Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2026) - BQE Water Inc. (TSXV: BQE), a leader in the treatment and management of mine impacted waters, is pleased to release its interim consolidated financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026.

"With GAAP revenue up 32%, net income up 33% and Adjusted EBITDA up 38% over Q3 2025, our strong third quarter results allowed us to us to substantially narrow the gap on a year-to-date basis relative to the same period in 2025. In the third quarter, we remobilized our operations team back to the Kemess Mine, successfully restarting the treatment plant and operating it on a seasonal basis. We also initiated 3-year operations support for cyanide destruction for a facility in Alaska." said David Kratochvil, President & CEO of BQE Water. "We now have 26 treatment facilities across 11 operation sites in our recurring revenue portfolio. This growing operational base is supported by a strong pipeline of projects and opportunities that we expect to build on in the quarters ahead. In addition, we have good visibility into new near-term operating opportunities that are expected to allow us to redeploy our seasonal operations teams during the winter shutdown."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Revenues under GAAP of $12.3 million in Q3 2026, a record high for a 3-month period, compared to $9.3 million in Q3 2025, a 32% increase.

Proportional Revenues of $14.5 million in Q3 2026 compared to $10.7 million in Q3 2025, a 36% increase.

Gross margin of $5.9 million in Q3 2026 compared to $4.7 million in Q3 2025, a 25% increase.

Net income of $3.7 million in Q3 2026 compared to net income of $2.8 million in Q3 2025, a 33% increase.

Earnings per share (basic) of $2.84 in Q3 2026 compared to $2.15 in Q3 2025, a 32% increase.

Adjusted EBITDA of $4.6 million in Q3 2026 compared to $3.3 million in Q3 2025, a 38% increase.

Working capital of $25.1 million at September 30, 2026, compared to $21.4 million at December 31, 2025, a 17% increase.

Selected financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 are as follows:

(in '000s)

3 months ended Sept. 30



9 months ended Sept. 30

Revenue

2026



2025



2026



2025

Operational services

4,963



2,330



10,007



5,439

Technical services - short-term operations

4,960



3,917



10,222



11,031

Technical services - advisory and design

2,347



3,068



6,086



11,567

Total revenues under GAAP

12,270



9,315



26,315



28,037

Share of revenue from joint ventures in China

2,233



1,340



4,783



3,474

Proportional Revenues (Non-GAAP measures)

14,503



10,655



31,098



31,511



















Net income

3,694



2,783



4,270



6,415

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP measures)

4,587



3,324



5,952



7,679



COMMENTARY AND OUTLOOK

We are pleased to have delivered strong third quarter results, with GAAP revenue up 32%, proportional revenue up 36%, net income up 33% and adjusted EBITDA up 38% over Q3 2025. In line with our previously communicated expectations, our strong third quarter results allowed us to us to substantially narrow the gap on a year-to-date basis relative to the same period in 2025.

Matching last year's Proportional Revenue on a year-to-date basis masks the strong underlying growth in our business. Recall that 2025 included a one-time revenue contract for the equipment sale, construction, design and commissioning of the Valley Tailings Facility, which was all recorded under technical services (advisory and design) revenue. Excluding the equipment sale component of $4.6 million from 2025, our year-to-date GAAP revenue increased 13% year-over-year, while our share of revenues from joint ventures in China also grew 38%. Although we are not eliminating the possibility of future equipment sales, the Company's business model is based on professional services linked to clean water production and our strategic focus is on our ability to grow our delivery of services, not equipment.

The primary driver of our growth in Q3 2026 and year-to-date has been recurring operations and short-term operations, which accounted for 81% and 77% of our Q3 2026 and year-to-date GAAP revenue, up from 67% and 59% in the comparable 2025 periods. In 2026, the Company operated a portfolio of 26 treatment facilities across 11 operation sites. On a year-to-date basis, new operations and support services contributed $4.6 million in additional revenue when compared to the same period in 2025. With respect to short-term operations, we added two facilities in 2026, while continuing temporary treatment at Eagle Mine. The Kemess treatment plant was recommissioned and operated for a few months in 2026, and, after a one-year hiatus, we also resumed operations at Minto Mine under a new arrangement with the new property owner, Selkirk Copper.

Excluding the above-noted equipment sale, our technical advisory and engineering services revenue has also grown but not to the same degree as our operations. We expect these services to increase gradually in Q4 2026 and into the first half of 2027 as our engineers currently undergoing site-based training to join our technical teams. All engineers hired in 2026 have been assigned to our operating sites for hands-on training before transitioning into technical teams in process design, field commissioning, or technology development. This approach is integral to the Company's vision of ensuring our technical staff develops practical field experience as a foundation for their professional growth.

Our year-to-date gross margin in dollar terms remained largely consistent at approximately $11.3 million (43.0%) compared to $11.6 million (41.4%) in the comparable prior period. The 33% decrease in year-to-date net income primarily reflects our continued investment in the people and systems required to support the Company's growth. In Q3 2026, our G&A expenses also included a one-time professional fee associated with the preparation and submission of SR&ED claims related to the Company's intellectual property and technology development activities in 2024, through which we generated $745,000 in non-refundable SR&ED investment tax credits that may be applied against future corporate income taxes payable. Moreover, under recently expanded federal and provincial SR&ED programs, the Company expects future qualifying claims for 2025 and beyond to generate refundable tax credits, providing a potential source of cash recoveries.

Our balance sheet remains strong, with working capital of $25.1 million at the end of Q3 2026, up $3.7 million from December 31, 2025. Our cash and cash equivalents stood at $17.6 million, down $1.3 million over this period, largely due to an increase in accounts receivable at the end of Q3 2026. In support of our future growth, we also invested $724,000 in capital assets during 2026, including mobile equipment at Britannia, leasehold improvements and laboratory equipment for the aquatic toxicology lab, as well as computer hardware and office equipment.

We continue to have long pipeline of projects and operations to build on the quarters ahead. While certain operations are seasonal and will pause over the winter, we have good visibility into new near-term operating opportunities that are expected to enable us to redeploy operation teams and continue generating operations revenue through the winter months. We also expect to commence several feasibility studies and a significant engineering design-for-construction project in the coming months, with anticipated project durations ranging from five to ten months.

Our growing pipeline provides strong visibility over the next 18 months. Our ability to execute on these opportunities will increasingly depend on expanding and successfully onboarding our technical team members. We will also continue to invest in and implement internal systems for accounting, safety management, and resource management to support a growing organization, resulting in additional near-term expenses. With mining industry activity remaining strong, we see a healthy environment for continued growth. We nevertheless remain mindful of geopolitical and market uncertainties and will maintain a disciplined approach to hiring, investment, and resource allocation to support profitable growth.

OPERATIONAL SERVICES HIGHLIGHTS

Our operational services consist of the operation or technical supervision of water treatment plants, which generate recurring revenues from three main sources: sales of recovered metals, water treatment fees and operations support fees. The Company's operations by source of revenue are as follows:

Operations Location Revenue Source JCC-BQE Joint Venture Jiangxi province, China Sales of recovered metals MWT-BQE Joint Venture Shandong province, China Water treatment fees Raglan Mine for Glencore Northern Québec, Canada Water treatment fees Nunavik Nickel Project for Canadian Royalties Northern Québec, Canada Water treatment fees Britannia Mine water treatment plant British Columbia, Canada Water treatment fees Water treatment plant for lead smelter Quebec, Canada Operations support fees Metallurgical Facilities for MWT Shandong province, China Operations support fees Power utility ash pond for WesTech Eastern USA Water treatment fees Wharf Mine water treatment plant South Dakota, USA Operations support fees Base metal project for a metal producer Southwestern USA Operations support fees Cyanide destruction for a metallurgical facility Alaska, USA Operations support fees

JCC-BQE Joint Venture Operations

Our 50/50 joint venture with partner Jiangxi Copper Company ("JCC") operates three water treatment plants at Dexing Mine and at Yinshan Mine in Jiangxi province of China. The volume of water treated, and metals recovered by the plants fluctuate seasonally depending on precipitation levels in the region. The operating results for Q3 2026 are as follows:

(in '000s)

3 months ended Sept. 30



9 months ended Sept. 30





2026



2025



2026



2025

Water treated (cubic metres)

5,796



3,641



13,134



11,707

Copper recovered (pounds)

572



394



1,207



1,012

Zinc recovered (pounds)

-



305



392



994



In Q3 2026, all three plants met mechanical availability and process performance set by the Company. When compared to Q3 2025, the volume of water treated increased by 59%, the mass of copper recovered increased by 45%, and there were no zinc shipments. Such changes in water volume and metal grade in feed water from period to period are largely the result of environmental conditions beyond the control of the joint venture.

MWT-BQE Joint Venture Operations

Our 20% share of MWT-BQE is with our 80% partner Beijing MWT Water Treatment Project Limited Company ("MWT") and together we operate a water treatment plant at a smelter in Shandong province of China. MWT-BQE generates revenues from the treatment of wastewater from a smelter. Operating results for Q3 2026 are as follows:

(in '000s)

3 months ended Sept. 30



9 months ended Sept. 30





2026



2025



2026



2025

Water treated (cubic metres)

42



57



156



163



BQE Water Operation

The number of operating days contributing to water treatment or support fees by operation sites for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, is as follows:

(in days)

3 months ended Sept. 30



9 months ended Sept. 30





2026



2025



2026



2025

Raglan Mine water treatment plants

90



91



145



149

Nunavik Nickel Project water treatment plants

92



-



103



-

Britannia Mine water treatment plant

65



-



235



-

Lead smelter treatment plant in Eastern Canada

92



-



269



-

Zhongkuang SART plant

92



92



216



267

Zhaojin SART plant

92



91



273



267

Shandong Gold SART plant

-



-



93



-

Water treatment plant in Eastern USA

71



73



200



201

Wharf Mine water treatment plant

78



-



161



-

Water treatment plants in Southwest USA

92



92



273



273

Cyanide destruction at a metallurgical facility

44



-



44



-



The volume of water treated by geographic location for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, is as follows:

(in '000s cubic metres)

3 months ended Sept. 30



9 months ended Sept. 30





2026



2025



2026



2025

Raglan Mine water treatment plants

1,345



1,588



1,573



1,861

Nunavik Nickel Project water treatment plants

2,101



-



2,234



-

Britannia Mine water treatment plant

380



-



2,654



-

Lead smelter treatment plant in Eastern Canada

53



-



170



-

SART plants in China

117



153



411



434

Water treatment plants in USA

862



666



1,602



1,993



The Company, with our Inuit partner Nuvumiut Development, operates four water treatment plants at Raglan Mine for Glencore Canada Corporation ("Glencore"). The plants at Raglan Mine are usually shut down in the first quarter as water stored in the outdoor reservoirs is frozen. During Q3 2026, we continued treating water across all four plants for our 23rd operating season at the mine.

In 2021, we began providing operation support to two SART (sulphidization-acidification-recycling-thickening) plants at metallurgical facilities in Shandong province, China. In 2025, we commissioned the third SART plant in the same region. All three SART plants have been under our technical supervision since the start of production. During Q3 2026, our team provided ongoing technical supervision at two of the three plants as the Shandong Gold plant was shut down.

In 2022, we began operations of a treatment plant utilizing our Selen-IX process to remove selenium from ash pond water for WesTech Engineering ("WesTech"). In Q3 2026, our team continued on site, providing water treatment services with the Selen-IX circuit to manage the presence of selenium in the feed.

In 2022, we began operations of a treatment plant utilizing a combination of nanofiltration and our proprietary selenium electroreduction process for the simultaneous removal of selenium and sulphate from mine water for a base metal project in the American Southwest. In 2023, our team began operations for a second newly constructed selenium removal water treatment plant at the same site. In Q3 2026, our team continued to provide onsite operations support and technical supervision at both treatment plants.

In October 2025, we completed the commissioning of a Selen-IX treatment plant located at the Coeur Wharf Mine in South Dakota and began providing routine operation support. In Q3 2026, our team continued to provide onsite and offsite support to the selenium removal circuit to manage the presence of selenium in the feed.

In January 2026, we assumed operational responsibility for the provision of operations and maintenance services for the Britannia Mine water treatment plant for the BC government under a 20-year arrangement. This High-Density Sludge lime treatment plant neutralizes acidity and removes heavy metals, primarily copper and zinc, from the mine water collected in the legacy underground workings prior to its discharge into Howe Sound. In Q3 2026, our team continued to operate and treat water daily without interruption until August 2026 and carried out the annual shut-down maintenance in September 2026.

In February 2026, we initiated an annual operation support arrangement with an integrated lead smelter-recycling facility in Eastern Canada. Prior to this arrangement, we completed an upgrade to the existing treatment system, implemented a new sulphate removal stage to a discharge limit of less than 1,500 mg/L and provided short-term operations support for the newly upgraded facility. In Q3 2026, our team continued to provide ongoing site support and technical supervision.

In May 2026, we initiated a 3-year water treatment operations contract, with our Inuit partner Nuvumiut Development, to operate five treatment systems at the Nunavik Nickel Project owned by Canadian Royalties Inc. Treatment operations typically run from May to October depending on the volume of water requiring treatment. In Q3 2026, the operations team continued to operate across all five treatment systems.

In August 2026, we initiated a 3-year operations support contract to optimize a cyanide destruction circuit for a metallurgical facility in Alaska, USA. The support is intended to achieve consistent cyanide destruction performance, reducing reagent consumption, minimizing dilution water requirements, improving operational consistency between shifts, and ensuring effective implementation of the operating strategies and control philosophy. In Q3 2026, we mobilized our support team to support the facility.

SHORT-TERM OPERATIONS SERVICES HIGHLIGHTS

In addition to long-term operations, BQE Water provides operations and technical support services on a temporary basis at several sites. Short-term operations are non-recurring in nature with contracts typically lasting less than a year. Short-term operations during Q3 2026 are summarized below.

Continued providing water treatment operations services for the temporary emergency treatment system at the Eagle Gold Mine in the Yukon.

Continued operations at the ERDC Valley Tailings facility in the Yukon, which was constructed and commissioned last year.

Continued providing operations services at Minto Mine in the Yukon.

Initiated operations at the Kemess Mine water treatment plant in BC, which was the first selenium removal plant commissioned in 2020.

Demobilized our team from site services at Bell Mine in BC.

TECHNICAL SERVICES HIGHLIGHTS

BQE Water's technical expertise and IP are applicable globally across broad areas of water management. Highlights of some of our technical services and technical innovation projects during Q3 2026 are summarized below.

Trusted Advisory Services (Water Management and Water Studies)

Continued providing water management and treatment design advisory services to an operating mine in Ontario.

Completed lab testing and issued a report for ammonia management to a mining operation in Saskatchewan.

Continued to provide water management and treatment design advisory services to the KSM project in BC.

Continued providing water management and treatment design advisory services to a new mine undergoing permitting in the Yukon.

Initiated laboratory testing and advisory services to a new project in prefeasibility stage in Argentina.

Continued with detailed engineering for a water treatment system using ion exchange to expand rhenium production at an existing facility in Eastern Canada.

Continued to provide engineering design services for a water treatment system integrated into a rare earth extraction project in Brazil.

Performed a study to identify options for implementing selenium removal at an operating site in Quebec.

Completed engineering advisory services and restarted the selenium removal plant for short-term operations for the Kemess project in BC.

Completed a review of water treatment proposed for a new mine undergoing permitting in Yukon on behalf of the Yukon Government.

Initiated a pre-feasibility study engineering design for a plant to selectively recovery cobalt and scandium from copper heap leach solution in Chile.

Performed a review and assessment of opportunities to improve mine water treatment systems operations at legacy mines in Greece.

Performed a field assessment of selenium mitigation at a mine in Europe including a plan for implementing active treatment in the next 18 months.

Cyanide Management (Destruction and Recycle)

Completed engineering advisory services for cyanide destruction for a project in Australia.

Completed SART design for a new heap leach project in Mexico.

Continued providing engineering advisory services for estimating cyanide emissions, designing an emissions control system for cyanide, and revising engineering design of cyanide destruction for a project in the US.

Continued to provide plant engineering design services requiring an end-of-pipe cyanide level below 8 ppb to a project in the US.

Initiated field engineering advisory services for improving cyanide destruction performance at a mine in Alaska.

Continued detailed engineering for SART integration into the New Britannia mill in Manitoba, Canada.

Aquatic Toxicology Services

Continued assessment of chronic effects on aquatic environment caused by mine effluent at a mine in Western Canada.

Continued investigation into the effects of ammonia on acute toxicity under site-specific conditions at a mine in Eastern Canada.

Continued routine effluent toxicity quality monitoring for Eagle Mine water treatment operations and investigated the root cause of algae bloom.

Initiated laboratory tests required to establish a site-specific performance objective limit for sulphate and total dissolved solids at a mine in BC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

For a complete set of Financial Statements and MD&A, please go to www.bqewater.com.

(in $'000 except for per share amounts)

3 months ended Sept. 30



9 months ended Sept. 30





2026



2025



2026



2025





$



$



$



$

Revenues

12,270



9,315



26,315



28,037

Operating expenses (excluding depreciation)

(6,402 )

(4,610 )

(15,010 )

(16,425 ) Gross margin

5,868



4,705



11,305



11,612



















Share of income from joint ventures

834



275



1,717



762

General and administration

(1,151 )

(868 )

(3,522 )

(2,664 ) Sales and development

(1,330 )

(957 )

(4,246 )

(2,437 ) Share-based payments

(267 )

(199 )

(896 )

(473 ) Depreciation and amortization

(163 )

(126 )

(479 )

(387 ) Income from operations and joint ventures

3,791



2,830



3,879



6,413



















Other income (expenses)

(14 )

126



479



179

Income tax expenses

(83 )

(173 )

(88 )

(177 ) Net income for the period

3,694



2,783



4,270



6,415



















Net earnings per share (basic)

2.84



2.15



3.28



4.96

Net earnings per share (diluted)

2.81



2.12



3.25



4.90



















Proportional Revenues (Non-GAAP measures)

14,503



10,655



31,098



31,511

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP measures)

4,587



3,324



5,952



7,679

Comprehensive income

3,791



2,957



4,740



6,336

















































at Sept. 30,



at Dec. 31,













2026



2025













$



$

Cash and cash equivalents









17,647



18,982

Working capital









25,074



21,410

Total assets









41,491



35,710

Total non-current liabilities









3,355



2,549

Shareholders' equity









33,618



28,795



NON-GAAP MEASURES

The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures to supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (IFRS), or GAAP, to enhance overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance with investors and observers. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all amounts associated with our operational results as determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and are unlikely to be comparable to similar non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should only be used to evaluate our operational results in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

Proportional Revenues

This non-GAAP financial measure of Proportional Revenue adds BQE Water's share of revenues from its China joint ventures to the Company's revenues reported under GAAP. Proportional Revenues for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, are as follows:

(in $'000s)

3 months ended Sept. 30



9 months ended Sept. 30





2026



2025



2026



2025





$



$



$



$

Reported revenues under GAAP

12,270



9,315



26,315



28,037

Share of revenues from joint ventures in China

2,233



1,340



4,783



3,474

Proportional Revenue for the period

14,503



10,655



31,098



31,511



Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA ("earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization") is intended to provide additional information only and does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. It should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Consequently, the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA enables shareholders to better understand the underlying financial performance of our business through the eyes of management. Adjusted EBITDA includes adjustments of the Company's Proportional share of joint venture results. The following table reconciles this non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable IFRS measure of net income:

(in $'000s)

3 months ended Sept. 30



9 months ended Sept. 30





2026



2025



2026



2025





$



$



$



$

GAAP: Net income

3,694



2,783



4,270



6,415

deduct: interest income

(17 )

(21 )

(76 )

(49 ) add: income tax expenses

327



267



425



276

add: depreciation and amortization

290



214



850



715

EBITDA

4,294



3,243



5,469



7,357

add: share-based payment expenses

267



199



896



473

deduct: other income

-



(9 )

(204 )

(244 ) add/deduct: net foreign exchange

26



(109 )

(209 )

93

Adjusted EBITDA

4,587



3,324



5,952



7,679



About BQE Water

BQE Water is a service provider specializing in water treatment and management for metals mining, smelting and refining. We are helping to transform the way the industry thinks about water in the context of natural resource projects by offering services and expertise which enables more sustainable water management practices and improved overall project performance at reduced risks. BQE Water invests in innovation and has developed unique intellectual property through the commercialization of several new technologies at mine sites around the world for organizations including Glencore, Jiangxi Copper, Freeport-McMoRan and the US EPA. BQE Water is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BQE. Visit www.bqewater.com for more information.

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The Toronto Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain information contained herein may not be based on historical fact and therefore constitutes "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. This includes without limitation statements containing the words "plan", "expect", "project", "estimate", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "may", "will" and other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company's dependence on key personnel and contracts, uncertainty with respect to the profitability of the Company's technologies, competition, technology risk, the Company's ability to protect its intellectual property and proprietary information, fluctuations in commodity prices, currency risk, environmental regulation and the Company's ability to manage growth and other factors described in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators at www.sedarplus.ca (including without limitation the factors described in the section entitled "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2025). Given these risks and uncertainties, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking information contained herein is based on management's current expectations and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update such forward-looking information to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.

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