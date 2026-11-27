

EQS Newswire / 27/11/2026 / 10:06 UTC+8

Adaspace (06935.HK), billed as the first publicly listed space AI company, has set three world records in space computing: the highest computing power of any single satellite in orbit, the largest AI model to undergo full-parameter training in orbit, and the longest continuous full-parameter training run within a single orbit. The first batch of third-party in-orbit test results from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) provides independently verifiable data for assessing that lead.

After the second AI computing constellation under Adaspace's Star-Compute Project launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre and entered orbit on 14 October, CAICT conducted its first round of third-party in-orbit capability testing. The results highlighted three technical advances:?On-board computing and large model training. The Libra satellite reached a nominal computing power of 32 PFLOPS (FP8 precision), making it the world's most powerful individual computing satellite in orbit. The satellite completed verification of in-orbit full-parameter training and inference for Alibaba's Tongyi Qianwen Qwen3-32B large model, setting a world record for the size of a model trained in orbit.?Heat dissipation for high-power payloads. Adaspace's 10,000-watt-level liquid-cooled fluid circuit system and ultra-large expandable radiant-cooling wing are operating normally in orbit. They meet the thermal control requirements for the continuous in-orbit operation of 10 kW-class computing payloads.?Continuous full-parameter training over a single orbit. The satellite completed 45 minutes and 33 seconds of continuous full-parameter training within a single orbit, setting a world record. Training loss declined steadily, and the entire training loop was completed in orbit, including forward propagation, backpropagation, and gradient and weight updates. Following the second constellation's entry into orbit, the total in-orbit computing power of the Star-Compute Project reached 50 POPS. Based on publicly available figures, it is now the world's largest in-orbit computing constellation. The Libra satellite, with a nominal computing power of 32 PFLOPS (FP8 precision), also ranks first among individual in-orbit computing satellites based on publicly available information. These two global benchmarks were achieved within the same in-orbit system. The results show that deploying computing nodes in space is technically viable, with implications for both commercial spaceflight and AI infrastructure. Adaspace, which listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 13 November, is among the first companies to demonstrate this approach in orbit. From Single-Satellite Performance to System-Level Operation In an earlier test disclosed by Google, its in-orbit tensor processing unit (TPU) prototype could operate continuously at full power for about 15 minutes in a single run, with heat dissipation as the main constraint. Adaspace's Libra satellite extended continuous full-parameter training within a single orbit to more than 45 minutes, setting a new world record by a wide margin. Training loss continued to decline throughout the run, indicating that the satellite's thermal control and compute scheduling systems could support sustained training together. The 10,000-watt-level liquid-cooled fluid circuit and expandable radiant-cooling wing address a central engineering problem: dissipating heat from high-power computing payloads during sustained operation in a vacuum. The test demonstrated that computing, power supply and thermal control could work together under stable operating conditions on a satellite platform. For future in-orbit training at higher power levels, over longer periods and with larger models, that system-level validation matters more than any single performance record. A high-performance satellite demonstrates what an individual platform can achieve. The size of the constellation determines how much computing power can be allocated across workloads. With the second group in orbit, the Star-Compute Project's 50 POPS of in-orbit computing power brings it to a scale that can support some inference services and training workloads. The deployment schedule also shows how the project is progressing. The first group launched in May 2025, the second entered orbit in October 2026, and the third group's satellites rolled off the production line in November and are awaiting launch. The long-term plan calls for a network of 2,800 computing satellites, including 2,400 for inference and 400 for training. The project targets computing capacity on the order of 100,000 P for inference and 1 million P for training. By deploying the constellation in groups, Adaspace can test each group in orbit and apply the results to subsequent deployments. Commercial Progress Extends Adaspace's Early Lead AI computing satellite revenue grew from RMB 78 million in 2024 to RMB 225 million in 2025 and reached RMB 125 million in the first half of 2026. The segment's gross margin rose from 7.6% in 2025 to 55.4% in the first half of 2026. As of October 2026, Adaspace had orders for 114 AI satellites awaiting delivery, with a total contract value of RMB 3.475 billion. The company has expanded from satellite sales and project-based delivery into in-orbit computing and related services. Project-based delivery, computing capacity leases and on-demand access to in-orbit computing are forming the basis for further expansion. Adaspace has established an early lead in the global race to develop space computing. SpaceX and NVIDIA are advancing plans for the Starmind computing satellite constellation, with a long-term filing pointing to a network on the order of one million satellites. Its first AI1 satellite is expected to launch in the fourth quarter of 2027. Google, meanwhile, has used its in-orbit TPU prototype to test hardware resilience and thermal management limits. By putting AI computing satellites into orbit and validating their capabilities, Adaspace has gained an estimated lead of 18 months to two years at this stage of development. Its three reported world records provide measurable benchmarks for that lead. Adaspace is applying China's space engineering capabilities to a commercial constellation that can be validated group by group. This deployment model allows the company to test large model training, liquid cooling and on-board compute scheduling under actual orbital conditions. The value of CAICT's third-party data is that it gives outside observers a basis for evaluating the engineering results. In the demanding field of in-orbit large model training, Adaspace has raised three global benchmarks at once: computing power, model size and training duration. For the global commercial space and AI industries, the Star-Compute Project shows what space computing can achieve under real operating conditions. With third-party test data covering the most powerful individual computing satellite in orbit, the largest model trained in orbit and the longest continuous in-orbit training run, Adaspace has set benchmarks against which future projects can be measured. 27/11/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

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