. A business licenses the 84 million gtinfetch.ai barcodes to design and run its own AI agents. The enterprise licence is for brands, retailers and the companies that build AI agents for them.

A business licenses the 84 million gtinfetch.ai barcodes to design and run its own AI agents. The enterprise licence is for brands, retailers and the companies that build AI agents for them. PayGo on x402. An AI agent pays gtinfetch.ai per call, inside the call, with no account, no seat and no licence. PayGo on x402 accepts two currencies: USDC and Open USD.

The enterprise licence and PayGo on x402 run on the same software and the same 84 million barcodes. gtinfetch.ai holds the barcodes in full on Microsoft Azure in France, Singapore and the United States, with redundancies on Amazon Web Services (AWS). gtinfetch.ai is live on Model Context Protocol (MCP) at mcp.gtinfetch.ai/mcp.

The Fastest Shift in FMCG and Retail on Record

In 2024, shopping with AI was a curiosity: a few hundred million people used AI at all. In the fourth quarter of 2026, three billion people use AI, and more than half of consumers shop with AI. The change took 24 months and reached fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and retail first.

People. Generative AI tools have 3.24 billion active users, 38.9% of the world's population. (Source: Digital 2027, We Are Social and Meltwater, October 2026.)

Generative AI tools have 3.24 billion active users, 38.9% of the world's population. (Source: Digital 2027, We Are Social and Meltwater, October 2026.) Shoppers. 53% of consumers across 11 markets shop with AI. (Source: McKinsey, October 2026.)

53% of consumers across 11 markets shop with AI. (Source: McKinsey, October 2026.) Traffic. AI traffic to US retail sites is up 1,772% since Adobe began tracking it in October 2024. (Source: Adobe, October 2026.)

FMCG and Retail Now Run AI Agents. Their Product Data Is Not Ready.

Shoppers moved to AI first. Brands and retailers are now building AI agents to meet AI shoppers, on product data that was never made for AI agents.

41% of US consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies are already developing agentic AI capabilities. (Source: BCG, GenAI CPG Survey 2026, October 2026.)

18% of retailers judge their marketplaces ready for AI agents. BCG blames fragmented legacy systems and poorly structured product data. (Source: BCG, October 2026.)

McKinsey advises retailers to fix product, price and stock data, or lose visibility as AI shopping grows. (Source: McKinsey, October 2026.)

The same product carries a different description in every system. An AI agent that matches on words can pick the wrong size, the wrong pack or the wrong maker. The barcode is the one identifier that the brand, the retailer and the AI agent already share.

"We built gtinfetch.ai as the AI agentic shopping barcode engine, the largest AI-agent-native source of verified barcodes, for every consumer AI agent that buys," said Matthew Keddy, Chief Executive Officer of WeFetch AI Corp. "A shopper's AI query starts as text, and it turns into a sale more reliably when the answer is anchored to a barcode. With 84 million barcodes and 30 million in monthly AI agent traffic, we connect our customers to the sale."

About WeFetch AI Corp.

WeFetch AI Corp. develops gtinfetch.ai, the AI agentic shopping barcode engine: 84 million barcodes, answered for the agents of seven AI labs, for AI shopping, retail, grocery and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG). WeFetch is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with sales offices in London, UK. Please visit: wefetch.ai

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