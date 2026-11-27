NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 26, 2026 / North Shore Uranium Ltd. (TSXV:NSU)(OTCQB:NSURF) ("North Shore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement offering previously announced on November 18, 2026 (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of $1,110,930 through the issuance of 5,847,000 flow-through common shares of the Company (each, a "FT Share"). The Offering was upsized from the previously announced maximum of $1,100,000.

Each FT Share was issued at a price of $0.19 per FT Share. Each FT Share was issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "ITA").

The Company intends to use the gross proceeds of the Offering to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" (as such terms are defined in the ITA) on the Company's uranium properties in Saskatchewan, which will be renounced to the subscribers of FT Shares with an effective date no later than December 31, 2026. The costs of the Offering will be paid from the Company's general working capital.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid cash finder's fees of $66,655.80 and issued 350,820 non-transferable finder's warrants to certain arm's length finders. Each non-transferable finder's warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.19 per share for a period of two years from the date of closing the Offering, subject to compliance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and applicable securities laws.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period expiring March 27, 2027.

The Offering remains subject to final acceptance of the Exchange.

Caution to U.S. Investors

The securities referred to in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. "United States" and "U.S. person" have the respective meanings assigned in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.

ABOUT NORTH SHORE

The nuclear power industry is undergoing increased development to meet CO2 emission-reduction goals and the needs of new power-intensive technologies like AI. In this environment, discoveries of uranium deposits may be significant, especially in established uranium-producing jurisdictions like New Mexico and Saskatchewan. North Shore is focused on advancing exploration for uranium deposits at Rio Puerco in the Grants Uranium District of New Mexico and its Falcon and West Bear properties at the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan. In addition, the Company continues to evaluate quality opportunities in the United States and Canada that would complement its portfolio of uranium properties.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Brooke Clements

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact:

Brooke Clements, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Telephone: 604.536.2711

Email: b.clements@northshoreuranium.com

www.northshoreuranium.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation that are based on the Company's current expectations and estimates and are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "believe", "likely" and variations of these words, as well as other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "could", "may", "should", "would" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the intended use of proceeds of the Offering; the incurrence of "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" and the renunciation of such expenditures to subscribers; the expiry of hold periods; receipt of final acceptance of the Exchange; the belief that increased nuclear power generation will be required to meet global CO2-reduction goals and the needs of power-intensive technologies such as AI; and the belief that discoveries of uranium deposits may be significant.

These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that management believes are reasonable, including: receipt of final acceptance of the Exchange in a timely manner; that the Company will be able to incur eligible expenditures and renounce them as disclosed; the Company's ability to execute its exploration plans as intended; that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner; that uranium market and geopolitical conditions and long-term demand for nuclear power remain positive; that any necessary permits and approvals for exploration programs at the Company's properties will be obtained in a timely manner and that such programs can be executed substantially as planned; and that the Company can identify and acquire additional quality uranium assets in North America.

Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: failure to obtain final acceptance of the Exchange; the proceeds of the Offering may not be used as stated in this news release, including the possibility that the Company may be required to change the allocation of proceeds due to unforeseen circumstances or business needs; the Company may be unable to incur eligible expenditures in the required amount or within the required time, or such expenditures may not qualify as "Canadian exploration expenses" or "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures", or may not be renounced to subscribers as intended; changes in tax laws; market volatility and market conditions limiting access to capital; the inability to complete successful financings; technical and operational challenges during exploration programs; potential opposition from local stakeholders; global energy policy shifts or delays in nuclear plant construction reducing uranium demand; alternative technologies displacing nuclear power growth; uranium price volatility undermining the economics of the Company's projects; the inability to attract and retain technical and managerial talent; environmental incidents, accidents and labour disputes; changes in securities laws or other laws, regulations or Exchange policies; general economic conditions; and those additional risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. There may be other factors that cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE: North Shore Uranium Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/north-shore-closes-flow-through-share-private-placement-1349936