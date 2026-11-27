The Kiwi Ears Marcato is a compact single dynamic driver IEM designed for gamers and stage musicians, combining an ergonomic fit with durable construction. Its lightweight form and refined finish make it a practical choice for extended listening, on-stage use, and everyday commutes.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 26, 2026 / Designed with comfort and practicality in mind, the Kiwi Ears Marcato features a compact teardrop-shaped shell that fits naturally and securely in the ear. Its ergonomic design provides a comfortable fit and effective noise isolation, making it suitable for long listening sessions, stage performances, and daily use. The housing is constructed from zinc alloy, offering a combination of durability and a lightweight feel. Finished with a satin surface, the Marcato maintains a clean, understated appearance that complements its functional design.

Vocal-Focused Tuning

The Marcato is tuned with a particular focus on vocal reproduction. Its bass response delivers deep sub-bass impact that transitions smoothly into a lush low-midrange, enhancing the weight and presence of bass guitar while bringing greater body and warmth to vocals. The treble features a carefully tuned peak at 3kHz to improve vocal clarity and align with the ear's natural sound perception. This tuning makes the Marcato a suitable monitoring tool for musicians and vocalists on stage, while also complementing genres such as pop, rock, and hip-hop.

Detachable 2-Pin 0.78mm Cable

The Marcato comes equipped with a lightweight and versatile custom cable, featuring 32 AWG and 26 AWG wires arranged in 14-strand and 10-strand configurations, respectively. Its detachable 0.78mm 2-pin connector allows the cable to be easily replaced or upgraded without changing the earphones themselves. This flexibility gives users more freedom to customize their listening and wearing experience while helping extend the lifespan of the earphones.

Product Technical Information

Driver: 10 mm Dynamic Driver

Diaphragm: PET

Frequency Response: 20 Hz - 40 kHz

Impedance: 18 O @ 1 kHz

Sensitivity: 104 ± 2 dB @ 1 kHz

THD: = 0.5% @ 1 kHz

Plug: 3.5 mm 4-Pole

Cable Length: 1.21 m ± 0.04 m

Cable Gauge: 26 AWG

Shell Material: Zinc Alloy

About Kiwi Ears

Kiwi Ears is a leading audio brand dedicated to crafting innovative, high-quality audio solutions for audiophiles, music enthusiasts, and professionals. From IEMs to headphones, Kiwi Ears combines cutting-edge technology with a passion for sound to create products that inspire and delight.

The Kiwi Ears Marcato is now available for purchase on the official Kiwi Ears website and through authorized retailers worldwide.

For more information about the Kiwi Ears Marcato, please visit:

Kiwi Ears Website

Linsoul Website

Contact Information

Evelyn Zhou

Marketing Specialist

marketing@kiwiears.com

SOURCE: LINSOUL INC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/kiwi-ears-marcato-a-compact-form-with-a-distinctive-voice-1312627