Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2026) - THS Maple Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: YAY) (the "Company" or "THS"), a leading producer and global distributor of maple syrup and maple-flavoured products, today announced its unaudited financial and operational results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2026. Revenue grew 62.8% to $8.0 million and the Company reported net income of $50,130, compared to a net loss of $2,687 in the same quarter last year, driven by $2.3 million of bulk maple syrup sales to a large U.S. wholesale customer and continued growth in sales outside Canada.

Financial Performance Highlights 3 Months Ended September 30, 2026 3 Months Ended September 30, 2025





Sales $8,006,990 $4,918,526 Cost of Sales $6,435,136 $3,619,736 Gross Profit $1,571,854 $1,298,790 Gross Margin 19.6% 26.4% Selling Expenses $484,271 $378,310 Administrative Expenses $773,652 $683,309 Operating Income (Loss) $313,931 $237,171 Finance costs and Other Income $263,861 $239,858 Income Tax Expense (Recovery) $(60) $- Net Income (Loss) $50,130 $(2,687) Net Income (Loss) per share $0.001 $(0.000)

Key Financial Highlights

Revenue Growth: Sales for the three months ended September 30, 2026 reached $8.0 million, a 62.8% increase over $4.9 million in the same quarter last year. Bulk sales of maple syrup to a large U.S. wholesale customer contributed $2.3 million, delivered against the customer deposits received in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026. Excluding these bulk sales, sales rose 17.1% to $5.8 million.

Margin Excluding Bulk Sales Close to Prior Year: Gross profit increased 21.0% to $1.6 million. Reported gross margin was 19.6%, compared to 26.4% in the same quarter last year, reflecting a sales mix weighted towards low-margin bulk syrup. Excluding these bulk sales, gross margin was 25.6% (see "Non-IFRS Financial Measures"). Syrup sourcing commissions, exclusivity fees and the rent of short-term storage space weighed on margin.

Selling Costs Down as a Share of Sales: Selling expenses rose 28.0% to $0.5 million, mainly due to higher shipping costs on higher volumes, higher commissions and advertising for the opening of the Vancouver kiosk. As a percentage of sales, selling expenses decreased to 6.0% from 7.7%.

Net Income and EBITDA: The Company reported net income of $50,130 ($0.001 per share), compared to a net loss of $2,687 ($0.000 per share) in the same quarter last year. EBITDA increased 36.6% to $0.5 million from $0.4 million, reflecting the higher sales volume and gross profit. Finance costs were stable at $0.3 million.

Inventory Converted to Sales: Inventories decreased to $7.9 million from $9.8 million at June 30, 2026, following the delivery of bulk syrup to the U.S. wholesale customer and a seasonally strong first quarter, while trade and other receivables increased to $2.9 million from $2.1 million. Working capital was $0.8 million, compared to $1.3 million at June 30, 2026.

Reduced Related-Party Debt: The Company repaid $0.5 million of loans from companies controlled by two directors during the quarter, reducing these loans to $5.8 million from $6.3 million at June 30, 2026.

Operational Highlights

International Growth: Sales outside Canada reached $4.6 million, or 57.0% of total revenue, up from 13.9% in the same quarter last year. Sales to the United States, including the bulk syrup sales, rose to $3.7 million from $0.3 million, Asia-Pacific sales more than tripled to $0.5 million with new customers in China and Australia, and the Company recorded its first sales to Germany ($0.1 million).

Canadian Sales: Domestic sales decreased 18.8% to $3.4 million from $4.2 million, including the effect of higher volume rebates following the addition of a new customer to the Company's rebate program.

Retail Kiosk Relocated to Vancouver: On September 1, 2026, the Company relocated its retail kiosk from Grande Prairie, AB to a higher-traffic location in Vancouver, BC under a twelve-month lease, as part of its focus on higher-margin direct-to-consumer channels.

Well Supplied for Fiscal 2027: The PPAQ reported a record 2026 harvest of 229.5 million pounds of maple syrup, which is expected to support the availability of syrup for the Company's fiscal 2027 requirements. With $7.9 million of inventory at quarter end, the Company is positioned to meet anticipated demand, including in the United States, while reducing its reliance on more expensive grades of syrup.

CEO Commentary

"Our first quarter showed the value of the syrup position we built last year," said Tom Zaffis, CEO of THS Maple Holdings Ltd. "Our strong relationship with a major U.S. syrup bottler enabled us to turn $2.3 million of excess syrup into sales, as well as open doors for new customers for our non-syrup products business. We grew our core business by 17% and more than tripled our sales in Asia-Pacific from the first quarter of 2026. With inventory secured from a record harvest, our focus for the rest of fiscal 2027 is on higher-margin products and channels in the U.S. and international markets."

Strategic Outlook

THS continues to focus on improving margins, optimizing its distribution footprint in Canada and enhancing its sales channels, while building on the continued growth of its international sales. Ongoing trade uncertainty is prompting customers in other parts of the world to diversify away from U.S. suppliers of maple syrup and products, creating a commercial opportunity for THS. With increasing global demand for natural sweeteners and maple products, the Company remains confident in its ability to deliver long-term value for shareholders.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Management uses net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) as presented in the unaudited condensed interim consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss), as well as "EBITDA" and "gross margin excluding bulk sales", to assess the performance of the Company (see full note in MD&A).

EBITDA for the quarter increased by $0.1 million, to $534,942 compared to $391,710 for the same period last year, due to the higher sales volume and gross profit, partly offset by higher selling and administrative expenses. Gross margin excluding bulk sales is gross profit excluding bulk syrup sales to a large U.S. wholesale customer, divided by sales excluding these sales. For the quarter, sales excluding bulk sales were $5.8 million and gross profit excluding bulk sales was $1.5 million, or 25.6%. Bulk sales in the comparative period were not significant, so the comparable figure of 26.4% equals the reported gross margin.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this press release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this press release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the availability of maple syrup to meet the Company's fiscal 2027 requirements; the Company's ability to meet anticipated demand and reduce its reliance on more expensive grades of syrup; the Company's ability to improve margins through higher-margin products and channels; the benefits of relocating its retail kiosk to Vancouver; and the Company's ability to grow its international sales. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, including trade measures between Canada and the United States, and the Company's ability to obtain necessary financing. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, THS assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change.

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